CNN —

Whether your demanding work schedule makes it hard for you to find time to exercise or you just don’t have the space to build your own home gym, this top-rated Cubii Go under-desk bike could be a great option for your fitness needs. And right now, it’s 20% off on Amazon for just one day.

Cubii Go Seated Under Desk Elliptical Cubii Go Amazon The Cubii Go is a great option for multitaskers who want to workout while they work, and now it's 20% off for one day only on Amazon $329 $263.20 at Amazon

Not only is this bike almost completely silent, so as not to disturb your own work process or that of your (at-home) co-workers, but the Cubii Go also provides eight levels of resistance via an easy-to-adjust tension dial for a challenging and effective ride. All the while, the mobile app will display your progress, including workout time, distance, rotations per minute and calories burned.

This bike also features a low-profile design, so you won’t need to worry about your knees banging against the underside of your desk. Plus, it’s Cubii’s most portable model that’s also relatively easy to store.

Just be sure to buy your bike soon, since the Cubii Go will only be on sale until the end of the day or while supplies last.