Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. With an array of styles from sandals to platforms to wedges, Crocs allow you to express your style in serious comfort.

Made from a lightweight closed-cell resin called croslite, Crocs have long been favorites for a variety of lifestyles. And thanks to their ever-expanding offerings, it’s easier than ever to customize your Crocs exactly the way you want. Choose fuzzy lined options for cozy comfort, slip-on slides for quick trips to the store or classic clogs for a day on the lake. Jibbitz allow you to accessorize your shoes with charms sporting Lisa Frank designs, your favorite Disney characters and hundreds of other themes.

Customize your spring look with a pair of shoes that reflects who you are. Right now, you can save up to 40% when you use the code SUMMERSAVE at checkout. Shop for the whole family for maximum savings: get 20% off two pairs, 30% three pairs and 40% off four pairs. This sale is only valid until June 11, so if Crocs are on your shopping list, make sure to act now.

$49.99 at Crocs

Classic Crocs

Keep it classic with the original Crocs shoe. Waterproof, breathable and easy to clean, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear. They’re also available in dozens of colors and customizable with Jibbitz charms that match any vibe.

$59.98 at Crocs

WFH Pack Crocs

Socks with Crocs? It’s more likely than you think. Ditch the ratty old slippers — instead, pair tie-dye compressive weave socks with convenient slip-on slides to work from home in comfort. Your colleagues might see business casual from the waist up, but your feet will be looking bold and feeling snug.

$4.99 From $2.99 at Crocs

The budding astrologer in your life will appreciate this collection. With specific picks designed for each of the 12 signs, it’s (finally!) possible to express your zodiac with your footwear. Choose from styles, colors and Jibbitz charms that describe you to a tee.

$16.99 $10.19 at Crocs

Lisa Frank Jibbitz Crocs

Thanks to the Lisa Frank Jibbitz pack, the ’90s are back (on your shoes, at least). Outfit your Crocs with the brand’s quintessential psychedelic vibe — rainbows, unicorns, aliens and more. This pack of five charms will make you feel like the coolest girl in school.

$54.99 at Crocs

Brooklyn Low Wedge Crocs

Crocs, but make it fashion. These platform wedges are slightly more sophisticated than other offerings from Crocs, but just as comfortable. Boasting lightweight construction, foam footbeds and intuitive upper bands, the Brooklyn Low Wedge lets you look classy without sacrificing comfort.

$54.99 at Crocs

Classic Cozzzy Sandal Crocs

Just when you thought Crocs couldn’t get any more comfortable, the brand introduced fuzzy-lined footwear. A pair of these sandals combines the outdoor durability of classic Crocs with the coziness of slippers, making them a perfect year-round choice.