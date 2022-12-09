Cozy Earth’s organic bamboo viscose material is what makes the brand’s flagship bedding and bath textiles so touchable — but there’s plenty more going on with the company, too, from linen bedding to super-luxe-feeling loungewear. And right now, you can snag some bestsellers at an extra low price via the Online Warehouse Sale.

Stock up for a bathroom or bedding refresh while select items are up to 55% off. And don’t forget the Holiday Sale is still happening, featuring up to 30% off the rest of the site, just in case you don’t find what you need in the warehouse.

Read on for all of our favorite picks from the Oprah- and editor-favorite brand’s Online Warehouse Sale below.

Men’s Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant Cozy Earth These super-soft bamboo joggers are so comfortable, you’re going to have a hard time taking them off (unless it’s to change into another pair). Right now, you can get these PJ-like but school-run-appropriate joggers at a deep discount, so shop them while sizes and colors are in stock. $155 $85 at Cozy Earth

Linen Duvet Cover Cozy Earth Sleep easy with this breathable linen duvet cover — the natural material is great at keeping the heat in when it’s cold and does wonders for breathability in the summer. $299 From $135 at Cozy Earth

The Plush Lounge Sock Cozy Earth If you are a Sock Person, these are as plush as it gets — and there are five bundles with different colorways that make great gifts, too. $48 $26 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Cloud-Knit Baby Blanket Cozy Earth Your littlest ones can sleep as soundly in Cozy Earth as you do with this baby blanket that works great in the crib or as a bundle-upper in the stroller. $109 $60 at Cozy Earth