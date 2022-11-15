Cozy Earth’s organic bamboo-viscose textiles live up to the company name — they’re as good for the earth as they feel against our skin. The company’s recently launched waffle-weave line gives our at-home spa (read: bathroom) a touch of luxe, while the loungewear is exactly what we plan to live in on weekend afternoons. (And we’re all obsessed with the sheets over here at Underscored.)

Beginning today, a ton of bestsellers are 30% to 35% off during Cozy Earth’s Black Friday Early Access Sale. Anything that’s not included in the sale, Underscored readers can get 30% off with code CNNCOZY at checkout. Shop everything from bamboo sheet sets at almost $100 off to bathrobes, duvet covers and comforters. Plus, all items come with a 100-night sleep guarantee so you never have to commit before you’re sure you’re in love.

Read on for all of our favorite picks from the sale, live now through Dec. 4, below — and don’t forget our exclusive code ﻿CNNCOZY to get 30% off anything that’s not already marked down.