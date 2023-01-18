With a full complement of keys in a minimalist frame that doesn’t take up too much room on your desk, easy-to-use software and cross-platform compatibility, the Cooler Master SK653 is a big improvement over low-profile membrane keyboards. Right now, you can score our pick for the best full size low profile keyboard at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Surprisingly, there aren’t many low-profile 100% keyboards out there that give you a typing experience that’s any better than you’d get from an Apple Magic Keyboard or a Logitech MX, but the Cooler Master SK653 manages to hit all the points we looked for — USB-C connection, cross-platform compatibility, support for multiple Bluetooth hosts and enough programmability to keep most users happy — in a slim package that doesn’t eat up too much of your desk.

Before this price drop, the lowest price we had tracked for the Cooler Master SK653 was around $116 — a nice discount, but a far cry from its current low. Based on past trends, it’s unlikely this deal will last long, so be sure to purchase now if you’ve had your eye on a keyboard upgrade.

In our testing, it was pleasant to type on, quick to connect and switch wireless hosts and easy to set up like we wanted. As you’d expect from a product with a gaming heritage, you get the full programmability of a gaming keyboard in a unit that is sedately styled enough for any office and supports modern wireless/USB-C desktop setups.