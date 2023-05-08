Clothing steamers are a super-easy way to get the wrinkles out of your clothes — no ironing board required. Right now, a popular Conair model, and our pick for best steamer, is on sale at Amazon for 23% off.

This lightweight steamer instantly smoothes out the wrinkles in your dress shirts, skirts, dresses and more — and it kills 99.9% of germs, dust mites and bedbugs while it crisps up your clothing, too. You just need 40 seconds (or less, according to our reviewer) to heat it up, and you’ll get 15 minutes of continuous steaming, thanks to a 7.3-ounce water tank.

Plus, this edition comes with an attachment that pulls the fabric taut for better steaming, a spacer to protect fine fabrics and trims and a bristle brush for getting a deep steam going on heavier fabrics. Those little details are part of the reason we love it so much — not to mention its easy-to-use design that’s simple on mornings when you’re not quite woken up but you’ve definitely got somewhere to go.

Shop the Conair ExtremeSteam online while it’s still on sale now.