Just because Prime Day is technically Amazon’s domain, that doesn’t mean it’s the only retailer offering discounts this week. There are plenty of reasons why shoppers may choose to shop from retailers other than Amazon, and we’re all for saving money without sacrificing any of your values. Whether your favorites are only stocked at one niche place or you’re looking for a personal gift for someone special, these sales have got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up a bunch of competing retailers offering sales happening now, from big-box alternatives like Target, Nordstrom and Walmart to options supporting fair trade, sustainable and small businesses, too. Make sure to scroll to the bottom for a collection of smaller brands offering some not-so-small discounts. Spanning every category and price point, these retailers will have you saying “Amazon who?” in no time. CNN Underscored exclusive deals • Before: This editor-favorite sustainable toothpaste keeps your teeth clean minus harmful ingredients. Underscored readers can get half off their order with code CNN50. • Cultiver: Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. Right now, our readers can use code CNN20 for 20% off a variety of bedding. • Davek Umbrellas: Use code CNNRAIN for 15% off all Davek’s ultra-durable umbrellas — you can dedicate the money you save to your rainy day fund. • Magic Linen: This European clothing brand is offering 15% off all dresses — including the bestselling Toscana linen dress, which counts Meghan Markle among its fans. Use code CNN15 to save. • Moonpod: Moon Pod’s zero-gravity beanbags are even more comfortable than the ones of yesteryear — and they have a grown-up look, quality fill and versatility for any space. Get an extra 15% off with code CNN15. • Nisolo: Get the perfect vacation sandal for less, thanks to this exclusive 25% discount on men’s and women’s Huaraches. Use code 25CNN now through July 14. • Paume: This luxury skin care is uniquely formulated for your hands, hydrating the skin and strengthening the nails. Through July 16, our readers can get 20% off sitewide with code PAUMECNN20. • Pluto Pillow: Each bespoke Pluto pillow is crafted to your preferences and stats. From foam to fill to fabric, it’s all customizable to provide ultimate comfort. Get $25 off our favorite pillow with code CNNPLUTO25. • Reflekt: The bestselling Reflekt 1 exfoliating face wash is 20% off for our readers — the first sale on the product this year. Use code CNN20 at checkout to save. • Volcanica Coffee: Underscored readers can choose among a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica and save. Use code CNN20 for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew. Best deals from major retailers • eBay: Shop deals ranging from Dyson vacuums to Crocs to MacBooks and more — including 20% off select refurbished items (including Sonos!) during the Summer Sale, now through July 16. • Ikea: When you buy $80 in Ikea gift cards, you’ll get an additional $20 gift card free, now through July 16. • Lowe’s: Shop limited-time savings on home improvement, outdoor furniture, grills and much more. • Macy’s: Shop the Black Friday in July event for deals on everything from jewelry to handbags, kitchenware to beauty and more. • Nordstrom: Members can shop the Anniversary Sale starting as early as July 11 and find savings on fashion, home and more. • Target: Save across all categories during Circle Week, including up to 30% toys, 20% off home decor, 30% off kids’ apparel and more, now through July 15. • Walmart: During Walmart+ Week, members can get special access to some of the summer’s hottest deals — plus, an annual membership is just $49 for a limited time. • Wayfair: Shop the 72-Hour Clearout and score up to 60% off furniture, kitchen, decor and more. • Woot!: Amazon’s sister site is offering all-time low prices on a wide variety of items during its Prime Days Week event, now through July 15. Best tech and appliance deals Save on laptops, TVs, home security systems and more • B&H Photo Video: Save on headphones, TVs, lighting, cameras and more from bestselling brands like Bose, Samsung and Logitech. • Coway: Save up to 43% on select Coway air purifiers now through July 17. • Dyson: Save up to $200 on select Dyson technology, including the Supersonic Hair Dryer, the V15 Detect vacuum and a variety of air purifiers. • Jabra: Shop Jabra true wireless headphones and earbuds 20% off with code JABRA2023 throughout the month of July. • Lenovo: Shop Black Friday in July with up to 72% off PCs and accessories, plus an extra 5% off your purchase with code HOWL, now through July 16. • Newegg: Shop the Fantastech Sale now and score 60% off storage, 40% off smart home devices and more. Best sleep deals Save on mattresses, sheets, weighted blankets and more • Casper: Shop mattresses and bedding at 20% off sitewide. • Cozy Earth: Editors at Underscored rave about Cozy Earth’s silky, cloudlike products — from sheets to socks and more. Through July 17, score 35% off sitewide with code PRIMEDAY. • Cultiver: Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. Right now, our readers can use code CNN20 for 20% off a variety of bedding right now. • Loftie: Use code DEEPSLEEP for 25% off your order of nightstand essentials. • Piglet in Bed: Shop the Summer Fete sale for up to 40% off select items. • Pluto Pillow: Each bespoke Pluto pillow is crafted to your preferences and stats. From foam to fill to fabric, it’s all customizable to provide ultimate comfort. Get $25 off our favorite pillow with code CNNPLUTO25. Best furniture and home decor deals Save on sofas, rugs, candles, cleaning supplies and more • Birthdate Co: Get 10% off with the purchase of 3 candles, 15% off with 5 and 20% off with 7 (and free shipping on all orders of 2 or more candles) when you shop Birthdate Co.’s Candle Set Sale. • Blueland: Shop eco-friendly cleaning products for less — get 20% off subscriptions and 15% off everything else through July 16. • Boutique Rugs: Score a 20% discount on select high-quality rugs with code PDAY20, now through July 16. • Maisonette: Now through July 27, get up to 30% off select products. • Moonpod: Moon Pod’s zero-gravity beanbags are even more comfortable than the ones of yesteryear — and they have a grown-up look, quality fill and versatility for any space. Get an extra 15% off with code CNN15. • Onsen: Shop Underscored-favorite Japanese towels and bundles, up to half off in select colors. • Package Free: Now through July 14, 30% off sustainable essentials sitewide with code JULY30. • Papier: Shop wedding stationery and get 15% off orders of $40 or more with code THEBIGDAY. • Piecework Puzzles: These gorgeous puzzles double as a wholesome activity and gorgeous piece of art, and right now everything’s 20% off sitewide. • Urban Outfitters: Shop the Big Deal Home Sale for 30% off a ton of apartment essentials. Best kitchen and dining deals Save on cookware, snacks, countertop appliances and more • Brightland: Head over to Brightland now for up to 20% off the Essential Capsule, including the signature extra virgin olive oil and fruit-infused vinegar, with code PRIMESALE. • Caraway: Direct-to-consumer brand Caraway offers high-quality, beautiful cookware and more kitchen essentials. Thanks to the Summer Refresh Event happening now, you’ll get 10% off sitewide for a limited time. • Le Creuset: Save up to 35% on this classic cookware. • Our Place: For a limited time, save up to 20% on fan-favorite cooking products with Our Place’s summer sale. • Vitamix: Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender. Now through July 30, several Vitamix machines and accessories are on sale. • Volcanica Coffee: Underscored readers can choose among a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica and save. Use code CNN20 for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew. • W&P: Now through July 21, get a free 16-ounce Insulated Bottle with orders of $100 or more. Best outdoors deals Save on grills, tools, camping gear and more • BBQGuys: Save on a wide selection of grills and outdoor living essentials. • Davek Umbrellas: Use code CNNRAIN for 15% off all Davek’s ultra-durable umbrellas — you can dedicate the money you save to your rainy day fund. • REI: Shop all things outdoors at REI’s summer sale and get up to 50% off top brands like Co-op, Prana and the North Face. • Solo Stove: Planning on busting out the fire pit for a fun summer backyard party? Save up to $300 off fire pits at Solo Stove. Best beauty deals Save on makeup, skin care, hair tools and more • Benefit: Get 20% off sitewide, whether you’re shopping brows, lashes or other must-have beauty with code BENEFIT20. • Charlotte Tilbury: Now through July 17, shop up to 40% off sitewide. • Coco & Eve: Hair care, self tanner and more are 20% off sitewide with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Glamnetic: Get 20% off all nails, 25% off all lashes and 30% off all liners sitewide with the code PRIMETIME. • Kitsch: Score 25% to 50% off hair products and more during this sitewide sale at Kitsch. • Murad: Get clinical skin care 20% off sitewide through July 16 with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Native: Shop this natural personal care brand and get 20% off orders of $35 or more through July 19. • Paume: This luxury skin care is uniquely formulated for your hands, hydrating the skin and strengthening the nails. Through July 16, our readers can get 20% off sitewide with code PAUMECNN20. • Reflekt: The bestselling Reflekt 1 exfoliating face wash is 20% off for our readers — the first sale on the product this year. Use code CNN20 at checkout to save. • Sephora: Shop the beauty retailer now and score up to 50% off, thanks to daily skin care deals. • SkinStore: Get 20% off select bestselling brands with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Solawave: Score 40% off the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand and kits, 35% off Activating Serum 3-Pack and 30% off all Solabiome skin care. • The Inkey List: Shop cult-favorite skin care at 20% off sitewide with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Tula: Clean and effective skin care is 20% off sitewide with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Ulta: Score up to 40% off a variety of products, with new deals dropping frequently. • Vegamour: Score hair care 20% off sitewide, now through July 16, with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Violet Grey: Shop Violet Grey’s curated selection of luxury beauty and get 20% off select bestselling brands with code SHOPDIRECT20. Best fitness and health deals Save on exercise equipment, bidets, oral care and more • Before: This editor-favorite sustainable toothpaste keeps your teeth clean minus harmful ingredients. Underscored readers can get half off their order with code CNN50. • Everlywell: Learn about your health with Everlywell’s at-home tests, with 30% off orders sitewide when you use code PRIMETIME. • Lifepro: Massage guns and other fitness and recovery tools are up to 20% off sitewide, plus get a free massage ball with your purchase, now through July 16. • Therabody: For a limited time, save up to $250 on Therabody’s muscle recovery bestsellers during the brand’s Prime Time sale. Best clothing, shoes and accessories deals Save on athleticwear, intimates, jewelry and more • Adidas: Score 25% off tons of sale- and full-price Adidas loungewear and exercise apparel with code SCOREBIG, through July 13. • Alex Mill: New styles are being added to this summer sale, so shop quality men’s and women’s clothing now. • Anthropologie: Get an extra 40% off sale items for a limited time. • Aurate: During Aurate’s Summer Black Friday Sale, get 30% off jewelry sitewide (or 35% off orders of $1,000 or more), now through July 19. • BaubleBar: Enjoy 20% off all bracelets with code STACKING20. • Blue Nile: This sale features up to 40% off jewelry and 15% off settings; plus, use code PANDORA for $50 off $500. • Crocs: Shop the Back to School promo for deals on tons of styles, plus $2 Jibbitz. • Feetures: Take it from a runner — the socks you wear matter. Shop this bestselling brand and get up to 50% off on select styles. • Honeylove: Shop Underscored-approved shapewear for less, thanks to a promo for buy 1, get 20% off the rest of your order. • J.Crew: Score an extra 60% off sale styles with code SHOPSALE, plus a rare 40% off a bunch of cashmere. • Kate Spade: Kate Spade’s Cool Summer Savings promo means there are new deals to shop every day. • Levi’s: Get 30% off orders of $125 or more, plus an extra 40% off sale items. • Nisolo: Get the perfect vacation sandal for less, thanks to this exclusive 25% discount on men’s and women’s Huaraches. Use code 25CNN now through July 14. • Old Navy: You can always count on low prices from Old Navy, and right now you’ll find steep discounts for the whole family. • Outdoor Voices: The OV Extra sale section is currently stocked with up to 50% off some styles, so shop now. • Magic Linen: This European clothing brand is offering 15% off all dresses — including the bestselling Toscana linen dress, which counts Meghan Markle among its fans. Use code CNN15 to save. • Nike: Through July 15, shop the Nike Ultimate Sale for up to 60% off select styles with code ULTIMATE. • Rentrayage: Shop the Collection IX up to 40% off, with an additional 25% off using the code SUMMER25 at checkout. • Saks: Take an additional 20% off designer sale items when you spend $500 — just use the code ACTFAST20 now through July 13. • Tommy John: Shop the Warehouse Sale now through July 17 for up to 70% off. • Urban Outfitters: Shop the clearance sale with up to 75% off as well as Big Deal Home Sale for 30% off a ton of apartment essentials. • Zappos: Shop the Summer Clearance Sale for up to 50% off brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Clarks, Sorel and more. Best pets deals Save on treats, toys, carriers and more • Chewy: Right now you’ll find a ton of deals, including 25% off kitten food, litter and treats with code KITTENWEEK; Buy two, get one free on toys and apparel; and more. • Petco: During this Black Friday in July sales event, get up to 50% off cat and dog beds, apparel, toys, tech and more from your pet’s favorite brands. • West & Willow: Customize a portrait of your pet and receive a free mug with your purchase when you use code BFJULY at checkout.