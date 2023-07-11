Just because Prime Day is technically Amazon’s domain, that doesn’t mean it’s the only retailer offering discounts this week. There are plenty of reasons why shoppers may choose to shop from retailers other than Amazon, and we’re all for saving money without sacrificing any of your values. Whether your favorites are only stocked at one niche place, or you’re looking for a personal gift for someone special, these sales have got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up a bunch of competing retailers offering sales that coincide with Prime Day, from big-box alternatives like Wayfair, Target, Nordstrom and Best Buy to options for supporting fair trade, sustainable and small businesses, too. Make sure to scroll to the bottom for a collection of smaller brands offering some not-so-small discounts. Spanning every category and price point, these retailers will have you saying "Amazon who?" in no time. CNN Underscored exclusive deals • Before: This editor-favorite sustainable toothpaste keeps your teeth clean minus harmful ingredients. Underscored readers can get half off their order with code CNN50. • Cultiver: Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. Right now, our readers can use code CNN20 for 20% off a variety of bedding right now. • Davek Umbrellas: Use code CNNRAIN for 15% off all of Davek’s ultra-durable umbrellas — you can dedicate the money you save to your rainy day fund. • Eight Sleep: Use code CNN150 for $150 off the Pod 3 Cover, an intelligent sleep system that offers myriad features like automatic temperature adjustments, vibrational alarms and health reports. • Magic Linen: This European clothing brand is offering 15% off all dresses — including the bestselling Toscana linen dress, which counts Meghan Markle among its fans. Use code CNN15 to save. • Moonpod: Moon Pod’s zero-gravity beanbags are even more comfortable than the ones of yesteryear — and they have a grown-up look, quality fill and versatility for any space. Get an extra 15% off with code CNN15. • Pluto Pillow: Each bespoke Pluto pillow is crafted to your preferences and stats — from foam to fill to fabric, it’s all customizable to provide ultimate comfort. Get $25 off our favorite pillow with code CNNPLUTO25. • Reflekt: The bestselling Reflekt 1 exfoliating face wash is 20% off for our readers — the first sale on the product this year. Use code CNN20 at checkout to save. • Volcanica Coffee: Underscored readers can choose among a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica and save. Use code CNN20 for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew. Best deals from major retailers • Best Buy: Members can shop the Black Friday in July promo for exclusive discounts and free two-day shipping • eBay: Shop deals ranging from Dyson vacuums to Crocs to MacBooks and more — including 20% off select refurbished items (including Sonos!) during the Summer Sale, now through July 16. • Lowe’s: Shop limited-time savings on home improvement, outdoor furniture, grills and much more. • Macy’s: Shop the Black Friday in July event for deals on everything from jewelry to handbags, kitchenware to beauty and more. • Nordstrom: Members can shop the Anniversary Sale starting as early as July 11 and find savings on fashion, home and more. • Overstock: The 72-Hour Flash Sale at Overstock means deals on over 500,000 items, from patio decor to area rugs and much, much more. • Target: Save across all categories during Circle Week, including up to 30% toys, 20% off home decor, 30%kid’s apparel and more, now through July 15. • Walmart: During Walmart+ Week, members can get special access to some of the summer’s hottest deals — plus, an annual membership is just $49 for a limited time. • Wayfair: Shop the 72 Hour Clearout and score up to 60% off furniture, kitchen, decor and more. • Woot!: Amazon’s sister site is offering all-time low prices on a wide variety of items during its Prime Days Week event, now through July 15. Best tech and appliance deals Save on laptops, TVs, home security systems and more • B&H Photo Video: Save on headphones, TVs, lighting, cameras and more from bestselling brands like Bose, Samsung and Logitech. • Coway: Save up to 43% on select Coway air purifiers now through July 17. • Dacor: Shop this Summer Savings event, now through July 12, for deals on a variety of appliances. • Dyson: Save up to $200 on select Dyson technology, including the Supersonic Hair Dryer, the V15 Detect vacuum and a variety of air purifiers. • Jabra: Shop Jabra true wireless headphones and earbuds 20% off with code JABRA2023 throughout the month of July. • Lenovo: Shop Black Friday in July with up to 72% off PCs and accessories, plus an extra 5% off your purchase with code HOWL, now through July 16. • Newegg: Shop the Fantastech Presale now and score 60% off storage, 40% off smart home devices and more. • Samsung: Samsung is offering smartphones, TVs, monitors and more — matching or beating prices at Amazon. • Ultimate Ears: Shop all-time low prices on speakers like the Underscored-approved Wonderboom speaker and Drops earbuds. Best sleep deals Save on mattresses, sheets, weighted blankets and more • Bed Threads: Shop 15% off sitewide and 30% off bundles with code GLOWUP for a limited time. • Casper: Shop mattresses and bedding at 20% off sitewide. • Cozy Earth: Editors at Underscored rave about Cozy Earth’s silky, cloud-like products — from sheets to socks and more. Through July 17, score 35% off sitewide with code PRIMEDAY. • Cultiver: Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. Best furniture and home decor deals Save on sofas, rugs, candles, cleaning supplies and more • Apt2B: Get an extra 5% off all clearance items and open box furniture with code PRIMETIME5. • Bando: Get an extra 25% off sale items, from planners to sun dresses to pool floats. • Bookshop.org: Champion independent bookstores and get free standard shipping and an exclusive tote bags for orders $100 and over. • Blueland: Shop eco-friendly cleaning products for less — get 20% off subscriptions and 15% off everything else through July 16. • Boutique Rugs: Score a 20% discount on select high-quality rugs with code PDAY20, now through July 16. • Brooklinen: Save 20% sitewide — from sheets bundles to duvet covers to quilts and more. Use code SURPRISE20 at checkout. • Hay: Shop Danish design for less — during this Summer Sale, everything is 15% off sitewide. • Maisonette: Now through July 27, get up to 30% off select products. • Moonpod: Moon Pod’s zero-gravity beanbags are even more comfortable than the ones of yesteryear — and they have a grown-up look, quality fill and versatility for any space. Get an extra 15% off with code CNN15. • Onsen: Shop Underscored-favorite Japanese towels and bundles, up to half off in select colors. • Package Free: Now through July 14, 30% off sustainable essentials sitewide with code JULY30. • Papier: Shop stationery and get 15% off orders of $40 or more with code THEBIGDAY. • Urban Outfitters: Shop the Big Deal Home Sale for 30% off a ton of apartment essentials. Best kitchen and dining deals Save on cookware, snacks, countertop appliances and more • Atlas Coffee: Get the coffee subscription our editor dubbed a “must-have for any coffee fanatic” up to half off right now with code SUMMERSALE23. • Caraway: Direct-to-consumer brand Caraway offers high-quality, beautiful cookware and more kitchen essentials. Thanks to the Summer Refresh Event happening now, you’ll get 10% off sitewide for a limited time. • Le Creuset: Save up to 35% on this classic cookware. • Umamicart: Shop this female-founded online Asian grocer and get 20% off all instant noodles with code INSTANT. • Vitamix: Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line blender. Now through July 30, several Vitamix machines and accessories are on sale. • Volcanica Coffee: Underscored readers can choose among a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica and save. Use code CNN20 for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew. Best outdoors deals Save on grills, tools, camping gear and more • BBQGuys: Save on a wide selection of grills and outdoor living essentials. • Davek Umbrellas: Use code CNNRAIN for 15% off all of Davek’s ultra-durable umbrellas — you can dedicate the money you save to your rainy day fund. • Stanley: Sturdy, insulated and dishwasher safe, Stanley drinkware is a must-have for on-the-go beverages any season. The brand is offering up to 33% off select items. Best beauty deals Save on makeup, skin care, hair tools and more • Benefit: Get 20% off sitewide, whether you’re shopping brows, lashes or other must-have beauty with code BENEFIT20. • Charlotte Tilbury: Now through July 17, shop up to 40% off sitewide. • Coco & Eve: Hair care, self tanner and more are 20% off sitewide with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Kitsch: Score 25 to 50% off hair products and more during this sitewide sale at Kitsch. • Murad: Get clinical skin care 20% off sitewide through July 16 with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Reflekt: The bestselling Reflekt 1 exfoliating face wash is 20% off for our readers — the first sale on the product this year. Use code CNN20 at checkout to save. • Selfmade: Shop these clean skin care products and receive a free Secure Attachment Serum with any purchase. • Sephora: Shop the beauty retailer now and score up to 50% off, thanks to daily skin care deals. • SkinStore: Get 20% off select bestselling brands with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Solawave: Score 40% off the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand and kits, 35% off Activating Serum 3-Pack and 30% off all Solabiome skin care. • The Inkey List: Shop cult-favorite skin care at 20% off sitewide with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Ulta: Score up to 40% off a variety of products, with new deals dropping frequently. • Vegamour: Score hair care 20% off sitewide, now through July 16, with code SHOPDIRECT20. • Violet Grey: Shop Violet Grey’s curated selection of luxury beauty and get 20% off select bestselling brands with code SHOPDIRECT20. Best fitness and health deals Save on exercise equipment, bidets, oral care and more • Before: This editor-favorite sustainable toothpaste keeps your teeth clean minus harmful ingredients. Underscored readers can get half off their order with code CNN50. • Everlywell: Learn about your health with Everlywell’s at-home tests, with 30% off orders sitewide when you use code PRIMETIME. • Hydrow: With the latest tech and over 4,000 workouts, a premium Hydrow model seriously upgrades at-home workouts — choose from the classic Hydrow or the streamlined Wave, ideal for smaller spaces. Score up to $500 off right now. • Lifepro: Massage guns and other fitness and recover tools are up to 20% off sitewide, plus get a free massage ball with your purchase, now through July 16. Best clothing, shoes and accessories deals Save on athleticwear, intimates, jewelry and more • Adidas: Score 25% off tons of sale and full price Adidas loungewear and exercise apparel with code SCOREBIG, through July 13. • Alex Mill: New styles are being added to this summer sale, so shop quality men’s and women’s clothing now. • Allbirds: You know ’em, you love ’em — Allbirds’ slipper-like merino wool shoes are a consistent favorite among Underscored readers. Get 10% off sitewide with code CNN10. • Aurate: During Aurate’s Summer Black Friday Sale, get 30% off jewelry sitewide (or 35% off orders of $1,000 or more), now through July 19. • Blue Nile: This sale features up to 40% off jewelry and 15% off settings; plus, use code PANDORA for $50 off $500. • Crocs: Shop the Back to School promo for deals on tons of styles, plus $2 Jibbitz. • Feetures: Take it from a runner — the socks you wear matter. Shop this bestselling brand and get up to 50% off on select styles. • Honeylove: Shop Underscored-approved shapewear for less, thanks to a promo for buy 1, get 20% off the rest of your order. • J.Crew: Score an extra 60% off sale styles with code SHOPSALE, plus a rare 40% off a bunch of cashmere. • Kate Spade: Kate Spade’s Cool Summer Savings promo means there are new deals to shop every day. • Levi’s: Get 30% off orders of $125 or more, plus an extra 40% off sale. • Old Navy: You can always count on low prices from Old Navy, and right now you’ll find steep discounts for the whole family. • Outdoor Voices: The OV Extra sale section is currently stocked with up to 50% off actually good styles, so shop now. • Madewell: Through July 12, shop up to 60% off during The Big Summer Sale. Use code HOTDEAL to save. • Magic Linen: This European clothing brand is offering 15% off all dresses — including the bestselling Toscana linen dress, which counts Meghan Markle among its fans. Use code CNN15 to save. • Nike: Through July 15, shop the Nike Ultimate Sale for up to 60% off select styles with code ULTIMATE. • Parade: Score up to 40% off sitewide and 70% off swim. • Rentrayage: Shop the Collection IX up to 40% off, with an additional 25% off using the code SUMMER25 at checkout. • Saks: Take an additional 20% off designer sale items when you spend $500 — just use code with code ACTFAST20 now through July 13. • Tommy John: Shop the Warehouse Sale now through July 17 for up to 70% off. • Urban Outfitters: Shop the clearance sale with up to 75% off as well as Big Deal Home Sale for 30% off a ton of apartment essentials. • Zappos: Shop the Summer Clearance Sale for up to 50% off brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Clarks, Sorel and more. Best pets deals Save on treats, toys, carriers and more • Chewy: Right now you’ll find a ton of deals, including 25% off kitten food, litter and treats with code KITTENWEEK; Buy 2, get 1 free on toys and apparel; and more. • Petco: During this Black Friday in July Sales Event, get up to 50% off cat and dog beds, apparel, toys, tech and more from your pet’s favorite brands. Best travel deals Save on luggage, neck pillows and more travel accessories • Cabeau: We called the Cabeau Evolution S3 “the Goldilocks of travel pillows” when we named it our pick for the best travel pillow. Get up to 25% off neck pillows and accessories right now. • Monos: Shop travel essentials for less during Frequent Flyers Flash Sale, with up to 35% off sitewide when you use code FREQUENTFLYER.