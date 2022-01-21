ColourPop’s makeup is famous for its highly pigmented shades and a rainbow’s worth of colors in shimmering and matte varieties that range from neon to subtle. And if you happen to be refreshing your makeup drawer for new-year-new-you vibes, the brand’s 30% off sale has got you covered.

If makeup isn’t your thing, skin care is covered in the discount too. The sale lasts through May 31, so shop it fast before your top picks from this cult-favorite brand sell out.

$10 $7 at ColourPop

Foundation Stix ColourPop

This buildable foundation stick goes from concealer to full-face coverage in no time.

It’s Grr Time

$8 $5.60 at ColourPop

It’s Grr Time ColourPop

This juicy lip lacquer gives lips a mirror-like, juicy berry tint. There’s mango butter in the formula for extra hydration too.

$7 $4.90 at ColourPop

Crystal Face Jewels ColourPop

Glam up your face for parties or the warm weather music festivals to come (hopefully) with these face jewels.

$12 $8.40 at ColourPop

Such a Rush ColourPop

This palette has a highlighter, blush and bronzer all in one handy package, including two tones of blush for whatever your mood is.

$70 $49 at ColourPop

The Bright Stuff Skin Care ColourPop

This all-in-one skin care set gets you going from cleanser to toner in one purchase, and everything in here is vegan, paraben-free and dermatologist-tested.

Colour Stix ColourPop

This matte, highly pigmented eye pencil goes from eye shadow to a pop of color as eyeliner in no time, and it’s 100% vegan so you can feel good about each and every use.

Midnight Masquerade ColourPop

A colorful set for teens or grown-ups who like a little extra sparkle and color in their day, this set of 15 princessy eye shadows works out to just about $1 each during the sale.

Sugar Body Polish ColourPop

Get all that wintertime dead skin off with this sugary body polish, which is gentle and hydrating on dry skin.