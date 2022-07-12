CNN

Everyone could use a little help getting their homes organized, so this Prime Day why not take the opportunity to save on products that will help you keep your living space tidy and clean. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite Prime Day deals on all things cleaning and organization, from robot vacuums and paper towels to shelving and disinfectant wipes. And if you’re searching for even more discounts, check out our full guide to the shopping holiday here.

CFQ Swedish Dishcloths Cellulose Sponge Cloths for Kitchen
If you use half a roll of paper towels every time you clean, consider switching to these reusable Swedish dishcloths which can help you reduce your waste.

$15.95 $11.96 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
Cleaning the floors doesn't have to be a chore with this robot vacuum from iRobot.

$649.99 $399.99 at Amazon
Lysol Disinfectant Wipes Pack of 4
Stock up on disinfectant wipes at these Prime Day prices so you won't have to pay more for them later.

$14.97 $12.99 at Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop
This robot mop will keep your floors sparkling clean. Plus, it can be controlled through your phone for ultimate convenience.

$499.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Blueland Clean Home Kit
Make your cleaning routine more eco-friendly with this low-waste kit from Blueland.

$35.99 $26.99 at Amazon
Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501
Our favorite upright vacuum is on sale now. It features a great combination of cleaning power and maneuverability.

$299.99 $169.99 at Amazon
Fooyoo Clear Fridge Organizer Bins Set
Keep your fridge neat and organized with these clear organizing bins.

$45.68 $36.54 at Amazon
Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods
Score these dishwasher pods at a discount now, so you don't have to pay normal price later.

$18.99 $15.86 at Amazon
Tiblue Hat Rack For Baseball Caps
Tidy up all those hats with this nifty over-door organizer, which has 27 clear pouches.

$21.36 $17.09 at Amazon
Decomomo Fabric Storage Baskets
Tidy up that linen closet with these fabric storage baskets.

$27.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Black + Decker Dustbuster
This handheld vacuum is small but don't let it fool you, it's got plenty of suction for your messes. It was our favorite handheld vacuum and is discounted now.

$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Veronly Kids Toy Box Chest Organizer Bins
Kids toys can quickly turn a room into a disaster, so ensure they put everything back after playtime into this big toy chest.

$21.99 $17.59 at Amazon
Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mops
A Swiffer is basically a cleaning essential, so if you don't have one yet now is the perfect time to pick one up.

$14.99 $9.94 at Amazon
Amazon Basics 4-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit
Perfect for the garage, this adjustable shelving unit is a great way to store all your gadgets and gear.

$79 $41.71 at Amazon
Ygeomer Floating Shelves Set of 4
Get some space back on your counters by hanging some floating shelves.

$34.99 $18.55 at Amazon