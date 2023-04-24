You’ve got your work cut out for you when deciding on a streaming stick to add to a TV, projector or monitor. But if price is a factor, then we’ve got a great one for you. The original Chromecast with Google TV proved an excellent device for streaming and casting on a budget, but those who don’t need 4K support can get an even better deal on the HD version, just $20 right now at Best Buy and the Google Store.

Unlike the original Chromecast models, the Chromecast with Google TV comes running its own smart TV platform with locally installed apps to let you quickly get to your favorite content without needing to cast from a phone. The version on sale supports up to 1080p 60fps video alongside Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats.

The remote included with this Chromecast also has some perks. It offers voice control through Google Assistant, so you can not only quickly find content with your voice but also control your smart home. It also can serve as something of a universal remote with an IR blaster you can use to control other home theater devices, like your TV or soundbar. Normally, this Chromecast is already quite a deal at $30, but this $10 discount makes it that much easier to snag and upgrade the smarts on your displays.