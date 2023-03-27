Here at Underscored, we’re pretty obsessed with our pets, so we know that spoiling a furry friend with toys, food and accessories is money well spent. We also know that pet messes are often unavoidable and require cleaning methods like upholstery cleaners and specially engineered vacuums. If you’ve got a pet that sheds, let us clue you in to another essential: the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, on sale now at Amazon.

Simple and inexpensive yet extremely effective, the ChomChom lifts and traps hair from furniture, clothes and carpets with ease. The tool is similar to a lint roller but doesn’t use adhesive sheets that require near-constant refills. And the ChomChom doesn’t just tackle pet hair — it also removes lint, dander and fuzz.

The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is a portable essential that belongs in every pet parent’s home (and car, and purse), and right now it’s 37% off, the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.