Now through Nov. 22, Chewy is offering early Black Friday deals so pet parents can score tons of deals before the holiday rush. Whether you’re shopping for a furry, feathery or scaly friend, this promo is one you won’t want to miss. With up to 40% off toys and treats, as well as savings on essentials like flea protection and food, you can keep your pet healthy and happy without breaking the bank.

We’ve selected a few of our favorite picks from the savings event and rounded them up below. Beyond deals on pet favorites, you’ll find other promos including bundled savings, BOGO opportunities, pharmacy discounts and more. Make sure you browse before these tail-wagging deals are gone.

Frisco Llama Cat Condo $57 $46 at Chewy Chewy This adorable cat tree gives your kitty a place to perch or cozy up inside — plus it’s cute but relatively unobtrusive in your interior.

Winnie the Pooh Honey Pot Covered Bed $29 $23 at Chewy Chewy Ideal for cats and small dogs, this Chewy-exclusive plush bed is 20% off right now. It provides anxious pets a secure place to lounge and nap, plus the inner cushion is removable for easy cleaning.

Frisco Cozy Polar Fleece PJs $15 $9 at Chewy Chewy If your family tradition calls for matching holiday pajamas, why not grab some for your furry friends, too? This red plaid fleece is available in seven sizes, and it’s 40% off at checkout.

Kong SqueakAir Balls $14 $11 at Chewy Chewy If you’re constantly losing tennis balls, grab this discounted six-pack. They’re durable and contain squeakers inside for extra stimulation.

Instachew Puresmart Smart Water Fountain $62 $45 at Chewy Chewy Many pets prefer drinking out of a fountain, and right now this premium option is nicely discounted. This top-of-the-line fountain is also app-enabled and equipped with four filtration stages.

Frisco Wave Cat Scratcher Toy With Catnip $8 $5 at Chewy Chewy Give your cat an alternative to scratching up your furniture with this affordable scratcher. The wave shape helps your cat scratch and stretch with ease, and you can sprinkle the included catnip on top to make things extra enticing.

Frisco Clear Vinyl Dog Raincoat $11 at Chewy Chewy For all rainy days ahead, this chic transparent raincoat can keep your pup comfortable and dry. Already a steal, it’s also part of Chewy’s mix and match promo, so you can add three items to your cart and get a fourth free.

Frisco Variety Pack Cat Toy $22 $13 at Chewy Chewy For around $13, your lucky feline can get an array of cat toys, including a tunnel, teaser, plush toys and more. The 40% discount applies at checkout.

Embark Breed Identification & Health Condition Identification DNA Test $199 $139 at Chewy Chewy Want to learn more about your rescue? Snag a dog DNA test for $60 off right now.

Petlibro Easy Feed Automatic Feeder $80 $63 at Chewy Chewy This 6-liter automatic feeder portions out up to six meals a day, meaning there’s at least one fewer chore for you to tackle.

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Pet Bed Set $40 $28 at Chewy Chewy Your pet deserves maximum coziness this holiday season, and this set will certainly do the trick.

Kaytee Waste Free Blend Wild Bird Food $16 $13 at Chewy Chewy Even if the closest thing you have to a pet is wild birds, you can still take advantage of Chewy’s deals. This concentrated bird food reduces waste and can be used year-round, and it’s an additional 15% off at checkout.