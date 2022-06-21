Now through June 24, Chewy is hosting its annual Blue Box Event, meaning you can score tons of deals on all things pets. Whether you’re shopping for a furry, feathery or scaly friend, this promo is one you won’t want to miss. With up to 50% off toys and treats, as well as savings on essentials like flea protection and food, you can keep your pet healthy and happy without breaking the bank.

We’ve selected a few of our favorite picks from the savings event and rounded them up below. Beyond deals on pet favorites, the Blue Box Event also includes other promos including a free $25 gift card when you spend on select items, as well as pharmacy and veterinary deals, too. Make sure you browse before these tail-wagging deals are gone.

This dog gate is made to blend into your home — rather than stick out from the rest of your decor. During Chewy’s sale, it’s $95.99, but it qualifies for the deal where if you spend $75 on select items, you get a $25 eGift Card, which is perfect for topping up Fido’s food supply or getting your pet some extra treats.

If you have a larger four-legged friend of the equine variety, this five-star-rated gel is meant to be fantastic for soothing sore muscles and joints or helping stiff joints loosen up before working.

This four-count pack of rawhide chews are designed for hard chewers and help support healthy teeth and gums. They’re grain-free and made with 100% high-protein beef hide. Use the code BB30 at checkout to save an extra 30% off, which is applied to your flat-rate shipping costs too.

It’s hard to say whether these springs are more entertaining for your cat or for you, but they’re made so cats can play with them on their own, too. (Not that you’ll want to miss any of the action). Right now they’re 50% off when you add them to your cart, making this deal pretty much a no-brainer.

You don’t need to enter a code to take your pup out to brunch: This squeaky rope trio of weekend favorites is discounted the minute it goes in your cart.

Save an extra 30% off your cat’s classic flea and tick protection when you check out, thanks to this Chewy deal on a summer essential.

This incredibly entertaining DNA test for dogs reveals what their breed is and what possible health conditions they could come across in their life — and it’s super-easy to use. Just swab, send and then get ready to learn a whole lot more about your furry friend.

If you shampoo your dog at home, don’t forget the conditioner, too. This concentrated dog conditioner comes in a massive one-gallon jug and is a 15:1 concentrate, meaning this will last a very long time. It contains natural colloidal oil, baking soda and other ingredients that soothe, deodorize and strengthen your dog’s coat.

Fill this squirrel up with some catnip to give your cat a thrill. It comes with catnip included and gives your cat plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, too — and right now you’ll save 50% off this toy including off shipping when you check out.

These finger wipes are here for the rescue whenever you have to get near your doggo’s eyes, ears or open wounds and are double-sided with microfiber and a dimpled refining pad so you can choose the most comfortable option for them, too. A pack of 30 is under $15 right now.

This little bottle of water conditioner is great for beta fish tanks — according to users who have given it a five-star review. It removes harmful chemicals in tap water to make it safe for swimmers, and right now you can save an extra 20% off at checkout when you head to finalize your order.