Right as we’re reassessing the contents of our makeup bag for spring, Charlotte Tilbury has decided to host a 20% off sale on orders over $70, now through May 4. It’s in honor of the Met Gala and Prince’s Trust Awards, where Tilbury herself serves as Global Ambassador.
To get the 20% discount, simply use code REDCARPET at checkout. We’ve gone through the site to pull some of our favorite products from the sale. Read on for our picks and then shop the whole sale over at Charlotte Tilbury.
Make those cheekbones pop with this fan-favorite contouring formula, which pairs with the highlighter for a whole look.
This easy-glide highlighter gives skin a little radiance to help it get glowing for spring. Use it under, over or sans foundation for your ideal level of shine.
Regularly sold out, this highlighter’s virality comes down to its smooth application and perfectly blendable (and buildable) pigment and shimmer. It’s not often in stock, so get it while it is (and on sale!).
Give your cheeks a rosy glow with this viral and beloved blush, which comes in a matte finish and a cushion applicator for an easy brush-free blend.
Skin care but for your body (and why not?), this lotion is packed with caffeine, hyaluronic acid and lots of other goodness for a glow that’s genuine from the inside out.