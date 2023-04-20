Not all superheroes wear capes — some wear invisible bras. Ever since the teaser trailer for Brie Larson’s “The Marvels” was unveiled last week, people have been — quite literally — marveling over a viral screengrab of the actress, who appears in a racerback tank top with no visible bra straps or lines.

How, you may ask, did she accomplish such a superheroic feat? The answer comes thanks to a now-viral tweet: “need to know what bra she’s wearing that looks good with that type of shirt.” Lucky for us, Larson was quick to share the undergarment behind the tank top: Chantelle’s Basic Invisible T-Shirt Bra.

It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen! https://t.co/Y7EyaVF7qE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 14, 2023

The good fortune continues: Larson’s out-of-this-world bra is 25% off through April 25 at Bare Necessities. With the code FF2023, you can grab it for $57 instead of $76. And if you want to go the extra mile, you can even attempt to add the extra strap that Larson acknowledges took “a whole team effort.”

Chantelle Basic Invisible T-Shirt Bra Chantelle With the right fit, the Chantelle T-Shirt Bra will look seamless under your shirt. "It's the most comfortable, supportive bra I've tried and I've tried a lot," one reviewer writes on Basic Necessities' website. "I have replaced every bra in my wardrobe with these." $76 $57 at Basic Necessities

The sale applies to the beige, hazelnut and ceramic blue colors, and the brand offers band sizes from 32 to 40 and cup sizes from A to G. Though Underscored hasn’t tested the exact bra, we do love the brand, which also makes ultra-supportive (yet still comfortable) sports bras, too.

You can take it from buyers, though: The Invisible T-Shirt Bra has a 4.5-star rating on Bare Necessities website, with one reviewer writing, “I have worn this style for many years and it is the best fitting and most comfortable bra ever. Looks great under all clothing, smooth and supportive.” The bra also features memory fit lining, a soft microfiber band and adjustable, close-set straps.

Bare Necessities also provides a bra fitting service online to make sure that you order the perfect size, and you can even chat with one of their bra fit experts. In a TikTok posted by bra expert Madison Anneh, she stresses the importance of wearing a molded, non-padded bra in the correct size to get Larson’s look. “A lot of people are unfortunately not wearing their correct bra size, but wearing it is going to make all the difference in how clothes are going to fall over your bra and your breasts,” she says in the video.

@madisonanneh All in all, Brie is wearing a molded t-shirt, probably with a racer back option, IN HER SIZE!! That last part is the most important part, youre not gonna get the best shape and fit if youre not wearing youre correct size! Doesnt matter the brand, the price, the color, you need to be in the correct size for the best fit ♬ original sound - Madison Anne

It appears that sizes and colorways are already selling out — the ceramic blue color is nearly out of stock — so don’t hesitate to shop the sale before it ends next week. Who knows, maybe by then Larson will answer several Twitter users’ pleas to drop a tutorial for her extra strap hack.