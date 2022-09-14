Casper’s mattresses were some of the originals in the mattress-in-a-box game, and the company hasn’t stopped innovating when it comes to their flagship category. It’s just dropped the brand new Element Pro, a mattress that’s taken what’s great about the existing Element mattress and designed it for an extra-great night’s sleep.

Available in twin ($595), full ($895), queen ($995) and king ($1,395)

Available in twin ($595), full ($895), queen ($995) and king ($1,395), the new medium-firm Element Pro is made up of three layers with dual-foam, signature AirScape breathability. Plus, the foam has perforations that keep air circulating for a cool sleep any time of year. There’s also a focus on support and responsive comfort in its engineering for sleepers of all positions — thanks to its additional layer of support compared to the original Element.

