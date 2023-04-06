If you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen this spring, you can instantly elevate it by introducing Caraway’s tasteful Whistling Tea Kettle to your stovetop. It’s crafted with more than just visual appeal in mind — Caraway’s nonstick cookware is also highly functional, built to last and safety-focused, with no toxic materials. Enticed? Now’s the perfect time to grab the Whistling Tea Kettle — Caraway is offering an exclusive extra 20% off for a limited time.

Lowest Price Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Stylish and efficient, you can purchase Caraway's Whistling Tea Kettle at an extra discount right now. Use code TEAKETTLE20OFF for an exclusive off. $245 $156 at Caraway

With the code TEAKETTLE20OFF, the already-discounted Tea Kettle drops to an all-time-low of $156 as opposed to its typical $245 price. The sale runs until April 17, so you have a little over a week to take advantage of this stellar deal.

In addition to the stainless steel kettle’s ceramic coating coming in a variety of colors — you can choose from several dusty hues, including navy blue, mist, marigold and more — there’s also an “Iconics” version that comes in white and black ceramic with gold accents, rather than silver. The kettle also works with any kind of stovetop and claims to emit a “soothing single-tone whistle call when boiling.” To boot, a pot holder comes with your purchase free of charge.

Amassing over 500 reviews on Caraway’s website since its release last fall, the Whistling Tea Kettle boasts 4.7 stars, with many reviewers praising the kettle’s quality and boiling efficiency. For instance, one reviewer writes, “Truly love the marigold color of the kettle, it brightens my kitchen and makes me smile every time I look at it. It boils water quickly. It is the nicest kettle I ever had and will enjoy it for years to come.”

Time is ticking to get your hands on this equal parts stylish and functional kettle at an almost $90 discount, so whether you’ve been wanting a piece that livens up your kitchen or one that values efficiency without sacrificing quality of materials, Caraway delivers in both ways at just $156.