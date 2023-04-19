Calpak’s stylish luggage includes a huge range of essentials, from carry-ons for a weekend away to big totes that are perfect for commuting to the office. And right now, in advance of Mother’s Day (and just in time for warm weather travel), you can take 15% off when you buy two select items. Though it’s not a sitewide promo, we promise the selection of bestsellers won’t leave you unsatisfied.
Calpak’s luggage is designed with an eye toward trends and longevity, with well-made bags and suitcases at a relatively accessible price point. The included items start at just $28, and there are a ton of great essentials in the sale: the editor-approved Luka Duffel, the viral clear cosmetics cases, packable nylon shopping bags and some actually cool laptop backpacks.
Check out our picks below before the sale ends over at Calpak. Use the code MOM15 at checkout to take 15% off your purchase of two or more items from the sale.
This elegant tote bag is smartly designed with tons of features, including a convertible strap, removable laptop sleeve and handy sleeve that slips over the handle of rolling luggage, making zipping to the airport gate or train platform a lot less of a chore.
A great alternative to a certain activewear company's viral belt bag, this Luka mini belt bag has a cool minimalist style and comes in this dark beige that goes with this season’s neutral everything.
Available in a range of bright colors, this faux leather backpack holds a 15-inch laptop, has a ton of interior organization and has a trolley sleeve to slip over your rolling luggage at the train station or airport.
A self-collapsing bag is perfect for tucking into your other luggage for those trips where some shopping is going to be a given — say, at a French flea market or an Italian grocery store.
Perfect for those who have their laptop out until the moment they board, this carry-on featuring a front pocket makes it easy to go from working to airport maneuvering in no time — and it’s way smoother to get through security too.
This accordion-style organizer creates some order from the chaos that is the trunk of the car. It’s highly durable but nice on the eyes, and its three compartments store all the essentials for after-school activities and whatever else.