Calpak’s stylish luggage includes a huge range of essentials, from carry-ons for a weekend away to big totes that are perfect for commuting to the office. And right now, just in time for summer travel, you can take up to a whopping 45% off a bunch of luggage and accessories. Though it’s not a sitewide promo, we promise the selection of bestsellers won’t leave you unsatisfied.
Calpak’s luggage is designed with an eye toward trends and longevity, with well-made bags and suitcases at a relatively accessible price point. Our editors are already big fans of the brand, so check out our picks below before the sale ends.
A great alternative to a certain activewear company's viral belt bag, this Luka mini belt bag has a cool minimalist style and comes in this dark beige that goes with this season’s neutral everything.
This carry-on luggage has a handy spot right in front for your books and other travel-day essentials, and the hardshell case keeps souvenirs safe coming home, too.
Perfect for those who have their laptop out until the moment they board, this carry-on featuring a front pocket makes it easy to go from working to airport maneuvering in no time — and it’s way smoother to get through security too.
Made to fit beneath most airline seats (check your airline’s policy before you fly!), this carry-on roller is perfect for checked-bag overspill or when you’re traveling super-light on business.
Not just made for hats, this stylish lightweight bag also works for overnights or weekends away when the packing list is light.
One of the best-value deals in the sale, this bundle gets you a carry-on and checked bag, plus packing cubes, for around $245 off the usual price.