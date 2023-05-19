calpak mini luka belt bag
Calpak’s stylish luggage includes a huge range of essentials, from carry-ons for a weekend away to big totes that are perfect for commuting to the office. And right now, just in time for summer travel, you can take up to a whopping 45% off a bunch of luggage and accessories. Though it’s not a sitewide promo, we promise the selection of bestsellers won’t leave you unsatisfied.

Calpak’s luggage is designed with an eye toward trends and longevity, with well-made bags and suitcases at a relatively accessible price point. Our editors are already big fans of the brand, so check out our picks below before the sale ends.

Luka Belt Bag
Calpak Luka Mini Belt Bag
A great alternative to a certain activewear company's viral belt bag, this Luka mini belt bag has a cool minimalist style and comes in this dark beige that goes with this season’s neutral everything. 

$58 $52 at Calpak
Best Tested
Ambeur Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage
Ambeur Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage
This carry-on luggage has a handy spot right in front for your books and other travel-day essentials, and the hardshell case keeps souvenirs safe coming home, too.  

Read our review
$265 $212 at Calpak
Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage
Calpak Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage
Perfect for those who have their laptop out until the moment they board, this carry-on featuring a front pocket makes it easy to go from working to airport maneuvering in no time — and it’s way smoother to get through security too. 

$265 $212 at Calpak
Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage
Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage
Made to fit beneath most airline seats (check your airline’s policy before you fly!), this carry-on roller is perfect for checked-bag overspill or when you’re traveling super-light on business. 

$165 $132 at Calpak
Trnk Large Hat Box
Trnk Large Hat Box
Not just made for hats, this stylish lightweight bag also works for overnights or weekends away when the packing list is light. 

$205 $164 at Calpak
Starter Bundle
Starter Bundle
One of the best-value deals in the sale, this bundle gets you a carry-on and checked bag, plus packing cubes, for around $245 off the usual price.

$545 $299 at Calpak