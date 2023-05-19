Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

Calpak’s stylish luggage includes a huge range of essentials, from carry-ons for a weekend away to big totes that are perfect for commuting to the office. And right now, just in time for summer travel, you can take up to a whopping 45% off a bunch of luggage and accessories. Though it’s not a sitewide promo, we promise the selection of bestsellers won’t leave you unsatisfied.

Calpak’s luggage is designed with an eye toward trends and longevity, with well-made bags and suitcases at a relatively accessible price point. Our editors are already big fans of the brand, so check out our picks below before the sale ends.