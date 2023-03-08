From your medicine cabinet to your suitcase to your gym bag, Cadence Capsules are more than meets the eye — especially once you’ve got a few on hand. And if you tend to have a hard time keeping it all together (raises hand), these colorful containers can keep you lined up with your daily meds, weekly skin care routine and more.

Best of all: Right now, the entire Cadence site is 20% off with code KYC20, so now’s a great time to get organized with these convenient Underscored-approved capsules.

The aesthetic- and practicality-driven brand offers different colorways of its small containers, which are perfectly sized to hold a few pills, a couple days’ worth of moisturizer and more. They’re also leakproof and magnetic, so they snap together to form joined-up units — each with a specific label, like for shampoo or body wash, so they’re easy to keep straight.

You can build your own set for individualized color coordination easily, or you can choose from preselected palettes. In addition to their leakproof and magnetic design, Cadence capsules are TSA-compliant too — all while reducing the eco impact of buying minis of everything.

Check out our picks below and then head online to shop the whole sale. Just use code KYC20 at checkout to take 20% off your order.