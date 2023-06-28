Brooklinen’s bedding and bath range is hard to beat — especially when it’s on sale. Right now, you can shop a huge assortment of the company’s famous sheets, pillows, towels, robes and way more while it’s discounted during Brooklinen’s Summer Sale.
We’ve rounded up our favorites from the sale — a ton of our favorite and best-of products are included. Just be sure to use code SUMMER20 at checkout to apply the discount to your cart. Read on for 10 of our favorite picks below, then shop it all now over at Brooklinen before the sale ends on July 5.
This high-quality duvet cover gets the job done in quality and style, thanks to a range of classic and limited-edition patterns. We loved the crisp percale and the airy — not weighed-down — feel it gives our “bedscape” (and yes, with this duvet cover, it’s officially “bedscape” territory).
This cooling pillow from Brooklinen’s sister brand Marlow is great as summer heats up, and it’s designed to fit any way you sleep — side, back, stomach, or all of the above. It’s also available in a king size, or if you want to refit the whole bed you can buy in bundles of two or four and save more along the way.