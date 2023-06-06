brooklinen linen sheets sleepweek 2023.jpeg
Brooklinen’s delightfully rumpled linen sheets earned our top pick for softest linen sheets, and now through June 13 you can save 20% off on the brand’s full range of linen products. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite options from the sale — from cooling bedding ideal for summer to lightweight quilts, robes and more.

Shop it all now over at Brooklinen before the sale ends.

Best Tested
Linen Core Sheet Set
Want to try a full set but not commit to a whole bedscape? This core set delivers all our favorite essentials: a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Read our review
$259 From $186 at Brooklinen
Reversible Linen Quilt Set
This summery striped linen quilt comes as a trio with two pillow shams, and the indigo mixed stripe pattern is a classic for traditional or minimalist decor. 

$369 From $266 at Brooklinen
Linen Shower Curtain
Brooklinen’s shower curtain is the perfect non-statement statement for bathrooms that want to keep things easy and spa-like to start (and end) the day. 

$89 From $64 at Brooklinen
Linen Robe
Wrap up in a linen robe made from French and Belgian flax — the stonewashed material is all about softness for post shower or just lounging around all day. 

$149 $107 at Brooklinen
Linen Move-in Bundle
her brooklinen linen sheets
Get a fresh start with your bedding with Brooklinen’s move-in bundle, which contains everything you need for the perfect setup: a fitted sheet, flat sheet, duvet cover and four pillowcases, plus the comforter, two pillows and a sleep mask for good measure.

$862 From $528 at Brooklinen
Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
This linen duvet cover is the easiest way to refresh your bedroom’s focal point, and saving over $80 is never a bad idea.

$245 From $176 at Brooklinen