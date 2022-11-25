Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
There’s truly nothing better then getting into a nice and cozy bed. With bedding that makes you want to truly snuggle right in and possibly never leave. This is where Brooklinen comes into play. Offering some of our favorite bedding, including sheets, comforters, duvet covers and pillows, you know you’re purchasing a quality product at a good price point.
The company also stands-by their products so if the quality or comfort doesn’t live up to the hype, you have a full 365-days to return — no questions asked and no return shipping fee.
And even better, with Brooklinen’s Black Friday sale going on now, and it’s the best discount the brand has ever offered. The entire site is 25% off — allowing you to sleep in comfort for even less.
As our favorite down comforter overall, you truly feel like you are sleeping in the clouds. The comforter is warm, but breathable, with 700 fill power and baffle box design.
Also a favorite of ours, this Duvet Cover is light and airy, with large, easy-to-fasten buttons. The material is also made from crisp, luxe percale, giving your bed a comfy feel and elegant look.
Quite possibly the softest linen sheets you'll come by, this sheet set is light and gauzy, making them perfect for hot sleepers or warm summer nights. With multiple color and design options, the set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillow cases.
Made up of 80% memory foam and 20% polyester fiber, the Marlow Pillow is incredibly supporting and adjustable. And with cooling-infused foam and breathable mesh, you'll sleep better — and cooler — at night.
You don't have to only be cozy in bed. Brooklinen also makes an entire line of bath products — which are equally soft. And as the name describes, this 100% Turkish cotton towel is super-plush and comes in a plethora of colors.