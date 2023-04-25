Brooklinen, the quality- and value-minded maker and retailer of home linens, is turning 9 this year. Why should you care? Well, the brand is generously hosting a birthday celebration — aka a sale — for the rest of us. Whether you’re looking for one of the brand’s on-trend checkerboard towels for catching some poolside rays or just a darn good set of sheets, you’ll find a discount on your entire wish list.
Shop 25% off — the best sitewide discount the brand’s ever offered — with the code BDAY at checkout now through May 9, and don’t be afraid to click around: The landing page for the sale pulls up the brand’s famously comfy discounted sheets, but other wares are on sale too, including bathrobes, towels, throw blankets and much, much more. Shop our picks below and then shop all the 25% off discounts over at Brooklinen.
Marlow’s ratio of memory foam and polyester fiber is a winning combination. Plus, Brooklinen’s sister brand offers easy-adjust firmness and breathable, cooling-minded construction.
Get in the pool or beach mindset early with this vibrant towel from Brooklinen’s wildly popular beach towel series — this one is reminiscent of tropical vacations and fruity drinks.
The perfect weight for the in-between seasons, this lightweight throw in springtime shades of Basil, Sand and Dried Rose helps keep the chill off during still-cool evenings.
Brooklinen’s marquee product, this 270-thread-count percale sheet set is geared toward breathability for hot sleepers. The bundle is perfect if you want to start totally afresh — it includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two standard pillowcases.
This set of two bath sheets and two hand towels is perfect for adding a splash of color and style to your bathroom. Layer them with white for a splash of color or on top of each other for a maximalist pop.
For this hot sleeper, linen sheets are everything. They’re super breathable, they have a great crisp feeling and they somehow manage to keep you warm in the winter too. This set contains all the essentials you need for making the bed.
As luxe-feeling as it sounds, this sheet bundle is made from 95% cotton with a 5% splash of Himalayan cashmere. It’s a lightweight way to stay cozy during cool nights.
Want to get a whole bed done in one go? The Classic Move-In Bundle includes four pillowcases, a flat and fitted sheet and a duvet cover from the Hardcore Bundle — plus, it adds a duvet, two bed pillows and a free silk eye mask.
With two fragrances to choose from (Dream Clean or Herb Clean), plus an unscented version, this plant-based formula does a great job of cleaning those investment sheets you just bought.
This lightweight robe is ideal for warm temps since it’s not too plush, and comes in Spa White, Slate and Dark Gray, plus a limited-edition Ocean Blue that’s selling fast.