Brightland olive oil — infused or plain, for cooking or drizzling — has been a popular addition to the pantries and countertops of home cooks since the brand launched with its presses of California olives. Since then, the brand has expanded with a line of honey and vinegar to accompany its marquee olive oils. Now, you can shop a quintet of bestselling oils from last year’s harvest for a solid half-off discount, thanks to the buy-one-get-one-free Harvest sale happening now.

Read on below for our favorite picks from the Brightland Harvest Sale, then get shopping for tasty meals — and gorgeous countertop accessorizing — ahead.

Alive Olive Oil, Set of 2 Brightland This grassy Alive press is made for accompanying: think hummus, salads and delicious fresh bread. Expect some smoothness too — the bite of fresh grass is mellowed out with hints of banana peel and almond for a rounded taste. $74 $37 at Brightland

Ardor Olive Oil, Set of 2 Brightland Fire up your pasta arrabiata with this chili-infused olive oil, which packs a punch of fresh heat with a well-balanced infusion that still lets the olive oil shine. $80 $40 at Brightland

Rosette Olive Oil, Set of 2 Brightland Garlic-lovers will want to get in on this pair: this olive oil is infused with garlic for an oil that’s perfect drizzled over pasta, with mashed potatoes or over roasted veg. $80 $40 at Brightland