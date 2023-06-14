Pizza night doesn’t have to mean ordering in. When you have your own pizza oven, it’s easy to crank out a piping hot pie with a perfect crust and all your favorite toppings on demand. Right now, you can pick up your own machine for less courtesy of a 20% off Amazon deal on the Breville Pizzaiolo — it happens to be our pick for best overall pizza oven.

Lowest Price Breville Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven Amazon Our pick for best overall pizza oven is back down to it's lowest price ever (the last time this discount hit was in February). Don't miss your chance to save on an oven of your own in time for summer pizza parties. Read our review $1,000 $800 at Amazon

What we love about it? A lot. It got our top spot for its super-consistent results and even cooking across a variety of pies and toppings. There are a lot of settings without complicated digital displays, and you can keep an eye on your pie as it’s baking way inside.

This Breville also happens to be electric, which means no messing with gas, but it still manages that “brick oven taste,” thanks in part to a handy Element IQ system that intelligently adjusts heating to your crust-perfecting needs.

So shop this deal, and then start daydreaming about that pizza you’re going to be baking as soon as speedy Prime shipping delivers the oven to your door.