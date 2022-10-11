Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

Prime Day is always a great time to pick up a new pair of headphones, and this year’s Prime Early Access Sale is no exception. Among the trove of great cans on sale today are the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45, which just dropped to their lowest-ever price of $229 for the big event.

This awesome Bose deal gets you $100 off the QuietComfort 45, whether you opt for the Triple Black or White Smoke option. Whichever color you choose, you’ll be treated to some of the best over-ear headphones we’ve tested.

In our review last year, we found the Bose QuietComfort 45 to offer stellar sound quality and active noise cancellation that can turn long, noisy flights into blissful hours of being immersed in music. Their plush ear cups make them more comfortable than any comparable cans we’ve tested, and their sound quality is nearly on par with the best-in-class Sony WH-1000XM5. The QuietComfort 45’s internal microphones are also great for calls.

The one area where the QuietComfort 45 fall a bit short is battery life, offering about 20 hours compared to the 34 hours we got out of the latest Sony model. But if you can live with that drawback, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of headphones for $229 right now — especially when the Sony WH-1000XM5 are much more expensive, even at their current $348 sale price.