Noise is all around us, but one handy tool to fight the racket and get focused is a pair of noise-canceling headphones. Our favorite pair, the Bose 700, do an excellent job of cutting down the droning in our surroundings. And right now, you can score a refurbished pair for $150 off from Bose, in the color of your choice. While you might be wary of a refurbished product, these units are coming directly from Bose and come backed by the same warranty as a brand-new unit. It wasn’t enough for the Bose 700 to just be the best Bose headphones, they also proved the best noise-canceling headphones we’ve tested from any brand. They do a great job of cutting down on noise, and they let you dial in the level of cancellation you want to find comfort in a wide variety of environments. With the outside world tuned out, you can tune into some delicious and balanced sound. With the Bose 700, you’ll get an elegant, minimalist design that’s as subtle as it is sturdy. The headphones are built around stainless-steel headband. While this means the headphones don’t fold up, the earcups can fold flat to rest on your chest when you’re not wearing them. And Bose includes a carrying case to keep the headphones protected when you’re not using them. Even at full price, these were killer cans worth consideration, but a $150 discount is just too good to ignore.