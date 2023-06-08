Whether or not you’re dealing with the record-breaking poor air quality in the Northeast US right now, there’s a chance that you’re already thinking about your indoor air quality: Whether you’re concerned about indoor air pollution from gas stoves, wildfires, smog, pet dander or high pollen counts, there’s a plethora of reasons why an air purifier makes sense for the home.

Right now you can save 40% on a Blueair Blue Pure 311 Auto air purifier — a solid $100 off. The brand is one of the industry leaders for its at-home air purification, and the brand’s air purifiers routinely make our expert-backed lists when it comes to cleaning indoor air.

This model is built for medium-size spaces, meaning it’s perfect for bedrooms, small apartments and those open-plan kitchen-and-great-room combos. You can also sign up for a filter subscription when you purchase, so you never go without clean filters (which are, of course, crucial to having the clean air output you’re going for with this air purifier purchase). And if the gray pre-filter isn’t your color vibe, you can order replacement ones in four different shades to tie in with your decor better.

Order yours from Blueair before the sale ends — giving both your indoor air quality and your wallet a little bit of a lift this summer.