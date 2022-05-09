Throughout years of testing, the Blue Yeti has been largely considered the gold standard in USB microphones. It consistently delivers warm, bright voice recordings, preserving every detail of our voice without any distortion or crackling. If you’re looking for an alternative that matches the quality and versatility of the Blue Yeti, consider the smaller Blue Yeti Nano.

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, which earned the title of our favorite overall microphone. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger sibling.

This microphone’s sound quality will make you sound professional and vibrant during important work calls and presentations while being rich enough for high-quality podcasts, YouTube videos and Twitch streams. It also sounds better than some microphones that cost significantly more. Factor in its useful controls and sturdy, versatile design, and you’ve got the best overall microphone for the money.

Compared to the larger Yeti, the Nano possesses two condensers rather than three as well as just two distinct sound modes compared to four. These are small sacrifices for a premium microphone without the premium price — especially if portability is a priority for you. Regularly going for $99.99, right now the Nano is just $69.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price we’ve seen for this model.