Are you looking to clean up this Black Friday — literally? There’s no better time to buy the vacuum of your dreams thanks to these great deals on this essential home appliance. Whether you’re in the market for a traditional canister or upright vacuum, or if this is the year you splurge on a robot or cordless stick vac, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday vacuum deals for you to snag right now.

Black Friday cordless stick vacuum deals

Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum
underscored Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum
A Dyson for under $300? You saw it here first. Target's got this exclusive deal on the V8 Origin, a basic but still extremely powerful Dyson that comes with a 40-minute battery life.

$430 $280 at Target
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson's cordless stick vacuums are the gold standard of its kind. If this is the year you've decided to treat yourself to one of these lightweight, versatile, easy-to-use machines, Target is offering the brand's Cyclone V10 Animal at a great price too.

$550 $400 at Target $600 $400 at Walmart
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum
underscored dyson v12 detect
Dyson's V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum uses laser and sensor technology to sense debris on the floor, and optimizes suction based on dust levels. With 60-minutes of runtime and two cleaner heads — one for carpet and one for hardwood — this powerful vacuum can be used to deep clean your whole home.
$650 $500 at Dyson $650 $500 at Target
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco’s portable stick vacuum cleaner gives you up to 40 minutes of continuous cleaning (which is about all we want to do anyway, to be honest). It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall dock so you can get every inch clean (and keep it all organized).
$300 $148 at Walmart
Dyson V15 Detect
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum
Dyson's V15 has all the power and smart tech of the V12, but it comes with a souped up attachment suite that is a total game-changer. If you already own and love a Dyson stick, and you're ready to upgrade, grab this deal on the V15.

$750 $650 at Dyson $750 $650 at Target
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
dyson v8 absolute cnnu.jpg
One of the best deals on Dyson you'll see all day, you can get the Dyson V8 Absolute, plus a fluffy cleaning head for hard floors and three extra cleaning accessories that'll make this your new favorite toy.

$500 $350 at Dyson
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
underscored Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
The highly-rated Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum gets high marks from users for its deep cleaning brush roll and powerful suction. Its slim design and ability to convert to a handheld makes this a versatile vacuum. Pick one up now and save $150 during The Home Depot's Black Friday sale.

$350 $200 at The Home Depot
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Want something a little simpler? Shark’s vacuums are small but mighty, and this under-$150 model made for pet owners sounds pretty great to us.
$260 $144 at Walmart
Shark Rocket Cordless Stick Vacuum
underscored Shark Rocket Cordless Stick Vacuum
Users love Shark's Rocket Cordless Stick, which is lightweight and designed to work on hard and soft surfaces. Take 39% off, for a savings of $100.

$260 $160 at Best Buy
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum
underscored Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum
Take a massive 80% off this cordless stick vacuum cleaner at Amazon. For just $100 (when you click the take $30 off coupon), this powerful, lightweight and versatile stick vac is an incredible deal.

$550 $100 at Amazon

Black Friday robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba j7+
iRobot Roomba j7+
iRobot Roomba j7+
Andrea Smith/CNN
Our pick for the best robot vacuum is on sale for Black Friday, now $200 off. Our reviewer loved it because it had simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested.

$800 $600 at Amazon $800 $600 at iRobot
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
underscored iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
If you've always wanted a Roomba, this is your time: The Roomba i3 EVO robot vacuum is on sale at Amazon. The Roomba learns and maps your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want, when you want. Cleans with 10x the power-lifting suction and premium 3-stage cleaning system to pull in dirt and debris.
$350 $230 at Amazon $350 $230 at Best Buy
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
Walmart
This Eufy is ready and waiting for your floors: It’s got 2000 pa suction power, which places it toward the top end of most robot vacs. It’s great on carpet, hard floors and pet fur, and it has both drop-proof and anti-collision tech to keep the hoovering happening smoothly.
$300 $119 at Walmart
iRobot Roomba 694
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Take $95 off iRobot’s Roomba 694. The 694 is a basic robot vacuum at a budget-friendly price. It gets high marks for efficiency of cleaning and charging.
$280 $180 at Amazon $275 $180 at Best Buy
iRobot Roomba i3+
iRobot Roomba i3
iRobot Roomba i3
The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base to do the unpleasant job of emptying the vacuum bin for you. Right now you can take $120 off iRobot’s Roomba i3.
$550 $350 at Amazon $550 $350 at iRobot
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Let a robot do the sweeping with this on-sale Shark vac, which cleans row by row in your home for no missed spots. It even empties itself at the end of a long day around the house; you just have to empty it roughly once a month.
$450 $259 at Walmart
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum
underscored OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum
Robot vacuums are pricey, but bargains can be found, like this model from OKP Life. The highly-rated robot vacuum has four cleaning modes and nearly 100 minutes of runtime — and it's on sale for 78% off the retail price.

$400 $90 at Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
underscored Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
This robot vac features Shark's AI laser navigation and UltraClean Mode for targeted deep cleaning, as well as a HEPA 60-day capacity self-empty base that keeps allergens locked in the dust bin. Take 47% off, for a savings of $280, with code BFDEAL280.
$600 $320 at Shark
Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot
underscored Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot
Take your automatic cleaning devices up a level with this 2-in-1 mopping and vacuuming robot from Shark. Through Nov. 28, Shark is offering 29% off, for a savings of $200, with code ROBOT200.
$700 $500 at Shark
Shark AI Robot Vacmop Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop
underscored Shark AI Robot Vacmop Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop
Bed Bath & Beyond has a major deal on Shark's AI Robot Vacmop combination vacuum and mop. Take $280 off the regular price, and snap up this great deal for under $200.
$480 $195 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, Wi-Fi Connected
underscored Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, Wi-Fi Connected
There's a Shark robot vac for every price point, including the brand's ION Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for 40% off, for a savings of $100.
$250 $150 at Best Buy $250 $150 at The Home Depot

Black Friday corded stick vacuum deals

Shark UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick With PowerFins
underscored Shark UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick With PowerFins
Corded stick vacuums offer more power than their cordless counterparts, with the same lightness and easy maneuvering that makes stick vacuums so popular. Through Nov. 29, take 50% off Shark's UltraLight Pet Pro Corded Stick vac, for a savings of $130, with code TUESDAY130 at Shark Clean.
$260 $130 at Shark
Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
underscored Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
There's absolutely nothing wrong with buying a vacuum for its color! Lovers of pink will want to snap up Shark's Rocket Pro Plus Corded Vacuum, which has a hot pink shaft to bring some pizzazz to your daily chores.
$200 $129 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Black Friday upright vacuum deals

Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum
underscored Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum
Upright vacuums offer more power than stick vacuums, making them a better choice for larger homes. ​​The Dyson Ball Animal Origin has a powerful motor and the cleaner head automatically adjusts to the type of flooring, allowing users to cover hard and soft flooring without having to stop to change settings. Take $100 off the Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum at Target.
$380 $280 at Target
Hoover PowerDrive Pet Upright Vacuum
underscored Hoover PowerDrive Pet Upright Vacuum.jpg
Are you looking for a major bargain on an upright vacuum? The Home Depot is taking 60% off the Hoover PowerDrive Pet Upright, bringing the price below $100 for this highly-rated vacuum.
$225 $89 at The Home Depot
Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum
underscored Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum
Shark is offering some huge deals on its website, including a deep discount on its Stratos Upright Vacuum. Through Nov. 28, take 30% off the Shark Stratos with the code STRATOS130 to save $130 off the retail price.
$429 $299 at Shark
Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum
underscored Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum
Through Nov. 26, take 40% off Shark's Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum, for a savings of $200. If you're looking for a powerful corded upright vacuum, you can't go wrong with this highly-rated option, which users love for its power and versatility.

$450 $250 at Best Buy

Black Friday wet/dry vacuum deals

iRobot Braava Jet m6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
iRobot’s Braava Jet robot mop is a great little tool — little being the key here. Its compact size makes it ideal for regular use in small, highly trafficked areas like entryways and bathrooms. We even named it the best robot mop on the market.

$450 $300 at Amazon $450 $300 at Best Buy $450 $300 at iRobot
Hoover TurboScrub Upright Carpet Cleaner
underscored Hoover TurboScrub Upright Carpet Cleaner
Carpet and upholstery cleaning machines are a smart buy for households with a lot of pets, children or clumsy adults. Powerful and lightweight, this carpet cleaner has spill-free tanks that are easy to use.
$229 $180 at The Home Depot
Shark Steam & Scrub S7001 All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop
underscored Shark Steam & Scrub S7001
Steam mops, like Shark's Steam & Scrub steam mop, which mops, gently scrubs and sanitizes flooring in one go, are a good choice for homes with a lot of tile or natural stone flooring. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering the steam mop for under $100, making this a great time to pick one up.
$180 $99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
underscored Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
Pick up some major deals on Tineco Floor's bestselling, viral wet/dry vacuums that allow you to vacuum and mop at the same time to make cleaning a breeze. Through Nov. 28, Best Buy is taking $170 off Tineco's Floor One S5 Extreme, its largest capacity 3-in-1 sweeping, vacuuming and mopping machine.
$500 $330 at Best Buy
Tineco Floor One S3 Extreme
underscored Tineco Floor One S3 Extreme
For smaller homes, the smaller capacity version of Tineco's multi-surface floor cleaning machine is a great choice, at a lower price point. Through Nov. 28, Best Buy is taking $140 off the Floor One S3 Extreme.
$400 $260 at Best Buy
Tineco iFloor 3 Plus
underscored Tineco iFloor 3 Plus
Tineco's iFloor 3 Plus is a compact cleaner, making it a smart buy for those with limited storage space. Through Nov. 28, Best Buy is taking $100 off the iFloor 3 Plus, bringing it to under $200.
$300 $200 at Best Buy
Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Wet/Dry Hard Floor Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
underscored Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze
If you're looking for the biggest bargain on Tineco's line of wet/dry floor cleaning machines, the iFloor 3 Breeze is the model you want. Lightweight, cordless and powerful, with up to 20 minutes of uninterrupted runtime, the iFloor 3 Breeze is on sale at Target through Dec. 2.
$280 $150 at Target