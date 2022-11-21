﻿Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Are you looking to clean up this Black Friday — literally? There’s no better time to buy the vacuum of your dreams thanks to these great deals on this essential home appliance. Whether you’re in the market for a traditional canister or upright vacuum, or if this is the year you splurge on a robot or cordless stick vac, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday vacuum deals for you to snag right now.

Black Friday cordless stick vacuum deals

Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Black Friday corded stick vacuum deals

Black Friday upright vacuum deals

Black Friday wet/dry vacuum deals