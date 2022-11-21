Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Are you looking to clean up this Black Friday — literally? There’s no better time to buy the vacuum of your dreams thanks to these great deals on this essential home appliance. Whether you’re in the market for a traditional canister or upright vacuum, or if this is the year you splurge on a robot or cordless stick vac, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday vacuum deals for you to snag right now.
Black Friday cordless stick vacuum deals
Dyson's V15 has all the power and smart tech of the V12, but it comes with a souped up attachment suite that is a total game-changer. If you already own and love a Dyson stick, and you're ready to upgrade, grab this deal on the V15.
One of the best deals on Dyson you'll see all day, you can get the Dyson V8, plus a fluffy cleaning head for hard floors and three extra cleaning accessories that'll make this your new favorite toy.
Take a massive 80% off this cordless stick vacuum cleaner at Amazon. For just $100 (when you click the take $30 off coupon), this powerful, lightweight and versatile stick vac is an incredible deal.
Black Friday robot vacuum deals
Robot vacuums are pricey, but bargains can be found, like this model from OKP Life. The highly-rated robot vacuum has four cleaning modes and nearly 100 minutes of runtime — and it's on sale for 78% off the retail price.