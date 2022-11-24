BFCM-2022_Lead-Gifts-4.jpg
Homesick candles

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Maybe you’re looking for those last minute additions to your gifting list or perhaps you’re just not looking to splurge big quite yet. Whatever shopping mood you’re in, you’re likely always in the mood to save and there is no better time to shop for deals that during Black Friday.

We rounded up some of the best affordable Black Friday deals — from beauty to smart home tech to toys and accessories — all under $25 you can shop right now. And if you still don’t see what you’re searching for, check out Underscored’s A-to-Z Black Friday deals coverage.

Black Friday home goods deals under $25

Homesick Candles
Latkes and Lights
Latkes and Lights
Homesick Candles

Save on select full size candles and 7.5oz sizes from Homesick Candles. Plus, you can save up to 40% on full size candles that smell reminiscent of your favorite cities, states or memories.

$38 $23 at Homesick
Poketo Bamboo Coasters
Poketo Bamboo Coasters
Poketo Bamboo Coasters
Poketo

Keep your tabletop protected with a four pack of these cute bamboo coasters from Poketo.

$24 at Poketo
Fly By Jing The Spicy Duo
Fly By Jing The Spicy Duo
Fly By Jing The Spicy Duo
Fly By Jing

Perfect for adding a little something extra to a meal or spicing up a midnight snack, this spicy duo pack from Fly By Jing comes with a hot, tangy Sichuan Chili Crisp sauce and a sweet, tangy Zhong Sauce.

Read our review

$30 $21 at Fly By Jing
Great Jones Breadwinner Pan
Great Jones Breadwinner Pan
Great Jones Breadwinner Pan
Great Jones

Add your favorite banana bread, pumpkin bread or coffee cake batter to this nonstick and nontoxic Great Jones one pound loaf pan.

$28 $20 at Great Jones
Anchor Hocking 20-Piece Storage Container Set with SnugFit Lids
Anchor Hocking 20-Piece Storage Container Set with SnugFit Lids
Anchor Hocking 20-Piece Storage Container Set with SnugFit Lids
Bed Bath & Beyond

Keep your holiday leftovers safely stored away with these tempered-tough glass containers and snug fitting lids.

$30 $17 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Black Friday beauty deals under $25

tarte SEA Breezy Cream Blush and Bronzer Palette
tarte SEA Breezy Cream Blush and Bronzer Palette
tarte SEA Breezy Cream Blush and Bronzer Palette
Sephora

This tarte blush and bronzer palette is formulated with coconut, marine plants and hyaluronic acid to nourish and hydrate skin without settling into fine lines.

$35 $21 at Sephora
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Create warm and cozy eye looks with 18 shades of peachy pinks, corals, bronzes and purples in this Too Faced palette.

$49 $24 at Sephora
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
Ulta

With 10 major hair benefits, this cult-favorite leave-in-spray helps eliminate frizz, restore shine, and enhances your hair's natural body.

$40 $20 at Ulta
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit
Ulta

If your skin has been feeling dry heading into winter, snag this 12-ounce jumbo size Pink Grapefruit repair cream from First Aid Beauty.

$60 $19 at Ulta
Banila Co Super Sized Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
Banila Co Super Sized Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
Banila Co Super Sized Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm
Ulta

This special super-size cleansing balm melts away stubborn face and eye makeup without stripping skin, helping to cleanse and hydrate all in one step.

$27 $19 at Ulta
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Target

Dry and add volume to your hair with the Revlon One-Step and get salon style hair right from your bathroom.

$32 $19 at Target

Black Friday electronics deals under $25

Black Friday Deal
FireStick TV 4K
FireStick TV 4K
FireStick TV 4K
Amazon

Get your home theater started with the Amazon FireStick TV 4K featuring Dolby Atmos sound and streaming options from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock.

$50 $25 at Amazon
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
Target

Whether you want to play a song, check the weather or hear the daily news, the Google Nest Mini can help get your daily affairs in order.

Read our review

$49 $20 at Target
Black Friday Deal
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
Amazon

This pocket sized bluetooth speaker is waterproof and dustproof, making it the perfect thing to throw in your purse or backpack, or to add as a stocking stuffer for holiday gifting.

$50 $25 at Amazon
Black Friday Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot is super compact making it a great smart device for small spaces.

Read our review

$40 $15 at Amazon
Tile Mate (2022)
Tile Mate (2022)
Tile Mate (2022)
Target

If you, or someone you know, is always loosing their keys or wallet, snag a Tile Mate or two at Target to keep track of all the essentials.

Read our review

$25 $18 at Target

Black Friday toy deals under $25

Crayola 115-piece Kids' Super Art & Craft Kit
Crayola 115pc Kids' Super Art & Craft Kit
Crayola 115pc Kids' Super Art & Craft Kit
Target

Unlock your kid's inner artist with this 115 piece Crayola Art and Craft set.

$30 $15 at Target
Play-Doh Great Baking Book Set
Play-Doh Great Baking Book Set
Play-Doh Great Baking Book Set
Target

Whip up ice cream, pies, cakes and more with this Play-Doh Baking Book that comes equipped with 20 Play-Doh cans in 10 different colors.

$50 $25 at Target
Squishmallows 14" Frog
Squishmallows 14" Frog - Gloria, The Stuffed Animal Plush Toy
Squishmallows 14" Frog - Gloria, The Stuffed Animal Plush Toy
Walmart

Cuddle up with this 14" super soft and loveable frog Squishmallow. Add them to the Squishmallow collection you already have or get started with your first friend.

$40 $17 at Walmart
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals
Walmart

A classic toy that everyone loves, this Lego set has 1,500 pieces that you can transform into giraffes, hippos, penguins, dinosaurs and more.

$44 $25 at Walmart

Black Friday fashion deals under $25

Kate Spade New York heart prong cubic zirconia stud earrings
Kate Spade New York heart prong cubic zirconia stud earrings
Kate Spade New York heart prong cubic zirconia stud earrings
Nordstrom

Grab these Kate Spade heart pronged earrings in a Light Sapphire for a subtle and chic pop of color.

$38 $22 at Nordstrom
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ 8" Shorts
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ 8" Shorts
Levi's Men's XX Chino EZ 8" Shorts
Amazon

These Levi's Chino shorts come in sizes XS through 6XL and have an elastic waistband with a hidden drawstring for better fit and comfort.

$50 From $18 at Amazon
Champion Men's Classic Cotton Tee
Champion Men's Classic Cotton Tee
Champion Men's Classic Cotton Tee
Amazon

Need a classic tee that looks good with everything? This Champion cotton tee comes in eight different colors and in sizes up to 2XL.

$25 From $12 at Amazon
Universal Thread Women's Open Layering Cardigan
Universal Thread Women's Open Layering Cardigan
Universal Thread Women's Open Layering Cardigan
Target

Perfect for layering with your favorite tees and turtlenecks, this open front cardigan has cable-knit detailing that adds extra texture and warmth to any outfit

$35 $25 at Target
AIRE Ceres V2 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
AIRE Ceres V2 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
AIRE Ceres V2 51mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom

These dreamy lilac lenses keep your eyes protected from the sun while remaining stylish. Plus, they're made from recycled acrylic making them sustainable too.

$39 $20 at Nordstrom