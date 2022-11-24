Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Maybe you’re looking for those last minute additions to your gifting list or perhaps you’re just not looking to splurge big quite yet. Whatever shopping mood you’re in, you’re likely always in the mood to save and there is no better time to shop for deals that during Black Friday.
We rounded up some of the best affordable Black Friday deals — from beauty to smart home tech to toys and accessories — all under $25 you can shop right now. And if you still don’t see what you’re searching for, check out Underscored’s A-to-Z Black Friday deals coverage.
Black Friday home goods deals under $25
Save on select full size candles and 7.5oz sizes from Homesick Candles. Plus, you can save up to 40% on full size candles that smell reminiscent of your favorite cities, states or memories.
Keep your tabletop protected with a four pack of these cute bamboo coasters from Poketo.
Perfect for adding a little something extra to a meal or spicing up a midnight snack, this spicy duo pack from Fly By Jing comes with a hot, tangy Sichuan Chili Crisp sauce and a sweet, tangy Zhong Sauce.
Add your favorite banana bread, pumpkin bread or coffee cake batter to this nonstick and nontoxic Great Jones one pound loaf pan.
Keep your holiday leftovers safely stored away with these tempered-tough glass containers and snug fitting lids.
Black Friday beauty deals under $25
This tarte blush and bronzer palette is formulated with coconut, marine plants and hyaluronic acid to nourish and hydrate skin without settling into fine lines.
Create warm and cozy eye looks with 18 shades of peachy pinks, corals, bronzes and purples in this Too Faced palette.
With 10 major hair benefits, this cult-favorite leave-in-spray helps eliminate frizz, restore shine, and enhances your hair's natural body.
If your skin has been feeling dry heading into winter, snag this 12-ounce jumbo size Pink Grapefruit repair cream from First Aid Beauty.
This special super-size cleansing balm melts away stubborn face and eye makeup without stripping skin, helping to cleanse and hydrate all in one step.
Dry and add volume to your hair with the Revlon One-Step and get salon style hair right from your bathroom.
Black Friday electronics deals under $25
Get your home theater started with the Amazon FireStick TV 4K featuring Dolby Atmos sound and streaming options from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock.
Whether you want to play a song, check the weather or hear the daily news, the Google Nest Mini can help get your daily affairs in order.
This pocket sized bluetooth speaker is waterproof and dustproof, making it the perfect thing to throw in your purse or backpack, or to add as a stocking stuffer for holiday gifting.
Amazon's Echo Dot is super compact making it a great smart device for small spaces.
If you, or someone you know, is always loosing their keys or wallet, snag a Tile Mate or two at Target to keep track of all the essentials.
Black Friday toy deals under $25
Unlock your kid's inner artist with this 115 piece Crayola Art and Craft set.
If you're still hooked on The Queen's Gambit or want to teach a lifelong game to the younger generation, snag this chess and checkers set from Target.
Whip up ice cream, pies, cakes and more with this Play-Doh Baking Book that comes equipped with 20 Play-Doh cans in 10 different colors.
Cuddle up with this 14" super soft and loveable frog Squishmallow. Add them to the Squishmallow collection you already have or get started with your first friend.
A classic toy that everyone loves, this Lego set has 1,500 pieces that you can transform into giraffes, hippos, penguins, dinosaurs and more.
Black Friday fashion deals under $25
Grab these Kate Spade heart pronged earrings in a Light Sapphire for a subtle and chic pop of color.
These Levi's Chino shorts come in sizes XS through 6XL and have an elastic waistband with a hidden drawstring for better fit and comfort.
Need a classic tee that looks good with everything? This Champion cotton tee comes in eight different colors and in sizes up to 2XL.
Perfect for layering with your favorite tees and turtlenecks, this open front cardigan has cable-knit detailing that adds extra texture and warmth to any outfit
These dreamy lilac lenses keep your eyes protected from the sun while remaining stylish. Plus, they're made from recycled acrylic making them sustainable too.