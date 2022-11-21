Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Black Friday is always a great time to grab that shiny new TV you’ve had your eye on — especially when the best deals are starting earlier than ever this year. However, even a discounted TV is still a big investment, which is where we come in. We’ve personally tested many of the best TVs out there, and we keep tabs on price history, so we know the difference between a real deal and a dud. With that said, here are the best Black Friday TV deals you can get right now.
Best Black Friday TV deals
If you're just looking for a basic, reliable TV for less than $100, this is one of the best deals we've seen yet. On top of getting a 32-inch smart TV with Amazon's handy Fire TV interface baked in, you'll also get a free 3rd Gen Amazon Echo dot for using Alexa around your home.
TCL makes some of our favorite TVs, and this popular budget model is at its lowest price ever. A perfect pick for a spare room or anyone on a budget, this 720p has built-in Roku functionality for streaming your favorite apps.
The Fire TV Omni QLED really impressed us with its ability to serve as both a TV and a smart home hub all in one. It just got its first major discount for Black Friday, and is a very good deal at this price.
We love Samsung's The Frame TV, which is both a unique digital art display and a pretty great QLED television in one. Every version of this unique set is currently deeply discounted for Black Friday, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.
We love the Samsung QN90B for its bright, sharp picture and great gaming features, and all models are available at a good discount right now.
The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes starting at 42 inches.
The Sony A90J earned our top luxury TV pick, thanks to the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It's currently available for up to $300 off (its lowest price yet) in two different sizes.