Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Whether you’re thinking about where you want to travel or you’ve already got something booked and are looking to secure new travel gear for everyone on your list, Black Friday is a great time to look for travel deals. Between travel operators offering can’t-miss sales on travel experiences and some of our favorite travel accessories on sale, now is the perfect time to gift the traveler in your life something they’ll love.
We’re cutting through the clutter to find the best Black Friday travel deals on your next vacation or new piece of travel gear.
Black Friday travel accessory deals
Travel accessories help to make every journey more comfortable and seamless. Here are the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on some of our favorite travel accessories from headphones to storage containers and more.
We love everything about Paravel — from its chic travel products to its sustainable mission. For Black Friday, you can get up to 30% off sitewide. This duffel bag is the perfect weekender bag, made of a durable exterior fabric — and it can even be personalized.
These customizable, leakproof and magnetic Capsules are the perfect travel companion for staying organized. And for Black Friday, you can get the Build Your 6 set for less than $70 — a price we rarely see.
If you need a bundle of AirTags to give to the whole family (or keep for yourself) for upcoming travels, the AirTag four-pack is among the lowest prices yet, nearly getting you a fourth AirTag for free.
Our pick for the best overall e-reader is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. Gift this must-have for travelers who love to read this holiday season for just over $200.
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.
Packing cubes are a staple for frequent travelers, and this four-piece set from Monos is a solid deal. You'll get a set of quality cubes with a mesh top for easy viewing that are sure to last for many trips to come. Use promo code EARLYBF2022 for the discount.
Good sleep can be hard to come by when traveling. That's why we recommend a quality sleep mask — and this one from Mavogel took the title as best overall sleep mask in our testing. Get it for just $15 with these Black Friday savings.
This is our pick for the best portable speaker for travelers. It's compact, easy to pack and produces a great sound. For Black Friday, you can get it among the lowest prices we've seen on offer.
This travel backpack is perfect for all kinds of journeys — from business trips to family vacations, backpack adventures and much more. The bag can fit up to a 15.6-inch laptop and has plenty of pockets and organizational compartments for everything from electronics to clothes, toiletries and more.
Black Friday luggage deals
Every traveler needs a good piece of luggage for storing all of their belongings. These are the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on some of our favorite luggage options out there from carry-on bags to checked luggage.
In our testing, we loved the Paravel Aviator Carry-On — in fact, it only lost out on the top spot to the Away Carry-On because it doesn't carry a lifetime warranty and it doesn't have smart features. However, it's incredibly smart looking and we love that — like all Paravel products — it's made with sustainability at the top of mind.
The Away Carry-On is our pick for the best carry-on bag out there. It's got plenty of thoughtful organization spaces for any kind of traveler, smart features, a durable hard-shell exterior — oh, and it looks incredibly sleek. This Black Friday, Away is offering $50 off purchases of two suitcases and $100 off purchases of three suitcases. If you grab The Carry-On and a Medium checked bag, it'll bring your net cost for a Carry-On down to $225.
State Bags makes one of our favorite kids luggage sets. Available in 12 colors and designs, this bag is equivalent in size to most adult carry-on luggage. For Black Friday, snag this suitcase to make your little one an expert traveler for 25% off by using the promo code BF2022. Also, get free initial embroidery using the same code.
We loved the Calpak Ambeur Medium Luggage in our testing for its comfortable handles and smooth roll. Take advantage of 20% off Calpak items — including the Ambeur checked bag — this Black Friday.
Gift a quality piece of checked luggage at a discount this holiday. Our pick for the best budget checked suitcase is available for less than $150 — a solid investment in a bag that is sure to last for many trips to come.
Black Friday travel experience deals
Ready to start planning your first getaway of 2023? We’re right there with you. Thankfully, we’re seeing no sign of operators skipping on their Black Friday deals and packages. Here’s what’s on offer this Black Friday to start planning your next trip — or for gifting a trip to that someone special.
Booking.com
The Booking.com Black Friday sale is now live and you can save 30% or more on select stays. The discount starts at 30%, which means you could potentially save more at participating hotels around the world. The sale ends Dec. 1, and is valid for stays with a check-out date up to Dec. 31, 2023.
Additionally, for Black Friday, Booking.com is also offering up to 25% off rental cars. Bookings must be made between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2022, and the sale is valid for all bookings in 2023.
Celebrity Cruises
Through Dec. 1, you can get 75% off the cost of the second guest for all sailings between Dec. 2, 2022, and April 2025. Additionally, you can earn up to $200 per person in onboard credit for new bookings of 10 nights or more on all cruises except those in the Galapagos.
Graduate Hotels
This chain of hotels located in university towns is offering up to 50% off stays across more than 30 properties in the US and UK. The sale runs through Dec. 2, and stays must be completed by March 31, 2023. You must use the promo code CYBER22 when booking to secure the savings.
Holland America Line
Cruise line Holland America is offering up to 40% off on more than half of its sailings in December 2022 and beyond. Additionally, new bookings will get a $25 reduced deposit fee for Cyber Monday. The offers are valid on bookings made by Dec. 1 for select 2022 departures — you can find the full list here.
Hyatt
For new reservations booked by Nov. 30, 2022, travelers can save up to 20% at more than 950 participating Hyatt properties around the world. Eligible stays must be completed by April 30, 2023. No registration is required to take advantage of the savings, however, you must enter the promo code UNLOCK in order to see the deals. Click here for a full list of participating properties.
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Members of the IHG One Rewards program can take advantage of exclusive savings for Black Friday. Members can receive up to 10% off discounted Advance Saver and Book Early and Save rates when booking stays at least seven days in advance. Bookings must be made between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, 2022. All stays must be completed by Feb. 28, 2023, at eligible IHG properties. Additionally, you can get 1,000 bonus IHG points by downloading the IHG One Rewards mobile app for the first time by Dec. 2, 2022.
La Compagnie
Fly in business class to Europe at a discount with La Compagnie’s Blue Friday promotion. The all-business-class airline is offering round-trip business-class flights from New York to Paris or Milan for $2,000. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 22, and travel must be completed by Oct. 31, 2023.
Marriott Bonvoy
As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week Sale, members can get 20% off bookings at participating properties. Non-members can get 15% off their upcoming stays. New bookings must be made by Nov. 29 in order to take advantage of the savings. The deal is valid for stays between Nov. 27, 2022, and Jan. 16, 2023, and must be booked through Marriott.
PLAY
Low-cost carrier PLAY is set to offer up to 40% off flights on its already-affordable fares between the US and Europe. Travelers can get 35% off flights to Iceland and 40% off flights to PLAY’s other 23 European destinations from Boston (BOS), Baltimore (BWI) and Newburgh, New York (SWF). Flights must be booked between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29, and travel must be completed by March 31, 2022.
Priceline
From Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, Priceline is offering several deals, such as $100 off select Express Deals when you spend $500 by using the code FRIDAY100, 20% off select hotel stays and more. Priceline will also begin distributing Mystery Coupons for 99% off, 50% off and 25% off Hotel Express Deals on Nov. 22. You must be a Priceline Email Insider in order to get the Mystery Coupons sent directly to your email.
Princess Cruises
For select 2023 sailings in Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico and California Coast, among others, travelers can take advantage of Black Friday savings. For new bookings made between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30, 2022, you can pay $1 deposits on 60 sailings under $60 per day. Hundreds of other cruises are also available for less than $100 per day.
RVshare
If you’re interested in booking an RV vacation, RVshare is making it a more affordable option this Black Friday. When you book a new reservation with RVshare between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2022, you’ll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card in return. In order to get the gift card, you’ll need to submit a form with RVshare by Dec. 31, 2022.
Sandals and Beaches Resorts
The two all-inclusive brands are set to offer special deals between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. On select dates, travelers can book any qualifying Sandals or Beaches vacation and receive a free catamaran cruise for two on five- and six-night stays. Or, get a free catamaran cruise plus a $150 spa credit on stays of seven nights or longer. You must enter the promo code CYBER2022 in order to get the perk.
Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.