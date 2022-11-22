BFCM-2022_Lead-IMG_Tech.jpg
Amazon

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday is always a great time to stock up on new tech on a discount, whether you’re finally ready to upgrade to a new laptop or just need some new charging cables to keep around the house. The good news is that just about every major tech product is on sale for Black Friday, and that the big discounts have started earlier than ever. The bad news? The sheer amount of stuff out there can be overwhelming.

But that’s where we come in. We’ve sifted through all the clutter to find the Black Friday tech deals that are actually worth getting, based on the countless hours we’ve spent testing and researching the latest gadgets. Here are the best sales to shop now.

Black Friday accessory deals

Editor Favorite
Apple AirTag, 4-Pack
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack
Amazon

If you need a bundle of AirTags to give to the whole family (or keep for yourself), this discounted AirTag four-pack is a great value buy, effectively getting you a fourth AirTag for free.

Read our review

$99 $79 at Amazon
Best Tested
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon

Apple's MagSafe Charger is our top wireless charger pick for folks with an iPhone 12 or newer, as it snaps on your phone easily for a quick charge (it's also great for AirPods). This popular accessory is currently $9 off, putting it very close to its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$39 $30 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Anker Nano Pro 511 Charger
Anker Nano Pro Wall Plug
Anker Nano Pro Wall Plug
Amazon

Tired of waiting forever for your phone to charge? The Nano Pro is our favorite budget USB-C charger and will juice up your smartphone in a snap — all for a lowest-ever $13.

Read our review

$18 $13 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Logitech Combo Touch
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
Amazon

The Logitech Combo Touch is one of our favorite iPad keyboards, and turns your iPad into a pretty capable laptop. This version (made for the 7th-, 8th- and 9th-gen models) is nearly at its lowest price so far.

Read our review

$150 $130 at Amazon

Black Friday smart home deals

First-time Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
amazon echo dot 5th gen product card cnnu
Amazon

The latest Echo Dot improves on our favorite budget smart speaker with better audio and Wi-Fi extension capabilities while retaining the same versatile Alexa smarts. It's a no-brainer for first-time Echo buyers at this price (the more advanced Clock model is also discounted right now).

Read our review

$50 From $25 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Echo Show 8 (2nd gen)
Echo Show 8
Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is our pick for the best smart display, providing an easy way to hop on video calls, fire up some Netflix or get recipe ideas from Alexa. It's a great addition to the home at this all-time-low price.

$130 $70 at Amazon
Best Tested
Nest Doorbell (Battery)
nest doorbell product card
Nest

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is our favorite wireless video doorbell thanks to its easy setup and free, intelligent alerts, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$180 $120 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system
eero-6-plus-underscored-product-card-best-mesh
Eero

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Every model is close to its lowest price yet right now, starting at just $75 for the base router.

Read our review

$89 From $75 at Amazon

Black Friday phone deals

Lowest Price
Moto G Stylus 5G
moto g stylus 5g product card cnnu
Motorola
We found the Moto G Stylus 5G to be a good Samsung alternative for those who want a big stylus-based phone, and it's an especially good bargain at this sale price.

Read our review

$500 $300 at Motorola
Best Tested
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6A product shot
Google
The Google Pixel 6a is our favorite budget phone, and unmatched when it comes to camera and software experience for the price. It's already a steal at retail, and a no-brainer at a lowest-ever $299.

Read our review

$449 $299 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Google Pixel 7
New Project (100).jpg
Google

If you want to step up to a true flagship phone, the newer Pixel 7 gets you amazing cameras and nicer design for not much more money. This aggressively priced phone is even cheaper for Black Friday, now at an all-time low.

Read our review

$599 From $499 at Amazon
Rare Deal
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a very good Samsung and Google alternative with some of the best battery life and charging speeds we've tested, and it's a steal at this lowest-ever sale price.

Read our review

$800 From $550 at Amazon

Black Friday smartwatch deals

Best Tested
Apple Watch Series 8
New Project (95).jpg
Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 improves on our favorite smartwatch with temperature sensing and car crash detection, and it's currently at its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$399 From $349 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)
Apple Watch SE 2nd gen product card cnnu
Apple

If you can live with a slightly less fancy design and a few advanced tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE gives you all of the Apple Watch essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, making it even more of a great bargain.

Read our review

$249 From $229 at Amazon
First-time Deal
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple

We consider the rugged, feature-rich Apple Watch Ultra to be the best Apple Watch for folks willing to splurge, and its high price is a bit easier to stomach with this first-ever deal.

Read our review

$799 $739 at Amazon
First-time Deal
Google Pixel Watch
google pixel watch product card cnnu
Google

The Google Pixel Watch works great with Pixel phones — and it doubles as a full-on Fitbit for fitness tracking. This is the first major sale and lowest price we've seen on this hot new watch.

Read our review

$350 $300 at Amazon
Best Tested
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 is our favorite overall Android smartwatch thanks to its great performance, battery life and fitness features. It's an even better buy at this all-time-low price.

Read our review

$280 From $229 at Amazon

Black Friday laptop deals

Best Tested
MacBook Air M2
MacBook Air M2 product card 2
Apple
The latest MacBook Air is our favorite overall laptop, offering best-in-class performance within a massively upgraded design. This is the lowest price we've seen on this fantastic notebook yet.

Read our review

$1,999 $1,050 at Amazon
Lowest Price
MacBook Air M1
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Amazon
The MacBook Air M1 was our longtime best laptop pick thanks to its incredible performance, and while it's since been replaced by the faster M2 model, it's still an incredible bargain at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$999 $800 at Amazon
Best Tested
Dell XPS 13
dell xps 13 2022 1
Dell
The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is our top Windows laptop pick thanks to its gorgeous design and excellent display, and it just hit its first major discount for Black Friday.

Read our review

$999 $749 at Dell
Best Tested
MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)
MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch Laptop
MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch Laptop
Best Buy
Our upgrade pick for best laptop, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has the performance and ports that serious power users need. This pricey model is currently at a huge discount, and its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$1,999 $1,600 at Amazon

Black Friday tablet and e-reader deals

Lowest Price
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Amazon
The Fire 7 is our favorite budget tablet, offering a great reading experience and all of the essential apps with some welcome modern touches. This is the first big discount we've seen on this already affordable slate.

Read our review

$60 $40 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite Amazon device
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite has long been our best budget e-reader pick thanks to its fantastic display and warmth adjustment, and it's an even better value at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$140 $95 at Amazon
Best Tested
Apple iPad (2021)
Apple iPad 2021
Apple
While the 9th-gen iPad isn't the latest model, it's still our best tablet pick thanks to its great app selection and excellent performance for the price — which is currently at an all-time low.

Read our review

$329 $270 at Amazon
Best Tested
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 With S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 With S Pen
Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 is our favorite Android tablet, offering an included S Pen stylus and a neat DeX mode that lets it perform like a laptop. This is close to its lowest price yet.
$700 $539 at Amazon

Black Friday TV deals

Lowest Price
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series
Amazon Fire TV QLED Product Card CNNU
Amazon

The Fire TV Omni QLED really impressed us with its ability to serve as both a TV and a smart home hub all in one. It just got its first major discount for Black Friday, and is a very good deal at this price.

Read our review

$800 $550 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Samsung The Frame TV
samsung the frame
Samsung

We love Samsung's The Frame TV, which is both a unique digital art display and a pretty great QLED television in one. Every version of this unique set is currently deeply discounted for Black Friday, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.

Read our review

$600 From $550 at Samsung
Editor Favorite
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
We love the Samsung QN90B for its bright, sharp picture and great gaming features, and all models are available at a good discount right now.

Read our review

$1,200 From $1,000 at Best Buy
Best Tested
LG C2 OLED
New Project (85).jpg
LG

The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.

Read our review

$997 From $897 at Amazon
Best Tested
Sony A90J Series OLED 4K TV
Sony A90J OLED TV
Sony A90J OLED TV
Amazon

The Sony A90J earned our top luxury TV pick, thanks to the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It's currently available for up to $300 off (its lowest price yet) in two different sizes.

Read our review

$2,000 $1,800 at Best Buy

Black Friday streaming deals

Lowest Price
Roku Express
Roku Express 2022
Roku

If you want to turn your old, dumb TV into a smart one that can stream all the top services, the Roku Express is the cheapest way to do it — especially at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$30 $18 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon

You can't go wrong with a Fire TV Stick 4K, which is an easy way to get all of the top streaming services up and running on any television. It was once our top budget streaming stick, and a great stocking stuffer at this lowest-ever price.

$50 $25 at Amazon
Best Tested
Roku Ultra
Roku Ultra Voice Remote Bundle
Roku

The Roku Ultra's super-responsive performance, great remote and wide app selection makes it our best overall streaming device pick, and it's a great addition to your 4K setup at this all-time-low price.

Read our review

$100 $70 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple TV 4K (2021)
apple tv 4k
Apple

This Apple TV deal gets you our favorite high-end streaming player for its lowest-ever price, and while it's not the newest, fastest model, it'll still work great in any entertainment setup.

Read our review

$179 From $100 at Amazon

Black Friday gaming deals

Editor Favorite
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S.
Xbox Series S.
Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is the best value in console gaming, offering immersive, smooth gameplay and access to the superb Xbox Game Pass library. It's $50 off for Black Friday, and by far the cheapest (and easiest to find) next-gen console out there.

Read our review

$300 $250 at Best Buy $300 $250 at GameStop
Editor Favorite
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Best Buy
A staple of every Black Friday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value.

Read our review

$370 $300 at Amazon
Best Tested
Meta Quest 2
oculus quest 2 comparison card
Oculus
The Meta Quest 2 got a price bump this year, but this Black Friday deal brings our favorite VR headset closer to its original price. Plus, you get two absolute essential games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR) for free.

Read our review

$399 $349 at Amazon