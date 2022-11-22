Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Black Friday is always a great time to stock up on new tech at a discount, whether you’re finally ready to upgrade to a new laptop or just need some new charging cables to keep around the house. The good news is that just about every major tech product is on sale for Black Friday, and that the big discounts have started earlier than ever. The bad news? The sheer amount of stuff out there can be overwhelming.
But that’s where we come in. We’ve sifted through all the clutter to find the Black Friday tech deals that are actually worth getting, based on the countless hours we’ve spent testing and researching the latest gadgets. Here are the best sales to shop now.
Black Friday accessory deals
If you need a bundle of AirTags to give to the whole family (or keep for yourself), this discounted AirTag four-pack is a great value buy, effectively getting you a fourth AirTag for free.
Apple's MagSafe Charger is our top wireless charger pick for folks with an iPhone 12 or newer, as it snaps on your phone easily for a quick charge (it's also great for AirPods). This popular accessory is currently $9 off, putting it very close to its lowest price ever.
Tired of waiting forever for your phone to charge? The Nano Pro is our favorite budget USB-C charger and will juice up your smartphone in a snap — all for a lowest-ever $13.
The Logitech Combo Touch is one of our favorite iPad keyboards and turns your iPad into a pretty capable laptop. This version (made for the seventh-, eighth- and ninth-gen models) is nearly at its lowest price so far.
Black Friday smart home deals
The latest Echo Dot improves on our favorite budget smart speaker with better audio and Wi-Fi extension capabilities while retaining the same versatile Alexa smarts. It's a no-brainer for first-time Echo buyers at this price (the more advanced Clock model is also discounted right now).
We found the Blink Mini to be an easy and affordable way to monitor your household from afar, and this cheapest-ever bundle will let you keep tabs on two rooms for the price of one camera.
The Echo Show 8 is our pick for the best smart display, providing an easy way to hop on video calls, fire up some Netflix or get recipe ideas from Alexa. It's a great addition to the home at this all-time low price.
The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is our favorite wireless video doorbell, thanks to its easy setup and free, intelligent alerts, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process and nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Every model is close to its lowest price yet right now, starting at just $75 for the base router.
Black Friday phone deals
If you want to step up to a true flagship phone, the newer Pixel 7 gets you amazing cameras and nicer design for not much more money. This aggressively priced phone is even cheaper for Black Friday, now at an all-time low.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a very good Samsung and Google alternative with some of the best battery life and charging speeds we've tested, and it's a steal at this lowest-ever sale price.
Black Friday smartwatch deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 improves on our favorite smartwatch with temperature sensing and car crash detection, and it's currently at its lowest price yet.
If you can live with a slightly less fancy design and a few advanced tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE gives you all of the Apple Watch essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, making it even more of a great bargain.
We consider the rugged, feature-rich Apple Watch Ultra to be the best Apple Watch for folks willing to splurge, and its high price is a bit easier to stomach with this first-ever deal.
The Google Pixel Watch works great with Pixel phones — and it doubles as a full-on Fitbit for fitness tracking. This is the first major sale and lowest price we've seen on this hot new watch.
The Galaxy Watch 5 is our favorite overall Android smartwatch, thanks to its great performance, battery life and fitness features. It's an even better buy at this all-time low price.
Black Friday laptop deals
The MacBook Air M1 was our longtime best laptop pick, thanks to its incredible performance, and while it's since been replaced by the faster M2 model, it's still an incredible bargain at this lowest-ever price.
The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is our top Windows laptop pick, thanks to its gorgeous design and excellent display, and it just hit its first major discount for Black Friday.
Black Friday tablet and e-reader deals
The Kindle Paperwhite has long been our best budget e-reader pick, thanks to its fantastic display and warmth adjustment, and it's an even better value at this lowest-ever price.
While the ninth-gen iPad isn't the latest model, it's still our best tablet pick, thanks to its great app selection and excellent performance for the price — which is currently at an all-time low.
Black Friday TV deals
The Fire TV Omni QLED really impressed us with its ability to serve as both a TV and a smart home hub all in one. It just got its first major discount for Black Friday, and is a very good deal at this price.
We love Samsung's The Frame TV, which is both a unique digital art display and a pretty great QLED television in one. Every version of this unique set is currently deeply discounted for Black Friday, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.
The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.
The Sony A90J earned our top luxury TV pick, thanks to the best picture quality we've ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It's currently available for up to $300 off (its lowest price yet) in two different sizes.
Black Friday streaming deals
If you want to turn your old, dumb TV into a smart one that can stream all the top services, the Roku Express is the cheapest way to do it — especially at this lowest-ever price.
You can't go wrong with a Fire TV Stick 4K, which is an easy way to get all of the top streaming services up and running on any television. It was once our top budget streaming stick, and a great stocking stuffer at this lowest-ever price.
The Roku Ultra's super-responsive performance, great remote and wide app selection makes it our best overall streaming device pick, and it's a great addition to your 4K setup at this all-time low price.
This Apple TV deal gets you our favorite high-end streaming player for its lowest-ever price, and while it's not the newest, fastest model, it'll still work great in any entertainment setup.
Black Friday gaming deals
The Xbox Series S is the best value in console gaming, offering immersive, smooth gameplay and access to the superb Xbox Game Pass library. It's $50 off for Black Friday, and by far the cheapest (and easiest to find) next-gen console out there.