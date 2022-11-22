Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday is always a great time to stock up on new tech at a discount, whether you’re finally ready to upgrade to a new laptop or just need some new charging cables to keep around the house. The good news is that just about every major tech product is on sale for Black Friday, and that the big discounts have started earlier than ever. The bad news? The sheer amount of stuff out there can be overwhelming.

But that’s where we come in. We’ve sifted through all the clutter to find the Black Friday tech deals that are actually worth getting, based on the countless hours we’ve spent testing and researching the latest gadgets. Here are the best sales to shop now.

Black Friday accessory deals

Black Friday smart home deals

Black Friday phone deals

Black Friday smartwatch deals

Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday tablet and e-reader deals

Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday streaming deals

Black Friday gaming deals