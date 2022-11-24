Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

There are tons of discounts happening all over the internet for Black Friday. With all sorts of products on sale, it’s the perfect time to splurge on those big-ticket items you’ve been eyeing all year. That’s why we put together this list of deals over $100 that are worth your money. We’re only adding the best deals on the most popular items, so remember to check back frequently, as we’ll be updating this story throughout the day with the latest and greatest sales.

Best Black Friday splurge deals over $100

Black Friday appliance deals over $100

Now through Nov. 26, you can score up to $200 off select Dyson products. Vacuums, air purifiers and hair care products are all discounted, so be sure to shop before the discounts are gone.

Vitamix’s incredibly powerful, full-size blenders are $50 off now through Dec. 24, and the A3500 blender is seeing a $125 discount.

KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale is seeing $200 off the brand’s Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer, along with 15% off all major appliances when you use code BLACKFRIDAY15.

Whether you want a pizza oven, a fire pit for next summer or even a lightweight backpacking stove, Solo Stove has got you covered. And for Black Friday, the brand is taking up to 40% off fire pits, up to 45% off fire pit bundles, $225 off its pizza oven and more.

Through Nov. 29, you can save 20% off sitewide at one of our favorite pizza oven brands Ooni. With plenty of ovens that are powered by gas, wood or both, it’s never been easier to start making restaurant-quality pizzas at home.

Black Friday fashion deals over $100

Mejuri is one of our favorite jewelry brands, and while they typically offer gorgeous pieces that are cheaper than the competition, now is a great time to take advantage of the brand’s Black Friday sale and snag a more expensive piece for less. Now through Nov. 28 Mejuri is offering its lowest prices of the year with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs These stunning diamond studs are $70 off during Mejuri's Black Friday sale. Made with 4k solid gold set with 40 high-quality single-cut diamonds, the earrings will make any outfit shine. $350 $280 at Mejuri

Lunya, creator of washable silk pajamas and so much more, is offering up to 50% off on select styles through Nov. 28.

Editor Favorite Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set Lunya Sleep in luxurious comfort with the insanely soft and surprisingly washable set of pajamas from Lunya. $188 $132 at Lunya

A fashion brand that uses eco-friendly materials in its clothes, Reformation is hosting a sale from today through Nov. 28 where you can score 25% off sitewide.

Dagne Dover crafts stylish bags made from neoprene which give them a soft feel and water-resistant properties. Now through Nov. 30 you can get 25% off sitewide to snag your favorite bag.

Black Friday fitness deals over $100

Therabody, the brand that brought us the Theragun, is hosting sales on its past-generation massaging devices. The Theragun G4 Pro is $150 off, the Elite is $100 off and the first generation Theragun Mini is $40 off.

Best Black Friday tech deals over $100

Sony’s class-leading headphones are seeing solid discounts this Black Friday. The WH-1000XM4s — our pick for the best over-ear headphones before its newer, shinier sibling the WH-1000XM5s came out — are over $120 off.

Samsung is offering tons of discounts on all sorts of products. Select items from the brand’s Bespoke line — which includes appliances like vacuums, refrigerators, washers and dryers and more — have deep price cuts up to $1,400 off. Not to mention discounts on other popular Samsung products like TVs. We picked out a few of our favorites from the sale that ends Nov. 27.

Now until Nov. 28, some of Sonos’ most popular products including its smart speakers and sound bars are 20% off.

Sonos Roam SL Sonos This ultra-portable speaker from Sonos provides stunning, high-quality sound in a lightweight, waterproof package that's perfect for any adventure. $159 $127 at Sonos

Best Black Friday home deals

Away rarely discounts its cult-favorite suitcases, but this year, the brand is offering $50 off when you buy any two suitcases and $100 off when you buy any three.

We don’t often see sales at Parachute, so when they do happen we act fast. Now through Nov. 28 you can get 20% off everything. That includes furniture, our favorite linen sheets and more.

We get it, the holidays can be stressful. If you need some help relaxing, now’s the perfect time to order a weighted blanket from Gravity. The brand is offering a whopping 30% off now through Dec. 1.

Upgrade your bathroom with discounts up to $430 off on Bio Bidet toilet seats now through Dec. 5.