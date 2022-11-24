Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
There are tons of discounts happening all over the internet for Black Friday. With all sorts of products on sale, it’s the perfect time to splurge on those big-ticket items you’ve been eyeing all year. That’s why we put together this list of deals over $100 that are worth your money. We’re only adding the best deals on the most popular items, so remember to check back frequently, as we’ll be updating this story throughout the day with the latest and greatest sales.
Best Black Friday splurge deals over $100
This gorgeous, low-smoke fire pit is a whopping 40% off right now so you can stay warm in your backyard this winter.
Save $750 on Lululemon Studio — formerly known as Mirror — a reflective screen that turns any room into a gym.
Score this cordless stick vacuum from famed brand Dyson, which also makes our favorite stick vacuum on the market. This version is lightweight and perfect for smaller homes.
Save $600 on a bundle that includes the Peloton Bike+ —our pick for the best smart exercise bike — and plenty of accessories to get you started.
The AirPods Max deliver incredible sound quality and active noise cancellation, though they're a bit too expensive at full price. This deal helps offset that, and while it's not their lowest price ever, it's still a good one for audio junkies willing to splurge.
Black Friday appliance deals over $100
Dyson
Now through Nov. 26, you can score up to $200 off select Dyson products. Vacuums, air purifiers and hair care products are all discounted, so be sure to shop before the discounts are gone.
This sleek air purifier and fan is $200 off through Nov. 26. It features a sealed HEPA filter, WiFi-connectivity and can even be paired with Alexa.
If you buy our favorite high-end hair dryer, the Dyson Supersonic, you can get up to $125 of complimentary gifts such as a detangling comb and a presentation case.
Similar to the Supersonic, if you buy Dyson's Airwrap during the brand's Black Friday sale, you can get $125 worth of free accessories.
Vitamix
Vitamix’s incredibly powerful, full-size blenders are $50 off now through Dec. 24, and the A3500 blender is seeing a $125 discount.
Blend smoothies, soups, spices and anything else you can think of with this blender.
KitchenAid
KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale is seeing $200 off the brand’s Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer, along with 15% off all major appliances when you use code BLACKFRIDAY15.
An even fancier version than our pick for the best stand mixer of 2022, this KitchenAid mixer has tons of capacity and can take on any recipe.
Solo Stove
Whether you want a pizza oven, a fire pit for next summer or even a lightweight backpacking stove, Solo Stove has got you covered. And for Black Friday, the brand is taking up to 40% off fire pits, up to 45% off fire pit bundles, $225 off its pizza oven and more.
The brand you trust to give you roaring hot, nearly smokeless fires has a pizza oven too. Choose between a wood-only or a wood and gas option to impress your guests with fresh, delicious pizza.
Don't just buy a fire pit, go all out and get the essential bundle from Solo Stove, which includes the pit, stand, baseplate, lid and carry case.
Ooni
Through Nov. 29, you can save 20% off sitewide at one of our favorite pizza oven brands Ooni. With plenty of ovens that are powered by gas, wood or both, it’s never been easier to start making restaurant-quality pizzas at home.
Our favorite multi-fuel oven, you can use wood, charcoal or gas to bake pizzas to restaurant-quality perfection with this simple backyard oven.
Black Friday fashion deals over $100
Mejuri
Mejuri is one of our favorite jewelry brands, and while they typically offer gorgeous pieces that are cheaper than the competition, now is a great time to take advantage of the brand’s Black Friday sale and snag a more expensive piece for less. Now through Nov. 28 Mejuri is offering its lowest prices of the year with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.
These stunning diamond studs are $70 off during Mejuri's Black Friday sale. Made with 4k solid gold set with 40 high-quality single-cut diamonds, the earrings will make any outfit shine.
Lunya
Lunya, creator of washable silk pajamas and so much more, is offering up to 50% off on select styles through Nov. 28.
Sleep in luxurious comfort with the insanely soft and surprisingly washable set of pajamas from Lunya.
Reformation
A fashion brand that uses eco-friendly materials in its clothes, Reformation is hosting a sale from today through Nov. 28 where you can score 25% off sitewide.
This popular silk dress is over $70 at Reformation's Black Friday sale.
Snag some stylish shoes at a discount, like these chunky loafers for over $60 off.
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover crafts stylish bags made from neoprene which give them a soft feel and water-resistant properties. Now through Nov. 30 you can get 25% off sitewide to snag your favorite bag.
This nifty backpack is perfect for college students or commutes. It's got plenty of organization, a laptop sleeve and is 100% vegan.
For longer trips, consider this extra-large duffel, which still counts as carry-on luggage and can pack enough gear for a long weekend getaway.
Black Friday fitness deals over $100
Therabody
Therabody, the brand that brought us the Theragun, is hosting sales on its past-generation massaging devices. The Theragun G4 Pro is $150 off, the Elite is $100 off and the first generation Theragun Mini is $40 off.
One of our favorite massage guns, the Theragun Mini is powerful, portable and easy to use.
Best Black Friday tech deals over $100
Sony
Sony’s class-leading headphones are seeing solid discounts this Black Friday. The WH-1000XM4s — our pick for the best over-ear headphones before its newer, shinier sibling the WH-1000XM5s came out — are over $120 off.
Samsung
Samsung is offering tons of discounts on all sorts of products. Select items from the brand’s Bespoke line — which includes appliances like vacuums, refrigerators, washers and dryers and more — have deep price cuts up to $1,400 off. Not to mention discounts on other popular Samsung products like TVs. We picked out a few of our favorites from the sale that ends Nov. 27.
This gorgeous TV can turn into a piece of art when it's off. And now through Nov. 27 you can get up to $1,000 off the screen, depending on which size you pick.
This nifty, cordless stick vacuum is $150 off so you can keep your floors tidy for less.
This stunning, QLED TV from Samsung is seeing solid discounts. Score it for up to $2,000 off depending on which model and size you choose.
Sonos
Now until Nov. 28, some of Sonos’ most popular products including its smart speakers and sound bars are 20% off.
This ultra-portable speaker from Sonos provides stunning, high-quality sound in a lightweight, waterproof package that's perfect for any adventure.
Best Black Friday home deals
Away
Away rarely discounts its cult-favorite suitcases, but this year, the brand is offering $50 off when you buy any two suitcases and $100 off when you buy any three.
Our pick for the best hardshell carry-on, the stylish Away suitcase is durable, easy to pack and easy to roll.
Parachute
We don’t often see sales at Parachute, so when they do happen we act fast. Now through Nov. 28 you can get 20% off everything. That includes furniture, our favorite linen sheets and more.
Our pick for the best linen sheets are more than $30 off right now at Parachute. They're buttery soft, go on easy and look gorgeous on any bed.
Parachute also sells stunning furniture, like this 84-inch sofa which has customizable materials and fill to fit your liking.
Gravity
We get it, the holidays can be stressful. If you need some help relaxing, now’s the perfect time to order a weighted blanket from Gravity. The brand is offering a whopping 30% off now through Dec. 1.
The famous Gravity Weighted Blanket is $75 off and available in three different weights to match your needs.
If you're a hot sleeper or want a weighted blanket for the summer months, check out this cooling version of Gravity's classic blanket.
Bio Bidet
Upgrade your bathroom with discounts up to $430 off on Bio Bidet toilet seats now through Dec. 5.
While it didn't win our best bidets testing, this Bio Bidet seat has fantastic adjustability, a comfortable stream, built-in dryer and more.