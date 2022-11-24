BFCM-2022_Lead-luxury.jpg
There are tons of discounts happening all over the internet for Black Friday. With all sorts of products on sale, it’s the perfect time to splurge on those big-ticket items you’ve been eyeing all year. That’s why we put together this list of deals over $100 that are worth your money. We’re only adding the best deals on the most popular items, so remember to check back frequently, as we’ll be updating this story throughout the day with the latest and greatest sales.

Best Black Friday splurge deals over $100

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank
underscored primedaysplurge GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
This cult-favorite ice maker is now at its lowest price ever. Snag it for over $100 off right now at Amazon.
$629 $511 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Solo Stove Yukon 2.0
Yukon
This gorgeous, low-smoke fire pit is a whopping 40% off right now so you can stay warm in your backyard this winter.

Read our review

$750 $400 at Solo Stove
Editor Favorite
Lululemon Studio Mirror
200318093906-02-mirror-fitness-home-super-tease.jpg
Save $750 on Lululemon Studio — formerly known as Mirror — a reflective screen that turns any room into a gym.

Read our review

$1,495 From $745 at Mirror
Theragun Pro (4th-Gen)
Theragun G4 Pro
Theragun G4 Pro
Massage away your soreness and take your recovery game to the next level with the Theragun Pro, which is $150 off now through Nov. 26.
$599 $449 at Therabody
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
dyson v8 absolute cnnu.jpg
Score this cordless stick vacuum from famed brand Dyson, which also makes our favorite stick vacuum on the market. This version is lightweight and perfect for smaller homes.

Read our review

$500 $280 at Dyson
Best Tested
Peloton Bike+ Premier
underscored_best tested products_smart exercise bike_peloton bike plus.jpeg
Save $600 on a bundle that includes the Peloton Bike+ —our pick for the best smart exercise bike — and plenty of accessories to get you started.

Read our review

$2,795 $2,195 at Peloton
Editor Favorite
Apple AirPods Max
Airpods Max headphones
The AirPods Max deliver incredible sound quality and active noise cancellation, though they're a bit too expensive at full price. This deal helps offset that, and while it's not their lowest price ever, it's still a good one for audio junkies willing to splurge.


Read our review

$549 $449 at Amazon

Black Friday appliance deals over $100

Now through Nov. 26, you can score up to $200 off select Dyson products. Vacuums, air purifiers and hair care products are all discounted, so be sure to shop before the discounts are gone.

Best Tested
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
dyson supersonic gift edition cnnu.jpg
If you buy our favorite high-end hair dryer, the Dyson Supersonic, you can get up to $125 of complimentary gifts such as a detangling comb and a presentation case.

Read our review

$430 at Dyson
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long product card CNNU.jpg
Similar to the Supersonic, if you buy Dyson's Airwrap during the brand's Black Friday sale, you can get $125 worth of free accessories.

Read our review

$600 at Dyson

Vitamix

Vitamix’s incredibly powerful, full-size blenders are $50 off now through Dec. 24, and the A3500 blender is seeing a $125 discount.

Vitamix A3500 Blender
Vitamix A3500
Vitamix A3500
Blend smoothies, soups, spices and anything else you can think of with this blender.

$700 $575 at Vitamix

KitchenAid

KitchenAid’s Black Friday sale is seeing $200 off the brand’s Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer, along with 15% off all major appliances when you use code BLACKFRIDAY15.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Underscored stand mixer KitchenAid Professional product card
An even fancier version than our pick for the best stand mixer of 2022, this KitchenAid mixer has tons of capacity and can take on any recipe.

Read our review

$450 $250 at KitchenAid

Solo Stove

Whether you want a pizza oven, a fire pit for next summer or even a lightweight backpacking stove, Solo Stove has got you covered. And for Black Friday, the brand is taking up to 40% off fire pits, up to 45% off fire pit bundles, $225 off its pizza oven and more.

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
solo stove pi pc.jpg
The brand you trust to give you roaring hot, nearly smokeless fires has a pizza oven too. Choose between a wood-only or a wood and gas option to impress your guests with fresh, delicious pizza.

$625 $400 at Solo Stove
Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 product card CNNU.jpg
Don't just buy a fire pit, go all out and get the essential bundle from Solo Stove, which includes the pit, stand, baseplate, lid and carry case.

$570 $305 at Solo Stove

Ooni

Through Nov. 29, you can save 20% off sitewide at one of our favorite pizza oven brands Ooni. With plenty of ovens that are powered by gas, wood or both, it’s never been easier to start making restaurant-quality pizzas at home.

Best Tested
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
ooni karu_.jpg
Our favorite multi-fuel oven, you can use wood, charcoal or gas to bake pizzas to restaurant-quality perfection with this simple backyard oven. 

Read our review

$799 $639 at Ooni

Black Friday fashion deals over $100

Mejuri

Mejuri is one of our favorite jewelry brands, and while they typically offer gorgeous pieces that are cheaper than the competition, now is a great time to take advantage of the brand’s Black Friday sale and snag a more expensive piece for less. Now through Nov. 28 Mejuri is offering its lowest prices of the year with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs
Mejuri Pave Diamond Studs

These stunning diamond studs are $70 off during Mejuri's Black Friday sale. Made with 4k solid gold set with 40 high-quality single-cut diamonds, the earrings will make any outfit shine.

$350 $280 at Mejuri

Lunya

Lunya, creator of washable silk pajamas and so much more, is offering up to 50% off on select styles through Nov. 28.

Editor Favorite
Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set
silklunyatankset
Sleep in luxurious comfort with the insanely soft and surprisingly washable set of pajamas from Lunya.

$188 $132 at Lunya

Reformation

A fashion brand that uses eco-friendly materials in its clothes, Reformation is hosting a sale from today through Nov. 28 where you can score 25% off sitewide.

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress product card CNNU.jpg
Reformation

This popular silk dress is over $70 at Reformation's Black Friday sale.

$298 $224 at Reformation
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer product card CNNU.jpg
Snag some stylish shoes at a discount, like these chunky loafers for over $60 off.

$248 $186 at Reformation

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover crafts stylish bags made from neoprene which give them a soft feel and water-resistant properties. Now through Nov. 30 you can get 25% off sitewide to snag your favorite bag.

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
This nifty backpack is perfect for college students or commutes. It's got plenty of organization, a laptop sleeve and is 100% vegan.

$215 $161 at Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover XL Landon Carryall Bag
underscored splurgetravel Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag, Large
For longer trips, consider this extra-large duffel, which still counts as carry-on luggage and can pack enough gear for a long weekend getaway.

$245 $184 at Dagne Dover

Black Friday fitness deals over $100

Therabody

Therabody, the brand that brought us the Theragun, is hosting sales on its past-generation massaging devices. The Theragun G4 Pro is $150 off, the Elite is $100 off and the first generation Theragun Mini is $40 off.

Editor Favorite
Theragun Mini (1st-Gen)
Theragun Mini
One of our favorite massage guns, the Theragun Mini is powerful, portable and easy to use.

$199 $159 at Therabody

Best Black Friday tech deals over $100

Sony

Sony’s class-leading headphones are seeing solid discounts this Black Friday. The WH-1000XM4s — our pick for the best over-ear headphones before its newer, shinier sibling the WH-1000XM5s came out — are over $120 off.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
sony wh1000xm4 prime day tech
If you still want a stellar pair of headphones but would like to save some money, the WH-1000XM4s are still a great pick. They used to be our favorite headphones before the WH-1000XM5s came out.

Read our review

$350 $228 at Amazon

Samsung

Samsung is offering tons of discounts on all sorts of products. Select items from the brand’s Bespoke line — which includes appliances like vacuums, refrigerators, washers and dryers and more — have deep price cuts up to $1,400 off. Not to mention discounts on other popular Samsung products like TVs. We picked out a few of our favorites from the sale that ends Nov. 27.

Samsung 55-Inch The Frame Smart TV
underscored samsung frame 2022
This gorgeous TV can turn into a piece of art when it's off. And now through Nov. 27 you can get up to $1,000 off the screen, depending on which size you pick.

$1,500 $1,000 at Samsung
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This nifty, cordless stick vacuum is $150 off so you can keep your floors tidy for less.

$400 $250 at Samsung
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
This stunning, QLED TV from Samsung is seeing solid discounts. Score it for up to $2,000 off depending on which model and size you choose.

$2,300 $1,600 at Samsung

Sonos

Now until Nov. 28, some of Sonos’ most popular products including its smart speakers and sound bars are 20% off.

Sonos Roam SL
Sonos Roam SL product card
This ultra-portable speaker from Sonos provides stunning, high-quality sound in a lightweight, waterproof package that's perfect for any adventure.

$159 $127 at Sonos

Best Black Friday home deals

Away

Away rarely discounts its cult-favorite suitcases, but this year, the brand is offering $50 off when you buy any two suitcases and $100 off when you buy any three.

Best Tested
Away Carry-On 2-Pack
away teal carryon
Our pick for the best hardshell carry-on, the stylish Away suitcase is durable, easy to pack and easy to roll.

Read our review

$550 $500 at Away

Parachute

We don’t often see sales at Parachute, so when they do happen we act fast. Now through Nov. 28 you can get 20% off everything. That includes furniture, our favorite linen sheets and more.

Best Tested
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
underscored_best tested products_linen sheet_parachute.jpeg
Our pick for the best linen sheets are more than $30 off right now at Parachute. They're buttery soft, go on easy and look gorgeous on any bed.

Read our review

$189 From $151 at Parachute
Parachute Cove Sofa 84-Inch
Parachute Cove Sofa 84-Inch product card CNNU.jpg
Parachute also sells stunning furniture, like this 84-inch sofa which has customizable materials and fill to fit your liking.

$3,100 From $2,480 at Parachute

Gravity

We get it, the holidays can be stressful. If you need some help relaxing, now’s the perfect time to order a weighted blanket from Gravity. The brand is offering a whopping 30% off now through Dec. 1.

Gravity Weighted Blanket
cozy blankets gravity blanket
The famous Gravity Weighted Blanket is $75 off and available in three different weights to match your needs.

$250 From $174 at Gravity
Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket
gravity cooling blanket review pc
If you're a hot sleeper or want a weighted blanket for the summer months, check out this cooling version of Gravity's classic blanket.

Read our review

$250 From $175 at Gravity

Bio Bidet

Upgrade your bathroom with discounts up to $430 off on Bio Bidet toilet seats now through Dec. 5.

Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Toilet Seat
Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Toilet Seat product card CNNU.jpg
While it didn't win our best bidets testing, this Bio Bidet seat has fantastic adjustability, a comfortable stream, built-in dryer and more.

$699 $489 at Bio Bidet