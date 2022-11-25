Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.Editor’s Note:
Shopping for a laptop can be tough. With so many out there, from so many retailers, finding a good deal is never easy. But one thing you can count on is saving some cash on Black Friday.
No matter what make, model or size laptop you may be searching for, here are the best discounts on the web right now.
Our best pick for best laptop, the MacBook Ait M1 is a no-brainer — and oh, what a deal. Though it has recently been usurped but the faster M2 model, it’s still plenty speedy. And did we mention this is the lowest price ever?
This massive 2022 upgrade is currently our favorite laptop overall, and you won’t want to miss out on its lowest price yet. You’ll ger all the best-in-class performance for $150 off.
Go big or go home. The 2021 MacBook Pro is now a whopping $500 off, and you’ll love the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR screen, minimal design and powerful performance packed into the 14-inch frame.
The Dell XPS 13 is our best tested laptop and it’s a beaut. For $250 off, you get this slim, powerful Intel Core i7 model with a 13-inch screen.
We love the Surface because it’s a tablet and laptop in one. And the Pro model gives you even more power in it’s convertible form. Plus, at $450 off, you also get a keyboard included, which is usually sold separately.
Costco members can get $200 off on the newer Surface Pro 9, along with a typepad cover thrown in for free. If you’re not a member, head to Best Buy and get $100 off on the latest model of Microsoft’s popular convertible device.
An ultralight, good-looking laptop, you can now score the HP Spectre with an i-5-1235U processor for $400 off.