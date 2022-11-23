Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
If the promise of holiday feasts, parties and impromptu guests has you longing to upgrade your kitchen game, this year’s Black Friday kitchen sales have arrived just in the nick of time. Whether it’s a small appliance such as air fryers, coffee makers, blenders or toaster ovens; new pots and pans; or you’re too busy to cook and just want a meal delivery service to do the work for you, there’s a deal with your name on it.
We rounded up the best Black Friday kitchen deals already taking place to give you a jump on holiday shopping. With new tools to make your hosting a breeze, just don’t be surprised if your guests refuse to leave.
Black Friday air fryer deals
This 4-quart Ninja air fryer (which we named the best air fryer overall in our testing) is 31% off for Black Friday sale. With a temperature range from 105–400 degrees Fahrenheit, a nonstick basket that can hold 2 pounds of french fries, dishwasher-safe parts and a 5-star rating with more than 40,000 reviews, it seems like a no-brainer to us.
You can score our pick for the best air fryer toaster oven now for more than 35% off at Target's Black Friday sale. In our testing, we found it allowed you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything thanks to its comparatively large fryer basket.
Want an air fryer that can basically do everything else too? This Breville machine from Sur La Table's spectacular Black Friday sale is now more than 50% off. It comes with 13 pre-programmed settings that include toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, proof, air-fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook and dehydrate. What more could you want?
Save $70 on Insignia’s digital stainless steel air fryer during Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale that comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, digital control panel and a temperature range of 180–400 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for roasting, baking or frying.
Black Friday cookware deals
Through Nov. 28, Our Place is offering deals on bestsellers, including the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot (
$165 $115). You’ll also find up to $150 off bundles — we like the Home Cook Duo ( $310 $200), which includes both the Perfect Pot and Always Pan, and the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan ( $60 $45) would make a great stocking stuffer.
Take up to 20% off sitewide during Caraway’s Cyber Season sale with the code CYBER22. We’re smitten with this bestselling ceramic-coated set that comes with a fry pan, saucepan, saute pan and Dutch oven plus a storage rack and canvas lid holder. Need new bakeware? Check out the brand’s 11-piece set marked down $150.
You’ll get a whopping 75% off this 16-piece nonstick cookware set during Macy’s Black Friday sale through Nov. 26. Included: our pick for the best nonstick pan, a Dutch oven, a griddle and more. Our eyes are also on the Tools of the Trade Nonstick 13-Piece set (
$120 $30) and the Cuisinart Onyx Black and Rose Gold 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ( $365 $170) among others.
A cooking classic that Underscored editors use religiously, the Staub cocotte is something that can be kept on your stove all year long. From stews to marinated meats, you'll have it for the rest of your life. While you're here, please also check out this adorable pumpkin cocotte.
Score up to 30% off Made In cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives through Dec. 4. That means you can get Giada De Laurentiis' favorite pan at a discount.
Black Friday is in full swing at GreenPan, with 40%–60% off all frypans, plus more deals on bakeware, electrics, cutlery and more. Save 55% on this bestselling set that comes with 8-, 9 1/2- and 11-inch fry pans. Other sale highlights: 40% off the Reserve Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set, 40% off the Premiere Ovenware Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Set with the code FRIDAY40 and 50% off the Chatham Ceramic Nonstick Roaster With Rack.
During Material’s Black Friday sale, you’ll receive 20% off sitewide. We’d start with this gorgeous cooking set that includes your choice of a copper or black coated pan, saute pan and sauce pot. But don’t leave without checking out the bestselling The Iconics tool set that comes with all the kitchen utensils you could possibly need, all marked down to $220.
Take up to 50% off during the Great Jones Black Friday sale, through Nov. 28, and stock your kitchen with colorful cookware. We love this sunny cast-iron set that includes a 6.75-quart enameled dutchess, a 3.5-quart Dutch baby and a 12-inch king sear skillet. Also on sale: The Whole Grain Family three-piece wooden utensil set (
$75 $55), the Fully Baked seven-piece bakeware collection ( $275 $135) and the Holy Sheet Rainbow set of four colorful sheet pans ( $160 $120).
Black Friday blender deals
We named this machine the best blender overall because it features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models. It does carry a steep price tag, but for those who can't imagine a smoothie-less morning, what breaks down to about $1.30 a day over a year seems like a bargain.
You can score 25% off sitewide over at Nutribullet's Black Friday sale, including on the Pro 900, the brand's compact, colorful and powerful blender, as well as its Juicer Pro and Food Processor. Just use the code GIVETHANKS.
We named this Nutribullet blender the best budget immersion blender on the market, and this set comes with a chopper attachment, whisk and measuring cup.
During Vitamix’s holiday deals event, you’ll save up to $125 off while supplies last, including on the A2300 SmartPrep Kitchen System. Part of the Ascent Series, it comes with a food processor attachment and includes the motor base, 64-ounce container, tamper, 12-cup work bowl, two food pushers, two reversible slice/shred discs, a multi-use blade, disc storage case, work bowl lid, recipe books and more.
We named this blender the best budget blender on the market since it did a great job at blending everything from soups to smoothies, and it comes with a number of presets, as well as low, medium and high manual settings.
Now’s the time to pull the trigger on that new Ninja blender, while it’s 41% off during Macy’s Black Friday sale through Nov. 26. With an extra-large blender jar, it’s great for making big batches of smoothies, soups and drinks for the whole family, plus it comes with to-go lids. Also great for smaller blending needs, the Bella Rocket Blender (
$43 $15), and for the smoothest soups, check out the Art & Cook 2-Speed Immersion Blender ( $30 $10).
Black Friday coffee maker deals
You can now get 30% off our pick for the best superautomatic espresso machine that features an intuitive touch display, 12-step grinder adjustment, ceramic grinders and dishwasher-safe parts. Use it to make espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, lattes, macchiatos, americanos and more and become your own go-to barista.
Our favorite single-serve coffee maker is on sale for 33% off. Snag this intuitive and sleek machine or another discounted Nespresso right now.
The Oxo Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker is perfect for beginners, as it takes the guesswork out of the pouring process by allowing you to simply fill the water tank to your desired amount and letting it control the flow rate.
If you're ready to go from grinds to K-pods, scoop up this 50% off deal on the super-simple Keurig machine. Making just one cup at a time never felt so good.
Fuel up and save money with this popular Keurig K-Duo Plus. The coffee machine allows you to brew with both grounds and K-cups, using a carafe or in 6–12-ounce cups, and a 60-ounce water reservoir means you can brew several cups before needing to refill it.
Give your morning an extra boost with this single-serve brewer that can be used with K-cups or grinds. Featuring a built-in conical burr grinder that grinds beans right into a reusable filter cup, it also comes with a push-button control panel, a large sealed hopper and a removable 48-ounce water reservoir, and can deliver 8-, 10- and 12-ounce serving sizes.
Black Friday toaster oven and microwave deals
One of Underscored’s top toaster ovens of 2022, KitchenAid’s countertop oven is 14% off. Along with a sleek black design, it comes with nine cooking functions, a no-flip air fry basket, top and bottom heating elements for super-even toasting and baking and a simple, easy-to-use LED digital screen.
Take 23% off Galanz’s countertop SpeedWave, which does triple duty as a microwave, air fryer and convection oven. It also features sensor cook and reheat technology, touch controls and a time/temperature knob, and comes with a removable glass turntable, baking and roasting pan, air fry kit and more.
Other Black Friday kitchen appliance & accessories deals
When we tested stand mixers, the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen. Check out more great KitchenAid deals here.
Our pick for the best meat thermometer is now 30% off, and ThermoWorks is offering 15% off everything else on its site right now.
If you tend to bake a lot at a time, we named this mixer the best for large batches. It has a large stainless steel bowl and a powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes — a must-have especially over the holidays.
Perfect for snacks and leftovers, these durable Stasher bags are a great replacement for plastic baggies. Get up to 30% off colorful bundles and more right now.
Our pick for the best pressure cooker may cost a bit more than some other models, but it gave us the best results, has the simplest, easiest-to-use interface and even allows you to release steam via app.
You can get the Rolls Royce of ice makers (yes, really) for an outstanding deal for Black Friday. Over at Amazon you can get it for just under $400, and over at Best Buy you can get the version with the separate water tank and Wi-Fi connection for $100 off.
It’s about to be baking season, and at $15, it’s definitely worth the money to help make your life easier as you turn out cookies, brownies, meringues, and more. Pick up our selection for best budget hand mixer now.
Our pick for the best gas-powered pizza oven, the Ooni Koda 16 had the most even heat distribution of the gas ovens we tested, making for fuss-free operation and perfectly charred and blistered artisanal pizza crust. Check out Ooni's Black Friday sale for 20% off sitewide.
The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.
You can now get this kitchen staple for the past 20 (30?) years for 40% off. If you're trying to cook lots of stews and soups this season, we can't recommend this enough.
Black Friday food and drink deals
Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to half off flavorful sauces, spices and more. We especially like this trio of sauces that include the brand's signature Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce (great for dumplings) and Mala Spice Mix that's heaven in stir-fry, which is now 20% off.
At Atlas Coffee Club, one of our favorite coffee subscriptions, use the code FREETEA to receive your first bag of coffee free with your subscription, and up to $55 off gifts, like this 6-month subscription. The deal runs through Nov. 28.
Save time and stress during the busy holidays with a subscription to meal delivery service. You can get 70% off your first box of this popular meal kit, plus free shipping on your first box with code HFBF2022, now through Dec. 25
Now through Black Friday get 20% off all eight- and 12-packs of these beloved cookies with the code BLACKFRIDAY22.
Get $60 off your first four boxes of this better-than-instant concentrated coffee, now through Nov. 30.
On the hunt for a hostess gift for your favorite foodie? Take 14% off this culinary gift box from Umamicart, a female-founded online Asian grocer. Find more savings on the Hot Hot Holidays Chili Sauce Gift Set (
$69 $60), the Spicy Surprise White Elephant Gift Set ( $33 $30) and more.
Start shopping for coworker, neighbor or hostess gifts now — or just get prepared for visitors stopping by — with this basket brimming with snacks that’s now 27% off. Filled with 4 pounds of cookies, crackers, mixed nuts, wafers, popcorn and more, it also comes with a reusable basket.