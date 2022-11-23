Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.﻿

Whether you’re shopping for your significant other, family member, friend or yourself, jewelry is a sentimental gift meant to be cherished. Thanks to Black Friday sales, you can score rare deals on these keepsake pieces without breaking the bank. From engagement rings to charm bracelets to minimalist hoops, there’s something for every style, price point and person on your list.

Diamonds, gemstones and pearls — oh my! Add some sparkle to your holiday gift giving with these amazing Black Friday jewelry deals.

Finding something special isn’t difficult at Catbird — the Brooklyn-based jewelry studio is known for its dainty and beautiful pieces, including stunning wedding and engagement rings. With 15% to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28, you can save on bestsellers, personalized jewelry and even the experience of getting a Forever Bracelet welded onto your wrist (for in-store customers at Catbird’s New York City and Brooklyn locations). Plus, the shop also carries candles and beauty items that would make sweet stocking stuffers to accompany a jewelry gift.

Mejuri’s minimalist jewelry truly goes with everything, and now the store is offering 20% off everything with a minimum order of $150 when you sign up for early access to its Black Friday sale. With prices starting under $150 and going over $500, the varied range stays consistent in its simple and dainty designs.

From customized charms to on-trend bracelets to fine jewelry, Baublebar is offering 30% off sitewide for endless options when it comes to gift-ready deals. They even have cute throw blankets and phone cases to accessorize your home and tech, too.

Aurate’s fine jewelry is designed in New York and made with recycled gold, sustainably sourced diamonds and ethically harvested pearls that come from family-run farms. For Black Friday, the brand is offering 30% off sitwide — that means discounts on rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces — or 35% off purchases of $1,000 or more.

Kay Jewelers is spreading the cheer with 25% to 50% off everything, plus 60% off select online exclusives, through Nov. 28. The selection of sparkling diamond and gemstone necklaces features whimsical pieces as well as timeless classics — like gold chains for 40% off. Those thinking of proposing will find stunning engagement rings, from solitaires to diamond halos, included in the sale. And even if you’re not popping the question, you can get an equally special, personalized piece for 25% off.

Besides offering beautiful diamond jewelry and engagement rings, Brilliant Earth guarantees the peace of mind in knowing that its Beyond Conflict Free diamonds came from traceable, ethically sourced origins. For Black Friday, the brand is adding extra sparkle to shoppers’ carts, giving a free diamond bar necklace at checkout for all purchases. Shoppers who spend over $1,000 will be rewarded with both a diamond bar necklace and lab diamond stud earrings (up to a $350 value). The promotion is going on until Nov. 28, so shop Brilliant Earth’s custom diamond or gemstone rings or assortment of other fine jewelry before then.

Whether celebrating a milestone or just the holidays, a timepiece is always a thoughtful gift. You can take 15% off sitewide at Citizen and shop its sophisticated watches for men and women. Browse its under-$300 options for a deal, or find an investment piece among Citizen’s bestsellers.

The celebrity-approved piercing and earrings brand is taking 30% off now through Nov. 27. With most styles sold as singles, you can completely customize your ear accessorizing with huggies, hoops, studs and more — or you can save even more when you grab an Earscape set that includes an assortment of bestselling styles.

Shop 30% off Pandora’s memory-making jewelry now through Nov. 27. From its famous charm bracelets to sparkling rings and necklaces, it’s a great place to find a jewelry gift for the budget-conscious as many pieces are under $100.

Minimalist jewelry meets sculptural details in Oma’s high-quality pieces, now 20% off for Black Friday. The Black-owned brand is perfect for anyone looking for everyday jewelry that makes a statement. Go for classics like hoops and chain necklaces, or mix it up with bold earrings and bangles.

Jared’s array of fine jewelry, diamonds, charms and watches is 20% off for its Black Friday sale. Shop from customer-loved picks, personalized jewelry, gifts for her and gifts for him to find a special piece at every price point.