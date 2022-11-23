BFCM-2022_Lead-Jewelry-2.jpg
Aurate

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.﻿

Whether you’re shopping for your significant other, family member, friend or yourself, jewelry is a sentimental gift meant to be cherished. Thanks to Black Friday sales, you can score rare deals on these keepsake pieces without breaking the bank. From engagement rings to charm bracelets to minimalist hoops, there’s something for every style, price point and person on your list.

Diamonds, gemstones and pearls — oh my! Add some sparkle to your holiday gift giving with these amazing Black Friday jewelry deals.

Catbird Black Friday deals

Finding something special isn’t difficult at Catbird — the Brooklyn-based jewelry studio is known for its dainty and beautiful pieces, including stunning wedding and engagement rings. With 15% to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28, you can save on bestsellers, personalized jewelry and even the experience of getting a Forever Bracelet welded onto your wrist (for in-store customers at Catbird’s New York City and Brooklyn locations). Plus, the shop also carries candles and beauty items that would make sweet stocking stuffers to accompany a jewelry gift.

Sweet Nothing Bracelet
catbird-sweet-nothing-bracelet-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Catbird

Now 20% off, this is one of Catbird's most-gifted pieces, this beautifully simple bracelet is made from recycled solid 14K yellow gold. It is gorgeous on its own, layered with other bracelets or adorned with a charm.

$98 $78 at Catbird
Catbird Tomboy Ring, Yellow Gold
catbird-tomboy-ring-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Catbird

Say it in gold with this engravable recycled solid 14-karat yellow gold band. For under $200 during the Black Friday sale, it's a personal and precious gift.

$214 $182 at Catbird

Mejuri Black Friday deals

Mejuri’s minimalist jewelry truly goes with everything, and now the store is offering 20% off everything with a minimum order of $150 when you sign up for early access to its Black Friday sale. With prices starting under $150 and going over $500, the varied range stays consistent in its simple and dainty designs.

Editor Favorite
Floating Sapphire Necklace
mejuri-Floating-Sapphire-Necklace-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Mejuri

Our associate beauty editor Sophie Shaw has had this necklace for a couple years now and never tires of its delicate white sapphires. Pair it with stud earrings to get 20% off both.

$98 $78 at Mejuri
Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
mejuri-pave-diamond-huggie-hoops-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Mejuri

Save $50 when you buy this sweet diamond hoop as a pair.

$250 $200 at Mejuri

Baublebar Black Friday deals

From customized charms to on-trend bracelets to fine jewelry, Baublebar is offering 30% off sitewide for endless options when it comes to gift-ready deals. They even have cute throw blankets and phone cases to accessorize your home and tech, too.

18K Gold Michel Nameplate Necklace
baublebar-Gold-Michel-Nameplate-Necklace-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Baublebar
Baublebar has tons of options when it comes to personalized jewelry. We love the minimalist look of this cursive nameplate necklace — just be sure to check shipping timelines to make sure it gets to you before the holidays if you're ordering it as a gift.
$158 $111 at Baublebar
Mamie 18K Gold Ring Set
baublebar-Mamie-18K-Gold-Ring-Set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Baublebar

With a $250 value, you can essentially save 75% when you shop the Black Friday sale. The set comes with four stackable, gold-plated rings that are the perfect dainty adornment.

$98 $69 at Baublebar
Yasmine 18K Gold Bracelet
baublebar-yasmin-18k-gold-bracelet-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Baublebar

Get an arm party going with this beautiful 18-karat gold-plated chain bracelet with cubic zirconia stones. Baublebar has plenty of bracelets going for $45 and less during its Black Friday sale.

$68 $48 at Baublebar

Aurate Black Friday deals

Aurate’s fine jewelry is designed in New York and made with recycled gold, sustainably sourced diamonds and ethically harvested pearls that come from family-run farms. For Black Friday, the brand is offering 30% off sitwide — that means discounts on rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces — or 35% off purchases of $1,000 or more.

Connection Necklace
aurate-connection-necklace-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Aurate

Featuring two interlocked gold loops, this necklace makes for a symbolic and personal gift for a loved one.

$390 $273 at Aurate
Petite Half Diamond X Ring
aurate-Petite-Half-Diamond-X-Ring-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Aurate

A stunning diamond piece for less than $1,000, save $225 on this ring encrusted with 29 petite, brilliant-cut diamonds.

$750 $525 at Aurate
Zodiac Bracelet
aurate-zodiac-bracelet-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Aurate

Aurate also has gift-ready options for under $100, like this gold vermeil zodiac bracelet that would be perfect for the astrology lover in your life.

$90 $63 at Aurate

Kay Jewelers Black Friday deals

Kay Jewelers is spreading the cheer with 25% to 50% off everything, plus 60% off select online exclusives, through Nov. 28. The selection of sparkling diamond and gemstone necklaces features whimsical pieces as well as timeless classics — like gold chains for 40% off. Those thinking of proposing will find stunning engagement rings, from solitaires to diamond halos, included in the sale. And even if you’re not popping the question, you can get an equally special, personalized piece for 25% off.

Diamond Knot Necklace Sterling Silver
kay-jewelers-Diamond-Knot-Necklace-Sterling-Silver-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Kay Jewelers
A steal for less than $30, this diamond necklace on an 18-inch chain is simply stunning.
$70 $28 at Kay Jewelers
Blue & White Lab-Created Sapphire Gift Set Sterling Silver
kay-jewelers-Blue-&-White-Lab-Created-Sapphire-Gift-Set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Kay Jewelers
Save over 40% off a whole suite of jewels, like this trio that includes a necklace, ring and earrings with lab-created sapphires. Kay also has other birthstone jewelry on sale, too.
$180 $100 at Kay Jewelers

Brilliant Earth Black Friday deals

Besides offering beautiful diamond jewelry and engagement rings, Brilliant Earth guarantees the peace of mind in knowing that its Beyond Conflict Free diamonds came from traceable, ethically sourced origins. For Black Friday, the brand is adding extra sparkle to shoppers’ carts, giving a free diamond bar necklace at checkout for all purchases. Shoppers who spend over $1,000 will be rewarded with both a diamond bar necklace and lab diamond stud earrings (up to a $350 value). The promotion is going on until Nov. 28, so shop Brilliant Earth’s custom diamond or gemstone rings or assortment of other fine jewelry before then.

Toi Et Moi Cocktail Ring
brilliant-earth-toi-et-moi-ring-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Brilliant Earth
Choose between blue topaz and lab alexandrite or morganite and pink tourmaline (pictured) for this on-trend yet timeless cocktail ring. It'll go beautifully with the complimentary diamond studs and necklace that'll come with your Black Friday purchase.
$1,490 at Brilliant Earth
Three-Prong Martini Round Lab-Created Diamond Stud Earrings
brilliant-earth-Three-Prong-Martini-Round-Lab-Created-Diamond-Stud-Earrings-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Brilliant Earth
A pair of lab-created diamond earrings are a beautiful option for those looking to spend less — and you'll get that free diamond bar necklace to go along with them.
$650 at Brilliant Earth

Citizen Black Friday deals

Whether celebrating a milestone or just the holidays, a timepiece is always a thoughtful gift. You can take 15% off sitewide at Citizen and shop its sophisticated watches for men and women. Browse its under-$300 options for a deal, or find an investment piece among Citizen’s bestsellers.

Peyten
citizen-peyten-men's-watch.jpg
Citizen

With diamond markers and gold-tone stainless stell, the Peyton watch is one of Citizen's most popular men's styles. The two-tone women's version is just as timeless.

$450 $306 at Citizen
Chandler
citizen-chandler-women's-watch-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Citizen

A beautiful everyday timepiece, the Chandler women's watch features a mother-of-pearl dial, two-tone stainless steel and luminous hour and minute hands.

$295 $201 at Citizen

Studs Black Friday deals

The celebrity-approved piercing and earrings brand is taking 30% off now through Nov. 27. With most styles sold as singles, you can completely customize your ear accessorizing with huggieshoopsstuds and more — or you can save even more when you grab an Earscape set that includes an assortment of bestselling styles.

Small Slim Hoop - Single
studs-small-slim-hoop-earring-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Studs

Perfect on its own or in an ear stack, this minimalist hoop earring is sold as a single or in a pair. The best-selling piece is available in 14-karat gold or rhodium-plated for the ultimate versatility.

$22 $15 at Studs
Essentials With Flatback Set
studs-essentials-flat-back-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Studs

Get an assortment of favorite styles with this value set that features one pair of mini pavé huggies, plus singles of cubic zirconia studs and a chic connector chain.

$78 $55 at Studs

Pandora Black Friday deals

Shop 30% off Pandora’s memory-making jewelry now through Nov. 27. From its famous charm bracelets to sparkling rings and necklaces, it’s a great place to find a jewelry gift for the budget-conscious as many pieces are under $100.

Princess Wishbone Ring
pandora-Princess-Wishbone-Ring-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pandora

Available in stainless steel, gold-plated or rose-gold-plated, this sparkling ring resembles a dainty tiara. It shines on its own or in a ring stack.

$75 $53 at Pandora
Infinity Knot Bangle
pandora-infinity-knot-bangle-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pandora

With or without added charms, the Infinity Knot Bangle is a simple stunner.

$75 $53 at Pandora

Oma The Label Black Friday deals

Minimalist jewelry meets sculptural details in Oma’s high-quality pieces, now 20% off for Black Friday. The Black-owned brand is perfect for anyone looking for everyday jewelry that makes a statement. Go for classics like hoops and chain necklaces, or mix it up with bold earrings and bangles.

The Natur Hoops
oma-the-label-natur-hoops-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Oma The Label

Inspired by nature and the organic shapes found in the Nordic mountains of the founder's home country, these chunky earrings look like art. They are available in 18-karat gold-plated brass or silver stainless steel.

$59 $47 at Oma The Label
The Fløyelsmyk Ring
oma-the-label-floyelsmyk-ring-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Oma The Label

This overlapping ring is adjustable, making it a great gift if you're unsure of ring size.

$99 $79 at Oma The Label

Jared Black Friday deals

Jared’s array of fine jewelry, diamonds, charms and watches is 20% off for its Black Friday sale. Shop from customer-loved picks, personalized jewelry, gifts for her and gifts for him to find a special piece at every price point.

Round-Cut Diamond Bracelet
jared-Diamond-Bracelet-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Jared
Save $79 on a diamond and sterling silver tennis bracelet that she won't want to take off.
$399 $320 at Jared
Mother/Daughter Necklaces Heart Locket
jared-mother-daughter-silver-locket.jpg
Jared

This mother/daughter pair of heart-shaped necklaces is an instantly sentimental gift. It comes with one heart-shaped locket on an 18-inch chain and one heart-shaped pendant on a 14-inch chain.

$130 $104 at Jared