Black Friday is here, and that means the holidays are just around the corner. If you’re looking to spruce up the holiday decor around your house or if you need to stock up on holiday essentials, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday holiday deals that you won’t want to miss.
From Christmas trees to tape, artificial snow and much more, we’ll be updating these Black Friday deals throughout the week. Here are the best Black Friday deals on holiday decor and more.
Black Friday holiday decor deals
If you’re looking to decorate your house ahead of the holidays, Black Friday is the perfect time to snag a great deal. Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on everything from seasonal wreaths to lights, Christmas trees and more.
If this is the year you switch to an artificial tree, look no further than this pre-lit "feel real" tree. At nearly 50% off its normal price, this is the cheapest we've seen this tree on offer in more than a year.
At $32, this is among the lowest prices we've seen for this pre-lit wreath. Now's a great time to nab Amazon's No. 1 seller in wreaths ahead of the holidays.
This 58-piece set will ensure your house is ready for Hanukkah. It comes with a Menorah, four wood Dreidels, play coins, a Hanukkah booklet and 45 candles.
Save on this eye-catching polar bear display for your front yard. You’ll be the envy of the neighborhood with this sweet pair.
With more than 2,000 positive reviews, this set of 36 white glittered snowflakes are the perfect addition to any tree or house.
Each fragile bauble gets a place in this ornament box, and the color scheme makes it easily spotted on the basement and garage shelves, too.
This nearly 25-foot string of LED lights is the perfect decorating accessory this holiday season. The string of lights is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can use one — or more — of these around your house.
If you've got space for a new piece of festive wall art, grab this wrapped canvas piece for nearly $100 off. Measuring 20 inches high by 16 inches wide, this piece could be the perfect addition to your house this season.
If your holiday decor calls for some snow, consider this bag of faux snow for just $5. It's a great addition if you're looking to set a snowy scene or just want to dot your holiday table with something festive.
This 4.8-star-rated Christmas tree is gorgeous for living rooms and has plenty of branches to give it a full look and play host to a ton of ornaments. Get it for nearly 50% off this Black Friday.
Keep your house smelling like a festive wonderland all winter with this roasted chestnut homemade soy candle from Etsy. At 20% off, now's the perfect time to stock up on both small and large sizes.
This nine-foot pre-lit garland will spruce up any house. Designed for indoor or outdoor use, this decor comes with not only lights but also berry clusters and pinecones. And at just over $30, this is among the lowest prices we've seen.
Elevate your Hanukkah celebration with these decorative candles from The Dreidel Company. At this sale price, you'll pay just under $7 for 45 candles.
No tree is complete without a tree topper. Consider this show-stopping metallic gold star to round off your decor this Christmas.
Black Friday holiday essentials deals
During the holiday season, you never know what you might need. With these Black Friday deals, it’s the perfect time to stock up on the essentials — from tape to scissors, gift tags and more — ahead of the peak holiday season.
Now's the perfect time to stock up on wrapping paper — and this is the lowest price we've seen on this set in months. This set not only comes with four rolls of paper, but you'll also get seven bows and 30 gift tags.
With the holidays nearly here, you'll want to ensure your house is stocked with tape. Score six rolls of wrapping tape complete with dispensers for just $5.
Grab this 24-pack of gift bows for less than $3 this Black Friday. Included are the classic red, green and white bows with some striped options, too.
There's nothing worse than attempting to wrap presents with a dull pair of scissors. This is the lowest price we've seen on this two-pack of scissors since January — and you'll be glad you have them when your wrapping starts.
Black Friday holiday hosting deals
Whether you’re hosting breakfast, lunch, dinner or any other occasion this holiday season, making sure you have the hosting essentials on deck is, well, essential. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals we’re seeing on hosting necessities.
Grab this 11-piece bakeware set for just $20. From bowls to dishes, cups and plates, this set covers all your bases at a great price.
We're huge fans of Stasher reusable bags, and what better time to invest in a set than for the holidays. Use these storage bags again and again, as they're dishwasher safe.
Need we say more than 24-piece set for $10. This is a great deal to make sure your kitchen is stocked with all that your favorite holiday baking recipes require.
Toast to the holiday season with this set of six Champagne flutes. At the sale price, you're paying just over $5 per glass — a great deal.
The holidays are for Fido to enjoy, too. And that includes any pets who will be visiting your house this holiday. This box has both treats and toys to get four-legged family members in the holiday spirit. Cat person? Chewy has a Goody Box for felines, too.
Whether you're serving pie, cake, Christmas pudding or anything in between, ensure you've got the proper utensils to do so. This stainless steel set is simple yet elegant and can be used year-round.
Grab this set four-person dinner set for just over $62. Your guests will be impressed with the speckled stoneware plates and bowls during dinner. Then, reuse them throughout the year — this is a great set for all seasons.
Don't have enough silverware for your whole group? This set of 20 pieces — enough for four people — is available for just $11 for Black Friday. The simple but classic design is perfect for any dinner party.