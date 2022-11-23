Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday is here, and that means the holidays are just around the corner. If you’re looking to spruce up the holiday decor around your house or if you need to stock up on holiday essentials, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday holiday deals that you won’t want to miss.

From Christmas trees to tape, artificial snow and much more, we’ll be updating these Black Friday deals throughout the week. Here are the best Black Friday deals on holiday decor and more.

Black Friday holiday decor deals

If you’re looking to decorate your house ahead of the holidays, Black Friday is the perfect time to snag a great deal. Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on everything from seasonal wreaths to lights, Christmas trees and more.

Black Friday holiday essentials deals

During the holiday season, you never know what you might need. With these Black Friday deals, it’s the perfect time to stock up on the essentials — from tape to scissors, gift tags and more — ahead of the peak holiday season.

Black Friday holiday hosting deals

Whether you’re hosting breakfast, lunch, dinner or any other occasion this holiday season, making sure you have the hosting essentials on deck is, well, essential. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals we’re seeing on hosting necessities.