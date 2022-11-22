Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Yes, you’re going to be able to take advantage of some steeply discounted beauty, tech and fashion items this Black Friday, but if you want to save a boat load — we’re talking anywhere from 40 to 80% — Black Friday furniture deals should be your focus.

Below is a roundup of all our favorite brands, what discounts they’re offering this Black Friday, and our picks for the best items to splurge (er, save) on. Happy shopping, folks!

The shopping holiday is already being celebrated over at Wayfair, which will be offering up to 80% off now through Nov. 29. Check out our favorite Wayfair Black Friday deals here.

One of our favorite couch-in-a-box brands, Burrow, is having a huge Black Friday sale this season. Through Nov. 29, get $275 off $1,600+, $350 off $2,000+, $450 off $2,500+, $550 off $3,000+, $750 off $4,000+ and a whopping $1,000 off $5,000+ with the code BF22.

There are sectionals, and then there are sac-tionsals — and the “world’s most adaptable couch” is something everyone’s family room, man cave or kiddo playroom would love. Why? Because Lovesacs are modular, washable and light enough to move on the fly. And the brand is offering up to 35% off sitewide, plus free shipping, through Dec. 4.

Lovesac 4 Seats Lovesac Lovesac One of Lovesac’s myriad offerings, this sectional comes in several dozen fabrics and colorways and is durable, stain-proof and definitely nap-ready. $4,625 $3,469 at Lovesac

It’s going to take a lot of strength to overlook Anthropologie’s vast selection of clothing and accessories to focus on home goods, but you’ve got this! And when it comes to this brand, the luxe offerings — from mirrors and furniture to wallpaper, lighting and more — are worth investing in. The brand is giving shoppers loads of deals right now, including 30% off in-stock furniture and decor now through Nov. 28.

More than just its perfume counters and shoe departments, Macy’s is also a home furnishings mainstay, and now is the time to take advantage of the mega-retailer’s ample offerings. Through Nov. 26, the brand is offering major discounts sitewide.

When it comes to outdoor furniture, you really can’t get much nicer than Outer, the DTC outdoor furniture brand that’s taken the space by storm. Through Nov. 30, you can score 20% off in-stock products with no minimum purchase.

Another one of our favorite couch-in-a-box brands, Albany Park is running a Black Friday sale where our readers can get 12% off sofas and sectionals with code CNN12, and 15% off select products with the code BF15.

Moon Pod, the anti-stress chair that’s basically a grown-up bean bag, is running a spectacular Black Friday sale this year. You can get an additional 10% discount on top of the sitewide 25% off discount with the code HOLIDAY.

Looking for a sprawling sectional or a sleeper sofa? Head to Joybird, which is offering a whopping 35% off now through Nov. 29, and 45% off its bestsellers. Known for their expansive fabric offerings and high-quality, durable furnishings, the brand is a tried-and-true resource for all things home.

Joybird Holt Grand Sectional Wayfair For those times when the whole gang wants to watch the game — or movie — look no further than the Holt Grand. Super spacious, the sectional contains a transitional ottoman that can work with the couch or provide additional seating elsewhere. Now through Nov. 29, access this stunner with a rare 40% discount. $6,699 $3,885 at Joybird Joybird Elliot Twin Sleeper Joybird Eliot Twin Sleeper Joybird Listen, not all sleeper sofas have to be humongous — the versatile Elliot is proof of that. Functioning as an oversized accent chair by day, it can fold out to become a twin bed by night. Available in more than 80 fabrics, the sleeper is a good pick for nurseries or guest rooms, and it’s 40% off right now. $2,184 $1,310 at Joybird

While best known for servicing all your hardware/plumbing/appliance/flooring needs, Home Depot is also a mighty resource for furnishings, décor and — of course — all things Christmas. In addition to a slew of savings available now through Nov. 30, the brand is also offering free delivery of all holiday décor through the end of the month.

Take advantage of Branch’s Cyber Sale to save 10% off the entire WFH collection (including ergonomic chairs and our favorite standing desk) and up to 15% off bundles, plus free shipping with code BFCM.

Through Nov. 28, trendy and modular furniture brand Floyd is offering 20% off sitewide, plus 25% off its infamous The Sectional couch that your coolest friend probably owns.

Floyd The Bed Frame Floyd One of the most recognizable platform beds on the internet is now finally less than $800 with this sale. Known for being incredibly easy to assemble as well, all you really have to worry about is picking the right wood color. $875 $700 at Floyd Floyd Two-Piece Sectional Floyd If you're after an ultra-modern sofa this Cyber Week, you can't get much cooler than this sectional from Floyd. Available in all different configurations, all you have to do is pick the number of seats you want and your preferred fabric. $3,920 $2,940 at Floyd

Including everything from outdoor chaises and bar carts to fireplace screens, door mats and more, Frontgate’s timeless furnishings are an investment that will stand the test of time. This year, the brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide, not to mention 20% off all outdoor holiday decor (and everyone in the know knows that Frontgate’s outdoor holiday decorations are the best of the best!).

Our go-to home inspiration hub for everything from lighting and rugs to faucets, sinks and more, Houzz is joining in the Black Friday fun, offering up to 80% off sitewide now through Nov. 27.

Global homegoods company The Citizenry is one of our favorite places to shop because the small-batch products made by artisans all around the world feel like a journey around the world. Not surprisingly, given the elevated quality and design, those products aren’t cheap! Luckily, the brand is currently offering 30% off some of its coziest items. We even named The Citizenry our runner-up in for our best linen sheets.

Say it with us: Lux-ur-y! One of our favorite sustainable purveyors of furniture and home decor, Arhaus churns out everything from sectionals and mirrors to consoles and rugs all with a modern-yet-cozy aesthetic that the masses are scrambling to get their hands on. Their wares don’t come cheap, however, which is why this shopping holiday is worth taking advantage of. Through Nov. 28, the brand will be offering up to 40% off select items, including 20% off all flatweave rugs, lighting and jewelry.

Long a solid option for quality couches, chairs, rugs and more, Ballard has been a go-to for decorators and novices alike since 1983. The reason? Customization! Today the brand offers more than 300 pieces that can be customized, in addition to European-influenced items from all over the world. Now through Nov. 27, the brand is offering 40% off sitewide in addition to 75% off clearance items.

Chilton Glass Door Corner Cabinet Wayfair Gussy up your dining room — while creating a whole new storage space — with this beautiful cabinet that comes in white and gray hues. Two fixed shelves disappear behind the French door mullions, making your displayables look like they’re floating on air. The best part is the $850 savings. $1,799 $944 at Ballard Della Counter Stool Wayfair Add some serious swagger to your bar area with this Chinese Chippendale-style stool. The brass-finished iron frame works seamlessly with the creamy seat that — fun fact —is removable in the event you ever want to reupholster it. $449 $359 at Ballard Designs

The internet’s destination for all your grilling needs, BBQGuys is where you should be heading for freestanding grills and smokers, not to mention outdoor kitchens, patio furniture and more. And the savings are deep this Black Friday, with up to 60% off everything.

Another direct-to-consumer furniture brand we can’t get enough of is Castlery. Home to a slew of timeless, high-quality items that blend seamlessly with every design aesthetic, the brand is offering up to 40% off now through Nov. 28. More to know: If you spend more than $2,000 between Nov. 25–28, you’ll get a free rug (up to $119 in value).

Based in Los Angeles, Lulu & Georgia is chock-full of California cool vibes — not to mention design industry rockstar collaborations with the likes of Sarah Sherman Samuel and Jake Arnold. Combining easy-breezy and cutting-edge modern aesthetics, this direct-to-consumer brand is a treasure trove of home décor finds and everything on the site is 25% off now through Nov. 29 (some exclusions apply).

Reinvent your outdoor areas with some help from Neighbor, a direct-to-consumer furniture e-tailer that is rewriting the alfresco furniture script with crisp, modern designs and high-quality products at affordable prices. Now through Nov. 30, everything on the site is 15% off with the code HOLIDAY15.

Neighbor The Sofa Wayfair Blending Sunbrella canvas fabric, quick-drying foam cushions and teak wood frames, this outdoor sectional provides loads of seating while simultaneously looking photo-shoot ready. Match it with the brand’s coordinating ottoman ($425 with discount), and you’ll be good to go. $2,500 $2,125 at Neighbor

If you love nothing more than paging through Serena & Lily’s picture-perfect catalog, this is your chance to nab one (or two) of the brand’s lust-worthy items. Now through Nov. 30, the retailer is offering 25% everything on the site with the code GRATITUDE, including furniture, lighting, rugs and décor.

Relatively new to the industry, Sundays is a direct-to-consumer furniture brand launched by four design industry experts — who happened to be friends! — in 2019 and has been churning out effortlessly chic wares ever since. Offering up to 20% off sitewide now through Nov. 28, Sundays’ best deals can be found on their seating and dining options.

Sundays Feel Good Modular Sectional Wayfair Comfortable, durable and oozing with overstuffed, deep cushions, the Feel Good sectional has removable covers, comes in four colors and can be left- or right-facing. Currently more than $1,000 off, the Feel Good is one of those rare couches that is great to both look at and lounge on. $5,200 $4,160 at Sundays Sundays Embrace Lounge Chair Wayfair One can never have too many accent chairs in their house, and this diminutive option from Sundays (it’s only 28 by 28 inches!) is a great choice for a reading nook or conversation area. Elegant and modern in design — the brand calls it “a hug in chair form” — the Embrace comes in seven colors, fabrics and patterns and is a great deal at this price. $790 $632 at Sundays

One of our favorite custom furniture brands on the market, The Inside is offering up to 30% off through Nov. 28, in a tiered promotion. How does it work? If you spend $1,000, you get 20% off with code BF20; if you spend $1,000–$1,999, you get 25% off with code BF25; and if you spend more than $2,000, you get a 30% discount with code BF30.