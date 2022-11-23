Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.﻿

You can save on your head-to-toe beauty routine thanks to this year’s amazing Black Friday deals. From major beauty shops like Ulta and Sephora, to bestselling skin care and makeup brands such as Tatcha and Charlotte Tilbury, there are tons of products to browse. Searching through the markdowns, freebies and promos, we’ve found the absolute best beauty deals to shop now.

Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find deals on all that and more — check out our favorite Black Friday beauty sales below.

Best Black Friday beauty deals

Ulta’s Black Friday celebration is officially underway, with tons of sale makeup, skin care, fragrance and hair care items being dropped online and in-store. From $12 mascaras, to $10 luxury lip products, 25% off all T3 hair products and tools, 30% off select MAC lip and eye colors and 50% off fan-favorite prestige picks, the deals will continue through Nov. 26. You’ll spot celeb-led, fan-loved brands like Fenty Beauty, R.e.m Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics; cult-favorites like Lâncome, Anastasia Bevery Hills and Stila; as well as value palettes from Smashbox and Urban Decay.

On the heels of its Holiday Savings Event, Sephora is back with more amazing beauty deals for Cyber Week. Now through Nov. 28, everyone can shop 25% off select beauty brands each day, and additional must-haves are dropped up to 50% off. Whether you’re looking for a gift or restocking your own routine, you’ll be able to shop fan-favorite brands on sale, including Urban Decay, Too Faced, It Cosmetics, Bumble and Bumble, Peter Thomas Roth and lots more. And if you’re not already a Sephora Beauty Insider, be sure to enroll (it’s free!) so you can get points and other exclusive offers throughout the holiday season and beyond.

From drugstore brands to luxury labels, Amazon is a convenient place to stock up on all your beauty favorites. Beginning Nov. 24, the retailer’s Black Friday beauty deals will go live, including budget-friendly stocking stuffers, premium beauty gifts and expert-loved picks. Among the brands featuring deals are Maybelline, Philosophy, Calvin Klein fragrances, Color Wow, Moroccanoil, and more.

From now through Dec. 10, Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, during which those who have previously bought a Dyson and registered it will also receive a code for 20% off any product, including the justifiably hyped-up Supersonic Hair Dryer and Airwrap Multistyler Complete.

Best Tested Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson The dryer that started it all is now 20% off with this sale, and it’s just as great as it’s always been when it comes to boosting shine and getting the job done fast without damaging hair (hello, flyaway attachment!). Bonus: With this purchase, you can choose three bonus gifts to come with your shipment too. Read more about our pick for best high-end dryer here. $430 $344 at Dyson Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Dyson This multifunctional hot tool is the only thing you need to create an A-lister’s worth of looks. It comes with a variety of interchangeable barrels and brushes for loose or tight curls and waves as well as sleek, smooth blowouts — and there’s even a case for travel. This model has a longer barrel made specifically for those with longer strands. $600 $480 at Dyson

Black Friday skin care deals

Home to derm-approved brands like Elemis, Paula’s Choice and SkinCeuticals, shop up to 30% off these brands and hundreds more during Dermstore’s Black Friday event. In addition, Dermstore Rewards members can earn double points on select items, and a number of products also come with a free gift.

For spa-level results at home, NuFace’s microcurrent devices can lift, contour and tone the facial muscles, combatting signs of aging. The cult-favorite beauty tool is definitely a splurge, which is why we love to see it on sale for Cyber Week. With a variety of kits and products 25% off on its website and Amazon, you can choose which area you want to focus on: face, eyes or body.

The celebrity-, expert- and editor-loved skin care brand is offering 30% off through Nov. 30. Using Japanese ingredients like rice powder, green tea and algae, its potent formulas are created around the ritual of skin care. Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez are among the famous names who use Tatcha, and you can save on their favorites like the Dewy Skin Cream and Rice Polish: Classic.

Launching its sale early, SkinStore’s letting shoppers redeem 25% off select items with the code JOY through Nov. 24. Skinstore has your whole beauty routine covered with deals on skin care, makeup, body care, hair care, fragrance and more from top brands — with new products added to the sale every day. And check back on Nov. 25, because more deals will drop on the official Black Friday.

Use code GIVE30 to get 30% off Biossance’s sustainable, biotech-developed skin care. With squalane as their star ingredient, Biossance’s products are skin-biome friendly and moisturizing, plus eco-friendly and vegan, too.

Black Friday makeup deals

The Mother of Makeup is blessing beauty lovers with exclusive deals and tiered discounts. Through Nov. 26, shoppers can score 30% off purchases of $50 or more, 35% off $150 or more and 40% off $250 or more. There are also select products and sets with additional markdowns (cannot be combined with the tiered sales). Whether you love a smoky eye or prefer a bold lip, Pat McGrath Labs has plenty of cult-favorite products to bring your look to life.

Take 30% off Grande Cosmetics’ viral lash serum and other beauty products with its sitewide Black Friday sale. You can stock up on bestsellers or find a great deal on a gift set.

From eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks, Charlotte Tilbury is offering up to 40% off bestselling makeup and skin care kits through Nov. 23. You can save on your whole beauty routine, from skin prep with the Morning Magic Skin Kit to a smooth complexion with Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets to finishing touches with the Pillow Talk Kisses lip set. Plus, those who spend $125 get a free Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame ($34 value), and those who spend $175 receive the lipstick and the Bigger Brighter Eyes Luxury Palette in Exagger-Eyes ($87 value). And be sure to check back on Nov. 24 when fresh Black Friday deals will go live.

Benefit’s holiday deals don’t stop at its under-$100 gift sets — for Black Friday, the beauty brand is offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders. You can find deals on its cult brow products and more makeup must-haves.

For the makeup minimalist, Merit is taking 20% off sitewide. Its super-versatile products are some of our favorite multi-purpose makeup and the whole collection is user-friendly (and gorgeous!).

Bobbi Brown’s Black Friday beauty event means you can save 30% off sitewide, plus grab your choice of five free minis when you spend $65 or more. Check out the bestsellers or score 50% off on select, last-chance makeup.

Saie is having its only sale of the year, offering 25% off sitewide plus a free Mascara 101 when you spend $50 with the discount. The clean beauty brand is perfect for those who love a fresh-faced no-makeup makeup look.

Saie Staples Saie You can save more than 25% when you buy this value set, which features Saie bestsellers like the Slip Tint tinted moisturizer, Glowy Super Gel highlighter and lengthening Mascara 101. $60 $88 at Saie Dew Blush Saie This creamy blush gives the perfect pop of color to the cheeks. You can apply just a hint of color or build it up for a full flushed look. $25 $19 at Saie

Black Friday oral care deals

Upgrade your oral care routine with Burst’s Black Friday deals. You can save up to 50% on a Sonic Toothbrush and Teeth Whitening Strips, a cordless Water Flosser and Teeth Whitening Strips or a kids’ electric toothbrush. Burst also has deep discounts — up to 79% off — on its yearly membership plans, where you can subscribe and save on brush heads, floss, toothpaste and more.

Get a cleaner, brighter smile with Colgate’s Black Friday deals at Amazon. Through Nov. 25, select Colgate Optic White and Hum by Colgate products will be up to 50% off. Including a stain-removing Pro Series Toothpaste, at-home teeth whitening kit, on-the-go teeth whitening pen and Hum by Colgate’s smart electric toothbrushes for adults and kids, you can save on your whole family’s oral care routine.

Black Friday hair care deals

You might’ve seen the uplifting hair transformations Jonathan Van Ness created on “Queer Eye” — and now anyone can get great hair at home with JVN’s debut hair care line, which is 25% off for Black Friday. Shoppers can also earn a free seven-piece gift ($44 value) when they spend $50 or more.

The curl-friendly hair care brand by Tracee Ellis Ross is offering a series of deals for Black Friday, starting with 25% off sitewide through Nov. 23. Then, more 24-hour deals will kick off throughout Cyber Week: $40 off starter bundles on Nov. 24, 40% off the Leave-in Conditioner jumbette on Nov. 25, 40% off the Hyration Shampoo jumbette on Nov. 26, 40% off the Treatment Mask on Nov. 27 and 40% off the Curl Mousse on Nov. 28.

Use code BF2022 to take 30% off hair care bestsellers and more during IGK’s Black Friday sale. From second-day hair saviors to repairing treatments, you’ll find products to boost hair health and give salon-quality styling.