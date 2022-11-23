BFCM-2022_Lead-Beauty-2.jpg
Fenty Beauty

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.﻿

You can save on your head-to-toe beauty routine thanks to this year’s amazing Black Friday deals. From major beauty shops like Ulta and Sephora, to bestselling skin care and makeup brands such as Tatcha and Charlotte Tilbury, there are tons of products to browse. Searching through the markdowns, freebies and promos, we’ve found the absolute best beauty deals to shop now.

Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find deals on all that and more — check out our favorite Black Friday beauty sales below.

Best Black Friday beauty deals

Ulta

Ulta’s Black Friday celebration is officially underway, with tons of sale makeup, skin care, fragrance and hair care items being dropped online and in-store. From $12 mascaras, to $10 luxury lip products, 25% off all T3 hair products and tools, 30% off select MAC lip and eye colors and 50% off fan-favorite prestige picks, the deals will continue through Nov. 26. You’ll spot celeb-led, fan-loved brands like Fenty Beauty, R.e.m Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics; cult-favorites like Lâncome, Anastasia Bevery Hills and Stila; as well as value palettes from Smashbox and Urban Decay.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream
fenty-beauty-Gloss-Bomb-Cream-Color-Drip-Lip-Cream-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Fenty Beauty

These bestselling lip glosses combine lacquer-like shine and creamy color. Stock up on more than one shade while they're over 40% off.

$21 $10 at Ulta
Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette
urban-decay-wild-west-naked-palette-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Ulta

Save 50% off on this top-rated eyeshadow palette filled with 12 desert-inspired shades.

$49 $25 at Ulta
Beautyblender Beam Shadeshifter Makeup Sponge
beautyblender-beam-shadeshifting-makeup-sponge-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Ulta

Any makeup lover should have a Beautyblender in their kit — the cult-favorite makeup sponge always delivers seamless application, and this color-shifting version is a fun twist on the original.

$20 $10 at Ulta

Sephora

On the heels of its Holiday Savings Event, Sephora is back with more amazing beauty deals for Cyber Week. Now through Nov. 28, everyone can shop 25% off select beauty brands each day, and additional must-haves are dropped up to 50% off. Whether you’re looking for a gift or restocking your own routine, you’ll be able to shop fan-favorite brands on sale, including Urban Decay, Too Faced, It Cosmetics, Bumble and Bumble, Peter Thomas Roth and lots more. And if you’re not already a Sephora Beauty Insider, be sure to enroll (it’s free!) so you can get points and other exclusive offers throughout the holiday season and beyond.

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
makeup It Cosmetics CC+ Cream SPF 50
Sephora

One of today's Daily Deals brands, It Cosmetics is 25% off. Grab its bestselling CC+ Cream for a full coverage, glowing complexion care with skin care benefits.

$17 $13 at Sephora
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Retinoid Night Oil
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley is also 25% off today, including this top-rated anti-aging night oil that smooths and plumps the skin.

$55 $41 at Sephora
Too Faced Diamond Light Highlighter
Too-Faced-Diamond-Light-Highlighter-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Sephora

Sephora's sale section is full of amazing deals, like this glowy Too Faced highlighter that is $24 off.

$39 $16 at Sephora

Amazon

From drugstore brands to luxury labels, Amazon is a convenient place to stock up on all your beauty favorites. Beginning Nov. 24, the retailer’s Black Friday beauty deals will go live, including budget-friendly stocking stuffers, premium beauty gifts and expert-loved picks. Among the brands featuring deals are Maybelline, Philosophy, Calvin Klein fragrances, Color Wow, Moroccanoil, and more.

Editor Favorite
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind
maybelline-instant-age-rewind-concealer-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

With over 100,000 5-star ratings, this handy concealer has proven its cult status. Grab up to 50% off the concealer and other Maybelline favorites on Amazon through Nov. 28.

$11 $9 at Amazon
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
foreo-bear-microcurrent-facial-device-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

You don't have to wait until the official Black Friday sale starts to grab 25% off this contouring facial device.

$329 From $247 at Amazon
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
EcoTools-Makeup-Brush-Set-productcard-cnnu-.jpg
Amazon

Get this top-rated, six-piece makeup brush set for just $10 — it even comes with a storage case and makes for a great stocking stuffer.

$13 $10 at Amazon

Dyson

From now through Dec. 10, Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, during which those who have previously bought a Dyson and registered it will also receive a code for 20% off any product, including the justifiably hyped-up Supersonic Hair Dryer and Airwrap Multistyler Complete.

Best Tested
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
highend-Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer + Dyson Styling Set
Dyson

The dryer that started it all is now 20% off with this sale, and it’s just as great as it’s always been when it comes to boosting shine and getting the job done fast without damaging hair (hello, flyaway attachment!). Bonus: With this purchase, you can choose three bonus gifts to come with your shipment too. Read more about our pick for best high-end dryer here.

$430 $344 at Dyson
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long
dyson airwrap complete long.jpg
Dyson

This multifunctional hot tool is the only thing you need to create an A-lister’s worth of looks. It comes with a variety of interchangeable barrels and brushes for loose or tight curls and waves as well as sleek, smooth blowouts — and there’s even a case for travel. This model has a longer barrel made specifically for those with longer strands.

$600 $480 at Dyson

Black Friday skin care deals

Dermstore

Home to derm-approved brands like Elemis, Paula’s Choice and SkinCeuticals, shop up to 30% off these brands and hundreds more during Dermstore’s Black Friday event. In addition, Dermstore Rewards members can earn double points on select items, and a number of products also come with a free gift.

NuFace Trinity ELE Kit and Accessories Bundle
nuface-dermstore-exclusive-trinity-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Dermstore

A Dermstore exclusive, this set comes with the expert-loved NuFace Trinity microcurrent device, facial trainer and ELE attachments, gel primer, applicator brush, charging cradle and travel case, and is 25% off.

$449 $337 at Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Classics Kit - Discovery Trio
elemis-pro-collagen-cleansing-classics-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Dermstore

Use the code to get 30% off this trio of Elemis' holy grail cleansing balm, plus a free gift with purchase worth $75.

$72 $50 at Dermstore
Best of Dermstore The Necessities Kit
Best-of-Dermstore-The-Necessities-Kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Dermstore

For even more value, consider grabbing a gift set. This one, currently 20% off, includes 12 introductory sizes of skin care from First Aid Beauty, Sunday Riley, Kate Sommerville and more.

$100 $80 at Dermstore

NuFace

For spa-level results at home, NuFace’s microcurrent devices can lift, contour and tone the facial muscles, combatting signs of aging. The cult-favorite beauty tool is definitely a splurge, which is why we love to see it on sale for Cyber Week. With a variety of kits and products 25% off on its website and Amazon, you can choose which area you want to focus on: face, eyes or body.

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit
facial machine
Amazon

Start with the basics and go for the original Trinity device. With just a five-minute daily treatment, you'll see a more lifted effect and reduced fine lines and wrinkles.

$339 $254 at NuFace $339 $254 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit
nuface-mini-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
NuFace

This starter kit includes the new NuFace Mini+ device which connects to an app that guides you through each treatment. The Mini+ is also smaller than the Trinity, making it great for travel.

$245 $184 at NuFace

Tatcha

The celebrity-, expert- and editor-loved skin care brand is offering 30% off through Nov. 30. Using Japanese ingredients like rice powder, green tea and algae, its potent formulas are created around the ritual of skin care. Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez are among the famous names who use Tatcha, and you can save on their favorites like the Dewy Skin Cream and Rice Polish: Classic.

Best Tested
The Dewy Skin Cream
best face moisturizer Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream pc
Sephora

Best for combination skin, we tested and loved Tatcha's celeb-approved Dewy Skin Cream. This year, it also comes in a limited-edition gratitude size ($57 on sale) for those who can't get enough of it.

Read our review

$69 $48 at Tatcha
The Rice Polish
tatcha-rice-powder
Tatcha

Do as Meghan Markle does and use this gently exfoliating polishing powder to refine and clarify the skin. Made with Japanese rice bran and silk protein, the powder becomes a frothy, creamy consistency when activated with water.

$68 $48 at Tatcha
The Starter Ritual
tatcha-the-starter-ritual-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Tatcha

A gift set recommended by beauty experts, this ritual includes introductory sizes of the Dewy Skin Cream, Rice Polish and three other hydrating bestsellers. Or if you know exactly what you need for your skin type, you can create your own custom set.

$74 $52 at Tatcha

SkinStore

Launching its sale early, SkinStore’s letting shoppers redeem 25% off select items with the code JOY through Nov. 24. Skinstore has your whole beauty routine covered with deals on skin care, makeup, body care, hair care, fragrance and more from top brands — with new products added to the sale every day. And check back on Nov. 25, because more deals will drop on the official Black Friday.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
embroylisse-lait-creme-concentre-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Skinstore

Skinstore is a great place to search for cult-favorite French pharmacy brands like Embryolisse, Bioderma and Nuxe. This multi-use moisturizer is super nourishing for the winter months.

$29 $22 at SkinStore
Chantecaille Vital Essence
chantecaille-vital-essence-productcard-cnnu.jpg
SkinStore

Use the code to get 25% off this collagen-boosting serum that reduces fine lines and evens skin tone.

$120 $90 at SkinStore

Biossance

Use code GIVE30 to get 30% off Biossance’s sustainable, biotech-developed skin care. With squalane as their star ingredient, Biossance’s products are skin-biome friendly and moisturizing, plus eco-friendly and vegan, too.

Editor Favorite
Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
facebiossance
Sephora

Our lifestyle editor Rachel Lubitz tested this and said, "It immediately sinks into the skin, it doesn't have an offensive smell and I saw a visible difference in my skin in about 48 hours."

$54 $38 at Biossance
Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum.jpg
Sephora

Save $20 on this top-rated hydrating serum — we think it's great for slugging in the winter months.

$68 $48 at Biossance

Black Friday makeup deals

Pat McGrath Labs

The Mother of Makeup is blessing beauty lovers with exclusive deals and tiered discounts. Through Nov. 26, shoppers can score 30% off purchases of $50 or more, 35% off $150 or more and 40% off $250 or more. There are also select products and sets with additional markdowns (cannot be combined with the tiered sales). Whether you love a smoky eye or prefer a bold lip, Pat McGrath Labs has plenty of cult-favorite products to bring your look to life.

Moonlit Seduction Line & Define Trio
pat-mcgrath-Moonlit-Seduction-Line-&-Define-Trio-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pat McGrath Labs

This eye kit contains everything you need for a fun holiday party look — the 10-shade Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette, Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black and FetishEyes Mascara. Plus, it qualifies for 35% off.

$180 $117 at Pat McGrath Labs
Lust: Gloss Four-Piece Kit
pat-mcgrath-labs-lust-gloss-four-piece-kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pat McGrath Labs

Take $17 off this quartet of lip glosses. The sequin-filled packaging alone makes it a festive gift.

$57 $40 at Pat McGrath Labs
MatteTrance Lipstick
pat-mcgrath-mattetrance-lipstick-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pat McGrath Labs

A cute stocking stuffer, select colors of this bestselling lipstick are on sale for 41% off.

$39 $23 at Pat McGrath Labs

Grande Cosmetics

Take 30% off Grande Cosmetics’ viral lash serum and other beauty products with its sitewide Black Friday sale. You can stock up on bestsellers or find a great deal on a gift set.

Editor Favorite
Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
beauty Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum
Amazon

Save $20 on a three-month supply of Grande Cosmetics' popular lash growth serum. We tested it and experienced increased length after just six weeks.

Read our review

$68 $48 at Grande Cosmetics
Ready Set Jet Set
grande-cosmetics-ready-set-jet-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Grande Cosmetics

Stacked with bestselling products for the lashes, lips and brows, this gift set has a $126 value.

$69 $48 at Grande Cosmetics

Charlotte Tilbury

From eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks, Charlotte Tilbury is offering up to 40% off bestselling makeup and skin care kits through Nov. 23. You can save on your whole beauty routine, from skin prep with the Morning Magic Skin Kit to a smooth complexion with Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets to finishing touches with the Pillow Talk Kisses lip set. Plus, those who spend $125 get a free Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame ($34 value), and those who spend $175 receive the lipstick and the Bigger Brighter Eyes Luxury Palette in Exagger-Eyes ($87 value). And be sure to check back on Nov. 24 when fresh Black Friday deals will go live.

Refillable Hot Lips Kit
charlotte-tilbury-refillable-hot-lips-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Charlotte Tilbury

Save 40% and choose which tantalizing colors you wish to include in this set featuring a Hot Lips 2 lipstick and two refills of your choice.

$87 $52 at Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Glow Kit
charlotte-tilbury-beautiful-skin-glow-kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Charlotte Tilbury

Take 20% off this duo, including the fan-favorite Beauty Light Wand highlighter and Beautiful Skin Foundation.

$86 $69 at Charlotte Tilbury

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit’s holiday deals don’t stop at its under-$100 gift sets — for Black Friday, the beauty brand is offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders. You can find deals on its cult brow products and more makeup must-haves.

Editor Favorite
Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
benefit-gimme-brow-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Benefit Cosmetics

This editor-approved brow gel easily tames and tints the brows for flexible, all-day hold.

$24 $17 at Benefit Cosmetics
Big Brow Love
benefit-cosmetics-big-brow-love-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Benefit Cosmetics

Get three full-size brow essentials for under $30 in this $73 value set.

$30 $21 at Benefit Cosmetics

Merit

For the makeup minimalist, Merit is taking 20% off sitewide. Its super-versatile products are some of our favorite multi-purpose makeup and the whole collection is user-friendly (and gorgeous!).

Editor Favorite
The Minimalist
merit-the-minimalist-7
Merit

New and improved, The Minimalist relaunched earlier this year and now comes with nearly double the amount of product in 20 diverse shades.

$38 $30 at Merit
Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil
dior-lip-oil-alternative-merit
Merit

One of the best Dior Lip Oil alternatives out there, Shade Slick coats the lips in a glossy layer of sheer color and hydration.

$24 $19 at Merit

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown’s Black Friday beauty event means you can save 30% off sitewide, plus grab your choice of five free minis when you spend $65 or more. Check out the bestsellers or score 50% off on select, last-chance makeup.

Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate Gift Set
bobbi-brown-best-of-bobbi-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Bobbi Brown

Featuring nine makeup and skin care products, this gift-ready set features everything you need for a minimal makeup look.

$99 $69 at Bobbi Brown
Out All Night Mini Cream Shadow Set
bobbi-brown-out-all-night-cream-shadow-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Bobbi Brown

Perfect for holiday makeup looks, this trio of cream shadow pencils easily blend and are easy to carry anywhere.

$30 $21 at Bobbi Brown

Saie

Saie is having its only sale of the year, offering 25% off sitewide plus a free Mascara 101 when you spend $50 with the discount. The clean beauty brand is perfect for those who love a fresh-faced no-makeup makeup look.

Saie Staples
saie-staples-kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Saie

You can save more than 25% when you buy this value set, which features Saie bestsellers like the Slip Tint tinted moisturizer, Glowy Super Gel highlighter and lengthening Mascara 101.

$60 $88 at Saie
Dew Blush
saie-dew-blush-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Saie

This creamy blush gives the perfect pop of color to the cheeks. You can apply just a hint of color or build it up for a full flushed look.

$25 $19 at Saie

Black Friday oral care deals

Burst Oral Care

Upgrade your oral care routine with Burst’s Black Friday deals. You can save up to 50% on a Sonic Toothbrush and Teeth Whitening Strips, a cordless Water Flosser and Teeth Whitening Strips or a kids’ electric toothbrush. Burst also has deep discounts — up to 79% off — on its yearly membership plans, where you can subscribe and save on brush heads, floss, toothpaste and more.

Sonic Toothbrush + Teeth Whitening Strips
burst-oral-care-sonic-toothbrush-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Burst Oral Care

Take 50% off this limited edition lavender toothbrush that features 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and comes with whitening strips. Other colors are 44% off for Black Friday.

$100 $50 at Burst Oral Care
Water Flosser + Teeth Whitening Strips
burst-oral-care-water-flosser-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Burst Oral Care

With special edition colors 50% off and core colors 44% off, add a cordless water flosser to your routine to boost gum health into the new year and beyond.

$100 $50 at Burst Oral Care

Colgate

Get a cleaner, brighter smile with Colgate’s Black Friday deals at Amazon. Through Nov. 25, select Colgate Optic White and Hum by Colgate products will be up to 50% off. Including a stain-removing Pro Series Toothpaste, at-home teeth whitening kit, on-the-go teeth whitening pen and Hum by Colgate’s smart electric toothbrushes for adults and kids, you can save on your whole family’s oral care routine.

Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit
hum-by-Colgate-Smart-Electric-Toothbrush-Kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Save 42% on this Amazon Exclusive kit that comes with the teal smart electric toothbrush handle, two brush heads, a carrying case and charger. The bluetooth-enabled toothbrush connects to an app to help you build better brushing habits.

$75 $44 at Amazon
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Kit
colgate-optic-white-pro-series-whitening-kit-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Now 47% off, this kit features an LED tray and whitening pen for a quick and easy 10-minute treatment that will brighten your pearly whites. Plus, reviewers say it's safe for sensitive teeth.

$80 $43 at Amazon

Black Friday hair care deals

JVN

You might’ve seen the uplifting hair transformations Jonathan Van Ness created on “Queer Eye” — and now anyone can get great hair at home with JVN’s debut hair care line, which is 25% off for Black Friday. Shoppers can also earn a free seven-piece gift ($44 value) when they spend $50 or more.

Editor Favorite
Air Dry Cream
jvn-hair-review-complete-air-dry-cream
JVN

Increase shine and reduce frizz with this fan-favorite styling cream. We tested it on a range of hair types and loved how it tamed and smoothed all of our locks.

Read our review

$26 $20 at JVN
Shine All The Time Set
jvn-shine-all-the-time-set-productcard-cnnu.jpg
JVN

Save even more when you buy this duo that includes the Air Dry Cream and the Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil. Associate editor Lindsey Smith said the latter was a “game-changer product.”

$46 $32 at JVN

Pattern

The curl-friendly hair care brand by Tracee Ellis Ross is offering a series of deals for Black Friday, starting with 25% off sitewide through Nov. 23. Then, more 24-hour deals will kick off throughout Cyber Week: $40 off starter bundles on Nov. 24, 40% off the Leave-in Conditioner jumbette on Nov. 25, 40% off the Hyration Shampoo jumbette on Nov. 26, 40% off the Treatment Mask on Nov. 27 and 40% off the Curl Mousse on Nov. 28.

Leave-In Conditioner
leave-in-conditioner-pattern
Pattern

This hydrating treatment is one of our favorite expert-recommended leave-in conditioners for curly hair. You can grab any size for 25% off right now, or if you really love it, hold off until Nov. 25 when you can buy the jumbo size for 40% off.

$25 $19 at Pattern
The Curly Starter Bundle
pattern-curly-starter-bundle-productcard-cnnu.jpg
Pattern

Currently 25% off, this bestselling bundle is made for those with 3B and 3C curls. The six-product kit focuses on adding hydration and shine without weighing the hair down.

$135 $101 at Pattern

IGK

Use code BF2022 to take 30% off hair care bestsellers and more during IGK’s Black Friday sale. From second-day hair saviors to repairing treatments, you’ll find products to boost hair health and give salon-quality styling.

Good Behavior Smoothing Spray
igk-good-behavior-smoothing-spray-productcard-cnnu.jpg
IGK

Get keratin-treatment results without the salon visit thanks to this stylist-approved smoothing spray.

$32 $22 at IGK
Bad & Bougie Shampoo
igk-bad-&-bougie-shampoo-and-conditioner-productcard-cnnu.jpg
IGK

Stock up on hair care essentials like shampoo and conditioner during the sale. This shampoo is made with amla oil to increase the hair's strength and shine.

$27 $19 at IGK