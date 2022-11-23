Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
You can save on your head-to-toe beauty routine thanks to this year’s amazing Black Friday deals. From major beauty shops like Ulta and Sephora, to bestselling skin care and makeup brands such as Tatcha and Charlotte Tilbury, there are tons of products to browse. Searching through the markdowns, freebies and promos, we’ve found the absolute best beauty deals to shop now.
Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find deals on all that and more — check out our favorite Black Friday beauty sales below.
Best Black Friday beauty deals
Ulta
Ulta’s Black Friday celebration is officially underway, with tons of sale makeup, skin care, fragrance and hair care items being dropped online and in-store. From $12 mascaras, to $10 luxury lip products, 25% off all T3 hair products and tools, 30% off select MAC lip and eye colors and 50% off fan-favorite prestige picks, the deals will continue through Nov. 26. You’ll spot celeb-led, fan-loved brands like Fenty Beauty, R.e.m Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics; cult-favorites like Lâncome, Anastasia Bevery Hills and Stila; as well as value palettes from Smashbox and Urban Decay.
These bestselling lip glosses combine lacquer-like shine and creamy color. Stock up on more than one shade while they're over 40% off.
Save 50% off on this top-rated eyeshadow palette filled with 12 desert-inspired shades.
Any makeup lover should have a Beautyblender in their kit — the cult-favorite makeup sponge always delivers seamless application, and this color-shifting version is a fun twist on the original.
Sephora
On the heels of its Holiday Savings Event, Sephora is back with more amazing beauty deals for Cyber Week. Now through Nov. 28, everyone can shop 25% off select beauty brands each day, and additional must-haves are dropped up to 50% off. Whether you’re looking for a gift or restocking your own routine, you’ll be able to shop fan-favorite brands on sale, including Urban Decay, Too Faced, It Cosmetics, Bumble and Bumble, Peter Thomas Roth and lots more. And if you’re not already a Sephora Beauty Insider, be sure to enroll (it’s free!) so you can get points and other exclusive offers throughout the holiday season and beyond.
One of today's Daily Deals brands, It Cosmetics is 25% off. Grab its bestselling CC+ Cream for a full coverage, glowing complexion care with skin care benefits.
Sunday Riley is also 25% off today, including this top-rated anti-aging night oil that smooths and plumps the skin.
Sephora's sale section is full of amazing deals, like this glowy Too Faced highlighter that is $24 off.
Amazon
From drugstore brands to luxury labels, Amazon is a convenient place to stock up on all your beauty favorites. Beginning Nov. 24, the retailer’s Black Friday beauty deals will go live, including budget-friendly stocking stuffers, premium beauty gifts and expert-loved picks. Among the brands featuring deals are Maybelline, Philosophy, Calvin Klein fragrances, Color Wow, Moroccanoil, and more.
With over 100,000 5-star ratings, this handy concealer has proven its cult status. Grab up to 50% off the concealer and other Maybelline favorites on Amazon through Nov. 28.
You don't have to wait until the official Black Friday sale starts to grab 25% off this contouring facial device.
Get this top-rated, six-piece makeup brush set for just $10 — it even comes with a storage case and makes for a great stocking stuffer.
Dyson
From now through Dec. 10, Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, during which those who have previously bought a Dyson and registered it will also receive a code for 20% off any product, including the justifiably hyped-up Supersonic Hair Dryer and Airwrap Multistyler Complete.
The dryer that started it all is now 20% off with this sale, and it’s just as great as it’s always been when it comes to boosting shine and getting the job done fast without damaging hair (hello, flyaway attachment!). Bonus: With this purchase, you can choose three bonus gifts to come with your shipment too. Read more about our pick for best high-end dryer here.
This multifunctional hot tool is the only thing you need to create an A-lister’s worth of looks. It comes with a variety of interchangeable barrels and brushes for loose or tight curls and waves as well as sleek, smooth blowouts — and there’s even a case for travel. This model has a longer barrel made specifically for those with longer strands.
Black Friday skin care deals
Dermstore
Home to derm-approved brands like Elemis, Paula’s Choice and SkinCeuticals, shop up to 30% off these brands and hundreds more during Dermstore’s Black Friday event. In addition, Dermstore Rewards members can earn double points on select items, and a number of products also come with a free gift.
A Dermstore exclusive, this set comes with the expert-loved NuFace Trinity microcurrent device, facial trainer and ELE attachments, gel primer, applicator brush, charging cradle and travel case, and is 25% off.
Use the code to get 30% off this trio of Elemis' holy grail cleansing balm, plus a free gift with purchase worth $75.
For even more value, consider grabbing a gift set. This one, currently 20% off, includes 12 introductory sizes of skin care from First Aid Beauty, Sunday Riley, Kate Sommerville and more.
NuFace
For spa-level results at home, NuFace’s microcurrent devices can lift, contour and tone the facial muscles, combatting signs of aging. The cult-favorite beauty tool is definitely a splurge, which is why we love to see it on sale for Cyber Week. With a variety of kits and products 25% off on its website and Amazon, you can choose which area you want to focus on: face, eyes or body.
Start with the basics and go for the original Trinity device. With just a five-minute daily treatment, you'll see a more lifted effect and reduced fine lines and wrinkles.
This starter kit includes the new NuFace Mini+ device which connects to an app that guides you through each treatment. The Mini+ is also smaller than the Trinity, making it great for travel.
Tatcha
The celebrity-, expert- and editor-loved skin care brand is offering 30% off through Nov. 30. Using Japanese ingredients like rice powder, green tea and algae, its potent formulas are created around the ritual of skin care. Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez are among the famous names who use Tatcha, and you can save on their favorites like the Dewy Skin Cream and Rice Polish: Classic.
Best for combination skin, we tested and loved Tatcha's celeb-approved Dewy Skin Cream. This year, it also comes in a limited-edition gratitude size ($57 on sale) for those who can't get enough of it.
Do as Meghan Markle does and use this gently exfoliating polishing powder to refine and clarify the skin. Made with Japanese rice bran and silk protein, the powder becomes a frothy, creamy consistency when activated with water.
A gift set recommended by beauty experts, this ritual includes introductory sizes of the Dewy Skin Cream, Rice Polish and three other hydrating bestsellers. Or if you know exactly what you need for your skin type, you can create your own custom set.
SkinStore
Launching its sale early, SkinStore’s letting shoppers redeem 25% off select items with the code JOY through Nov. 24. Skinstore has your whole beauty routine covered with deals on skin care, makeup, body care, hair care, fragrance and more from top brands — with new products added to the sale every day. And check back on Nov. 25, because more deals will drop on the official Black Friday.
Use the code to get 25% off this collagen-boosting serum that reduces fine lines and evens skin tone.
Biossance
Use code GIVE30 to get 30% off Biossance’s sustainable, biotech-developed skin care. With squalane as their star ingredient, Biossance’s products are skin-biome friendly and moisturizing, plus eco-friendly and vegan, too.
Our lifestyle editor Rachel Lubitz tested this and said, "It immediately sinks into the skin, it doesn't have an offensive smell and I saw a visible difference in my skin in about 48 hours."
Save $20 on this top-rated hydrating serum — we think it's great for slugging in the winter months.
Black Friday makeup deals
Pat McGrath Labs
The Mother of Makeup is blessing beauty lovers with exclusive deals and tiered discounts. Through Nov. 26, shoppers can score 30% off purchases of $50 or more, 35% off $150 or more and 40% off $250 or more. There are also select products and sets with additional markdowns (cannot be combined with the tiered sales). Whether you love a smoky eye or prefer a bold lip, Pat McGrath Labs has plenty of cult-favorite products to bring your look to life.
This eye kit contains everything you need for a fun holiday party look — the 10-shade Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette, Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black and FetishEyes Mascara. Plus, it qualifies for 35% off.
Take $17 off this quartet of lip glosses. The sequin-filled packaging alone makes it a festive gift.
A cute stocking stuffer, select colors of this bestselling lipstick are on sale for 41% off.
Grande Cosmetics
Take 30% off Grande Cosmetics’ viral lash serum and other beauty products with its sitewide Black Friday sale. You can stock up on bestsellers or find a great deal on a gift set.
Save $20 on a three-month supply of Grande Cosmetics' popular lash growth serum. We tested it and experienced increased length after just six weeks.
Stacked with bestselling products for the lashes, lips and brows, this gift set has a $126 value.
Charlotte Tilbury
From eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks, Charlotte Tilbury is offering up to 40% off bestselling makeup and skin care kits through Nov. 23. You can save on your whole beauty routine, from skin prep with the Morning Magic Skin Kit to a smooth complexion with Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets to finishing touches with the Pillow Talk Kisses lip set. Plus, those who spend $125 get a free Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame ($34 value), and those who spend $175 receive the lipstick and the Bigger Brighter Eyes Luxury Palette in Exagger-Eyes ($87 value). And be sure to check back on Nov. 24 when fresh Black Friday deals will go live.
Save 40% and choose which tantalizing colors you wish to include in this set featuring a Hot Lips 2 lipstick and two refills of your choice.
Take 20% off this duo, including the fan-favorite Beauty Light Wand highlighter and Beautiful Skin Foundation.
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit’s holiday deals don’t stop at its under-$100 gift sets — for Black Friday, the beauty brand is offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders. You can find deals on its cult brow products and more makeup must-haves.
This editor-approved brow gel easily tames and tints the brows for flexible, all-day hold.
Get three full-size brow essentials for under $30 in this $73 value set.
Merit
For the makeup minimalist, Merit is taking 20% off sitewide. Its super-versatile products are some of our favorite multi-purpose makeup and the whole collection is user-friendly (and gorgeous!).
New and improved, The Minimalist relaunched earlier this year and now comes with nearly double the amount of product in 20 diverse shades.
One of the best Dior Lip Oil alternatives out there, Shade Slick coats the lips in a glossy layer of sheer color and hydration.
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown’s Black Friday beauty event means you can save 30% off sitewide, plus grab your choice of five free minis when you spend $65 or more. Check out the bestsellers or score 50% off on select, last-chance makeup.
Featuring nine makeup and skin care products, this gift-ready set features everything you need for a minimal makeup look.
Perfect for holiday makeup looks, this trio of cream shadow pencils easily blend and are easy to carry anywhere.
Saie
Saie is having its only sale of the year, offering 25% off sitewide plus a free Mascara 101 when you spend $50 with the discount. The clean beauty brand is perfect for those who love a fresh-faced no-makeup makeup look.
You can save more than 25% when you buy this value set, which features Saie bestsellers like the Slip Tint tinted moisturizer, Glowy Super Gel highlighter and lengthening Mascara 101.
This creamy blush gives the perfect pop of color to the cheeks. You can apply just a hint of color or build it up for a full flushed look.
Black Friday oral care deals
Burst Oral Care
Upgrade your oral care routine with Burst’s Black Friday deals. You can save up to 50% on a Sonic Toothbrush and Teeth Whitening Strips, a cordless Water Flosser and Teeth Whitening Strips or a kids’ electric toothbrush. Burst also has deep discounts — up to 79% off — on its yearly membership plans, where you can subscribe and save on brush heads, floss, toothpaste and more.
Take 50% off this limited edition lavender toothbrush that features 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, and comes with whitening strips. Other colors are 44% off for Black Friday.
With special edition colors 50% off and core colors 44% off, add a cordless water flosser to your routine to boost gum health into the new year and beyond.
Colgate
Get a cleaner, brighter smile with Colgate’s Black Friday deals at Amazon. Through Nov. 25, select Colgate Optic White and Hum by Colgate products will be up to 50% off. Including a stain-removing Pro Series Toothpaste, at-home teeth whitening kit, on-the-go teeth whitening pen and Hum by Colgate’s smart electric toothbrushes for adults and kids, you can save on your whole family’s oral care routine.
Save 42% on this Amazon Exclusive kit that comes with the teal smart electric toothbrush handle, two brush heads, a carrying case and charger. The bluetooth-enabled toothbrush connects to an app to help you build better brushing habits.
Now 47% off, this kit features an LED tray and whitening pen for a quick and easy 10-minute treatment that will brighten your pearly whites. Plus, reviewers say it's safe for sensitive teeth.
Black Friday hair care deals
JVN
You might’ve seen the uplifting hair transformations Jonathan Van Ness created on “Queer Eye” — and now anyone can get great hair at home with JVN’s debut hair care line, which is 25% off for Black Friday. Shoppers can also earn a free seven-piece gift ($44 value) when they spend $50 or more.
Increase shine and reduce frizz with this fan-favorite styling cream. We tested it on a range of hair types and loved how it tamed and smoothed all of our locks.
Save even more when you buy this duo that includes the Air Dry Cream and the Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil. Associate editor Lindsey Smith said the latter was a “game-changer product.”
Pattern
The curl-friendly hair care brand by Tracee Ellis Ross is offering a series of deals for Black Friday, starting with 25% off sitewide through Nov. 23. Then, more 24-hour deals will kick off throughout Cyber Week: $40 off starter bundles on Nov. 24, 40% off the Leave-in Conditioner jumbette on Nov. 25, 40% off the Hyration Shampoo jumbette on Nov. 26, 40% off the Treatment Mask on Nov. 27 and 40% off the Curl Mousse on Nov. 28.
This hydrating treatment is one of our favorite expert-recommended leave-in conditioners for curly hair. You can grab any size for 25% off right now, or if you really love it, hold off until Nov. 25 when you can buy the jumbo size for 40% off.
Currently 25% off, this bestselling bundle is made for those with 3B and 3C curls. The six-product kit focuses on adding hydration and shine without weighing the hair down.
IGK
Use code BF2022 to take 30% off hair care bestsellers and more during IGK’s Black Friday sale. From second-day hair saviors to repairing treatments, you’ll find products to boost hair health and give salon-quality styling.
Get keratin-treatment results without the salon visit thanks to this stylist-approved smoothing spray.
Stock up on hair care essentials like shampoo and conditioner during the sale. This shampoo is made with amla oil to increase the hair's strength and shine.