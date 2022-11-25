Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.Editor’s Note:

Getting a good deal on Apple products is always a boon, so if you’ve been waiting patiently for the lowest prices of the year for your next MacBook purchase, you’re in luck. Black Friday does not disappoint. And if you buy a MacBook from Apple.com, you’ll even get up to a $250 gift card on your purchase, as well as three months of free Apple TV+.

Here are the best Black Friday deals you can find right now on all Apple Macbooks.

• Related: All the best Black Friday tech deals we found today