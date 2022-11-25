Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Shopping for an air fryer — the small kitchen appliances that claim to re-create the crispy, crunchy taste of fried foods, without the oil and fats used in traditional deep fat frying — can be a confusing endeavor when you consider all the options out there.
So to make things easier for you this Black Friday, we scoured the web to find the best deals on units our editors have tested, love, and are seriously discounted.
This 4-quart Ninja air fryer (which we named the best air fryer overall in our testing) is more than 20% off for Black Friday. With a temperature range from 105–400 degrees Fahrenheit, a nonstick basket that can hold 2 pounds of french fries, dishwasher-safe parts and a 5-star rating with more than 40,000 reviews, it seems like a no-brainer to us.
You can score our pick for the best air fryer toaster oven now for more than 35% off at Target's Black Friday sale. In our testing, we found it allowed you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything thanks to its comparatively large fryer basket.
Want an air fryer that can basically do everything else too? This Breville machine from Sur La Table's spectacular Black Friday sale is now more than 50% off. It comes with 13 pre-programmed settings that include toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, proof, air-fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook and dehydrate. What more could you want?
Save $70 on Insignia’s digital stainless steel air fryer during Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale that comes with a dishwasher-safe basket and pan, digital control panel and a temperature range of 180–400 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for roasting, baking or frying.